What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 13, During Venus Cazimi In Leo

It's time to get to the heart of the matter. On Sunday, August 13, a Venus Cazmini highlights the planet of love's retrograde journey and offers you a decisive moment in your healing and love. A Venus Cazimi occurs when it is near the Sun, creating a powerful alliance and a new beginning in your life. As Venus travels to the heart of the Sun before disappearing from the sky during its retrograde, it helps you focus on the purpose of this astrological phase.

It allows you to tune into your heart center and embrace the truth that arises there with great confidence and sense, allowing you to redirect your path. When Venus Cazimi occurs, it highlights the moment of a brand-new cycle of the planet of love beginning, which will last for the next year and a half. Now, you can get to the heart of matters, see things clearly, understand your priorities, values and self-worth.

During this pinnacle moment of the Venus cycle, you are setting the intention and direction until the next Venus Retrograde occurs, which isn't until March 2, 2025, marking this an essential time for manifesting as what you put out to the universe will be what you focus on for this new Venus cycle.

The beginning of a new Venus cycle is like that of a New Moon, yet intensified because they occur more rarely for this planet. While manifesting with the Venus, Cazimi focuses on themes surrounding self-love, relationships, finances and real estate. To embrace the newness of this cazimi, though, you must also prioritize reflecting on what you've learned during the past Venusian phase.

Remember how far you've come and how the truth will always shine a brilliant light of hope into your heart, helping you make peace with the past, so you can finally begin anew. While Venus Retrograde will still carry you through August 2023, this is when you set your new intention for what you want to attract into your life so that you can choose the fate you desire consciously.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 13, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: A new commitment

To embrace the Venus Cazimi in your commitment sector, focus on setting an intention for what you want to call into your romantic life. To begin your ritual, create two rings out of red string, tying one inside the other so they are connected. As you light a blue candle, hold the rings above the flame as you repeat your intention. Once the candle has been extinguished, place the rings under your pillow.

Daily affirmation: I am opening my heart for a new romantic commitment that aligns with my soul.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Positive changes in your home

Venus Cazimi activates your home and family arenas, helping you to focus on the new beginning you want to create in this area of your life. Take two eggs, write your name on one and what you want to call your home on the other. It can be romantically inclined, financially, family or a new home. Anoint them each with olive oil, and then plant one on your front steps while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I welcome positive new changes to my home.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: A new project

As the Venus Cazimi energizes your communication zone, you can feel something new taking root in your life. While this will help you communicate more effectively with those in your life, it's also a chance to focus on setting an intention for a project close to your heart.

To begin, anoint a green candle with bergamot essential oil, and as you light it, create a business card with what you want your project or new career endeavor to be. Place the business card and a bay leaf under the candle, and repeat the affirmation, letting the candle thoroughly burn out.

Daily affirmation: I am excited to begin a new project as I more closely align with my divine purpose.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Improved finances

The Venus Cazimi activates your finances and self-worth sector, helping you begin a new chapter of attracting the value you seek. To help attract this energy, create an intention sachet beginning with laying out a green square of fabric. Next, add basil, cloves, cinnamon, coins and anything else representing value. As you tie it up with a red ribbon, repeat the affirmation and hang it outside your bedroom window to send your intentions to the universe.

Daily affirmation: I am a magnet for financial wealth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A new beginning within yourself

To embrace the power of the Venus Cazimi in your zodiac sign of Leo, focus on what you are releasing and calling into your life. Begin by writing down what you are removing on a black piece of paper and what you are setting an intention for on a white one. Then set aside while creating a fire offering. Lay out a red or gold piece of tissue paper.

Add lavender, rosemary, rose petals, palo santo, basil, cloves and the white paper with your intentions. Once you have a fire safely going, place the black piece into the fire while repeating your affirmation, and then lay in the fire offering bundle and the paper with your intentions, placing your hands on your heart as you do. Once the fire is out, scatter the ashes around your front door as you repeat your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am reintroducing myself to the world and beginning a brand-new chapter in my life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Balance in life

The Venus Cazimi activates your sector of your unconscious, stirring you to find a balance between your human existence and the one your soul feels pursued to live. To begin, set up an altar space with a white candle, a bowl of water and a handful of soil.

Place the ground in a circle around the water, and as you light the candle, focus on the elements of earth, air, fire and water in front of you, visualizing yourself embracing these powerful elements. As you do, repeat the affirmation until the candle naturally burns out, and then sprinkle the soil back into the garden, along with the water.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing balance within all areas of my life as I slowly embrace the present moment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Goals of purpose

Focus on what you feel driven to create as the Venus Cazimi activates your sector of goals, helping you to focus more intently on the future. Begin by drawing a sigil for success on a violet candle, anoint it with olive oil, then roll it in dried basil and cinnamon to bring luck and abundance. As you light it, focus on the flame and feel your heart becoming activated as you repeat your affirmation. Let the candle burn out thoroughly, and then write down what came up for you.

Daily affirmation: I am focused on honoring my ambitions and pursuing the goals which resonate with my soul.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Career Success

The Venus Cazimi energizes your career and professional goals, helping you to become your most successful self. To begin your ritual, light a green and gold candle and write down what you want to accomplish in this area of your life. Next, please fold the paper toward you three times, and anoint it with olive oil. As you repeat your affirmation, burn the paper safely using the flames of both candles. Once the ashes have cooled, sprinkle them around a basil plant or money tree.

Daily affirmation: I am destined for career success and trust in myself to make all my dreams a reality.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: A new direction

Focus on what you are releasing as you embrace a new direction in your life, and the Venus Cazimi highlights themes related to abundance and luck. To begin, anoint a white candle with verbena essential oil, light it in front of a mirror and quietly sit, allowing your breath to settle. As you do, gaze at yourself in the mirror, and reflect on what you are releasing or growing out of before listing your intentions for the future. Keep your affirmation in your mind's eye while the candle burns, and then deposit any melted wax back into the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am releasing the past so that I might embrace a beautiful new direction in life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Ease and comfort

As the Venus Cazimi highlights themes of transformation in your life, take time to focus on entering a phase of ease and comfort. Brew a cup of peppermint and lemon balm tea and let it steep on the counter while you write your affirmation on paper. Place the assertion underneath the cup to send your intentions into it while lighting vanilla incense. As you enjoy your tea, focus on embodying the feelings of ease and comfort while silently repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I focus on what brings me joy and comfort as I enjoy life more richly.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic intimacy

The Venus Cazimi activates your sector of romance and relationships, helping you to embrace a brand-new beginning within your love life. Write down your and your partners' names three times on a piece of paper, drawing a red heart around it once you're finished. Next, roll the paper up like a scroll and tie two pieces of white ribbon around it while repeating your affirmation. Take this and plant it beneath a rose bush, sprinkling cinnamon on top of it for luck.

Daily affirmation: I am embracing growth within myself to create a deeper level of romantic intimacy in my relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Self-prioritization

Take time to focus on honoring yourself and self-care during the Venus Cazimi, as it will energize you and set the intention for your new beginning. Create a scrub using coffee grounds, cinnamon, rose essential oil and olive oil. As you use it in the shower, visualize what you are washing away and creating space while repeating your affirmation.

Daily affirmation: This chapter is all about me, and I will honor myself every step of the way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.