10 Ways The Most Magnetic People Attract All The Things They Truly Need

Your thoughts create your emotions and have an energetic charge, pattern or frequency. This is what determines the level at which you vibrate. The more time you feel good about yourself and your life, the higher your energy rises. That's what it means to raise your vibration. It starts with what you think about.
How does this help you become a magnet for what you want?
Vibrations Attract Similar Energy
There is a universal principle called the Law of Attraction that you've probably heard about. It states that "like attracts like," which means that a higher vibration naturally attracts a similar frequency. The same is true in reverse for a lower vibe.
The point is, when you are feeling upbeat and positive, you will attract more of that same higher energy. If you want to find love, be more loving to people and yourself. If you want more wealth, you have to elevate your money vibe to match that frequency.
Maybe you've noticed when you are in a good mood, more good things easily come into your life.
Yet, if you're feeling down and think you have little hope or no options, this low energy will pull you down. It might attract more situations that cause you to vibrate at this lower rate. The law of attraction works both ways, up or down.
Let's say you spend 30 minutes in the morning writing your affirmations to create the amazing, happy life you want. That's a great start! But what are you doing with the other 23.5 hours of the day? Raising your vibration requires a fairly consistent effort.
Become Aware of Your Thoughts
You don't need to be 100% positive 24/7. That's not humanly possible. Unrealistic expectations can also cause your energy to sink if you beat yourself up for not being perfect. Thankfully, perfection is not needed!
However, paying attention to your thoughts and shifting into a positive mindset as often as possible makes a difference. When you catch yourself thinking negatively about the news, your job, or a disagreement with someone, wake up in the moment to what is happening.
That's when you'll want to make a conscious effort to shift your focus to something that makes you feel good. Creating an awareness of your thoughts is a huge help when it comes to raising your vibration.
Negative Thoughts Lead To More of the Same
Keep in mind that negative thoughts and emotions are natural, and your brain is wired to spot negativity to keep you safe. Your mind is always on the lookout for risk and danger and that's a good thing.
Yet, if you notice this is where most of your thinking resides, it's time to make a shift. When you start to turn around your negative thinking more quickly, you'll stay in that higher vibe for longer periods.
The more time you are in a state of feeling optimistic and thinking positively, the more magnetic you become! This is the best head space to work on manifesting your desires. No matter if you want a loving relationship that lasts, a new car or home, or to change your career, the process is the same.
A Simple Manifesting Method
Think about what you want to attract into your life. Imagine how it will feel when this becomes your reality. Spend time calling up these good feelings throughout your day.
That's how you manifest! Your higher vibe works like a magnet to attract what you want as your energy becomes a vibrational match to it.
The more you are in a good mood, imagining what you want, the faster you will manifest your dreams.
10 Ways To Raise Your Vibration
There are lots of methods to raise your vibration and become more magnetic for what you want. Discover what works best for you by trying any or all of these 10 different options.
1. Spend time in nature.
Walk on a woodland trail or along the shoreline. When you are in nature, your frequency will naturally lift. The ocean air or the green of the woods clear your energy field which allows your vibe to elevate.
2. Connect with spirit.
Ask your spirit guides or angels for help to clear your energy. You can meditate or journal to connect and receive their assistance. When you let go of what is bothering you, your vibration lifts automatically.
3. Calm your mind.
Meditation is a wonderful way to calm your mind and stop the circular thinking that drains you. Listen to a guided mediation on YouTube.com or just put on some quiet, yoga-like music. Then let your thoughts go by. Notice them but don't start thinking about them. Try this for 5 – 15 minutes to start and you will get better at it with practice.
4. Charge your food and beverages.
Before you have your morning coffee or tea, put both hands on your cup and set the intention to send love into the liquid. Only 30-60 seconds will infuse your beverage with this high-level energy. Then you'll be drinking in the vibe of love - one of the highest frequencies in the Universe.
5. Listen to music and dance.
Music lifts the spirit easily, and if you like to dance, even better. It can be one of your favorite songs that has meaning to you or anything that's danceable and fun. A few minutes of dancing can completely raise your vibration.
6. Take 10 deep breaths.
Simply counting your breaths for a short time is a wonderful and super simple mindfulness practice. Breathe in deeply and exhale slowly which counts as one breath. Do this 10 times and you'll feel more aware, calmer, and optimistic.
7. Get a little sunshine.
Sunshine can totally boost your vibe in minutes. Letting vitamin-D sink into your skin can shift your mood for the better very quickly. Soak up the rays for 15 minutes to feel this uplifting benefit.
8. Sing or chant.
Most of the world's religions incorporate songs or chants as part of the service. This is because using your vocal cords musically is a natural mood elevator. Whether you sing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star or one of your favorite hymns, this is a surefire way to feel good.
9. Use essential oils.
Your sense of smell also influences your mindset. Use a high-quality essential oil, so you know it's made of the best plant material. Try lime which helps you feel a zest for life or peppermint which brings joy and buoyancy to the heart. You can apply it to your skin or use a diffuser.
10. Practice mindfulness.
Let's say you are going to eat an apple. Think about the farmer who grew the apple by planting trees. Bees pollinate the trees, as blossoms open, so the fruit will. Someone picked the apples, packed them, and shipped them to the market — where you then bought one. This is one example of how to shift into mindfulness.
As you practice these methods or others you know about or discover, you'll gain experience raising your vibration on a regular basis. This helps you become more magnetic and makes manifesting easier. In addition, you'll benefit from feeling lighter, happier, and more positive.
Here's to living at a higher frequency!
