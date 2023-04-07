One of the most complicated aspects of life is romantic relationships. People stumble through so many before they find the one and settle down. But how do you have a successful relationship? What is the secret?

Through careful reflection on my relationship successes and failures, I discovered seven key commitment rules to live by.

Here is how to master true, forever commitment in 7 easy steps:

1. Don’t lose who you are

I know one of the biggest mistakes I have made in relationships in the past is to adapt myself to what my boyfriend needs. As a result, sometimes I tend to lose track of who I am and what I stand for. Don’t change yourself to the point where you start losing your fundamentals of yourself. The relationship won’t work if you do.

2. Make time for friends

I’ve noticed that once people get into a relationship, they tend to drop off the face of the earth. They become so consumed with the relationship and spend the majority of their free time with their partner. Don’t neglect your friendships just because you are in a relationship. Make time to hang out with the girls (or guys).

3. Spend time apart

It is important to have solo time. You don’t need to spend every waking minute with your partner. If you want to, great, but don’t. Time apart is vital.

4. Learn to compromise

This is key to relationship success. Without compromise, conflict will ensue and no one wants a relationship filled with conflict.

5. Make memories

It’s not about the amount of money you spend on your boyfriend or girlfriend. What is remembered most are the memories you create together. Instead of dropping $100 at a fancy restaurant, go try something new together. Neither of you will ever forget the time you stumbled around a dance floor trying to learn the tango or throwing gutterball after gutterball at the bowling alley. Memories last and having good times to remember can help get you through rough patches you may encounter.

6. Fight effectively

Most couples freak out at the first sign of conflict. Instead of getting stressed out and worrying about it, work through it. Don’t yell; don’t make accusations. Be willing to take constructive criticism and work together to come up with a solution to the problem. If you fight effectively, it can bring you closer together.

7. Give it the time and effort it deserves

Relationships take work. Which means they take time and effort. If you want a successful relationship, you have to be willing to work at it. Don’t expect it to always be easy. When it gets hard, remember, the best things in life don’t come easily. Time and effort are two fundamental keys to relationship success.

While there are many other important rules to remember when it comes to relationships, I believe that these are a few of the most important ones. Hopefully, by implementing these, I will have continued success in my current relationship. Romantic relationships may be complicated, but making them successful isn’t impossible.

