What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest This Week, August 14 - 20, 2023

Let your dreams come to life. The New Moon in Leo peaks on August 16, ushering in a passionate season of new beginnings and the courage to pursue your dreams. A New Moon helps you to find peace with the past lunar phase and inspires you to find the hope necessary to set a new intention and begin again. In Leo, this incorporates tuning into your heart, honoring the truth that lies there and then following it with unwavering determination.

A New Moon embodies incredible manifesting energy because anything becomes possible in this lunar phase as you set a new course and begin a new and fantastic part of your journey. A New Moon always occurs in the same zodiac sign the Sun is currently within, helping you to act more profoundly as you embrace the power of the Sun and Moon.

The Sun rules your external self and the actions you take to make your dreams a reality, yet the Moon governs your heart and your emotional realm. Together, they provide a destined force to work with the universe to set a new intention that honors both parts of yourself. During a New Moon, you can align yourself with your heart. You begin to feel no longer the war begin waged between how you think and your choices but to see them united as you realize you can manifest your wildest dreams by honoring your deepest self.

In Leo, as a fire sign, more focused energy will be present as you feel your dreams roar to life. For manifesting with this lunar phase, focus on what you want to do, what it feels like you want to try and even where your heart seems determined to go. Although Venus is in Retrograde in Leo, this New Moon still holds a powerful opportunity as greater truths have recently surfaced. While you may need to practice patience for the next few weeks, it hosts a powerful time for deciding what you will do once this retrograde is completed. Listen to yourself, honor your passions and allow yourself to see this as the beginning of everything.

What your zodiac sign can manifest the week of August 14 - 20:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How To Manifest: A new beginning of joy

The New Moon in Leo brings your sector of joy to life, inspiring you to create a life focused on joy and happiness. To harness this energy, create an intention jar using salt, cardamom, basil, rose petals and orange peels. Place in a small jar together, repeat your affirmation and seal with orange wax. Place this on your altar and out of reach of anyone else once finished.

Weekly Affirmation: I am beginning to prioritize joy and happiness.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How To Manifest: A new beginning in your healing

Leo energy reigns over your zone of emotional healing, helping you to focus on any parts of yourself that need greater love and attention during this time. To begin your ritual, gather a small pink candle and anoint it with bergamot essential oil. Then grind up cinnamon and lavender until they are a fine powder, rolling the candle in the mixture. Next, as you light the candle, hold a piece of rhodonite while repeating the affirmation. Let the candle burn out completely, and then bury it and any herbs in your garden for greater peace.

Weekly Affirmation: I embrace the new healing possible for myself and my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How To Manifest: A new beginning in expressing yourself

As the New Moon in Leo activates your communication sector, focus on expressing greater truth and authenticity in your interactions with others. To begin, anoint your throat chakra with verbena essential oil and gather an herb bundle with lavender, rosemary and basil. Take three deep, slow breaths and then, without lighting them, cleanse your energy with the herbs by simply moving it through your aura while repeating your affirmation. Once you're done, take the herbs and hang them upside down above your bed to draw in more energy.

Weekly Affirmation: I seize the opportunity to change how I express myself and my dreams.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How To Manifest: A new financial beginning

Leo energy boosts your value sector, helping you to see the connection between your self-worth and financial life. To harness this powerful opportunity, write down your affirmation, fold it three times toward you and then place it in a jar of honey. Add basil, cinnamon and three coins into the jar while repeating your affirmation. Use the honey in your beverages or take a teaspoon each day as you focus on creating what you dream of for your life.

Weekly Affirmation: I deserve everything I dream of and focus my energy on a new financial beginning.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How To Manifest: A new beginning based on truth

The New Moon in Leo energizes your zone of self, helping you to initiate a new beginning in how you move through life. To begin your ritual, lay out a square of white fabric. Place rose quartz, lapis lazuli, verbena for truth, lemon peels and chamomile. Tie up the four corners with a blue ribbon while repeating your affirmation and place it on your altar, workspace or purse to help you embody this new beginning.

Weekly Affirmation: I am beginning a new chapter of life-based solely on my authentic truth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How To Manifest: A new beginning of honoring your intuition

To utilize the new beginning the New Moon in Leo brings to your intuition sector, focus on creating a new way of understanding and embracing your divine gifts. Begin by setting up an altar with a violet candle, encircling it with salt for protection and lemon balm, which represents the sign of Leo. As you light the candle, hold an amethyst in your left hand while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, scatter the salt and lemon balm around your front door and tuck the amethyst into your clothing.

Weekly Affirmation: I am initiating a new life honoring my intuition as I embrace greater meaning.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How To Manifest: A new beginning for your life goals

As the New Moon in Leo activates your sector of goals and focus, embrace this time to honor and set an intention for the new beginning you wish in your life. To begin, write down on a piece of paper the goals you have, no matter how wild or far-fetched you might think they are. Then place four green candles in a square to symbolize the four directions, carving each one with the sigil for prosperity. Place your goals in the center of the candles, and as you light them, repeat your affirmation eleven times. Once finished, using the flames of each candle, burn your goals safely and then scatter the cooled ashes to the wind.

Weekly Affirmation: I am focused on the dreams of my heart and allow myself to transform into the person who can make them a reality.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How To Manifest: A new beginning in your career

The Leo New Moon draws attention to your career zone, helping you focus on manifesting what you truly desire for your professional life. Collect three colored ribbons; green for success, yellow for happiness and gold for abundance. Braid them together while repeating the affirmation and visualizing what you want to attract in this area of your life. Once finished, hang as high as you can in a tree to symbolize the level of success you want to draw in your career.

Weekly Affirmation: I am ready to begin a new career chapter based on achievement, success and fulfillment.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How To Manifest: A new beginning in abundant living

Leo energy energizes your zone of abundance, and new experiences, helping you to focus on what you need to do to live the life you've always desired. Begin by gathering a bowl of white sugar, adding basil for prosperity, cinnamon for love, rosemary for healing and lemon balm for truth. As you stir in the ingredients, repeat your affirmation and then use this daily in your drinks while focusing on creating an abundance within your energy as you do.

Weekly Affirmation: I deserve a whole, abundant life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How To Manifest: A new beginning in your intimate relationship

As the New Moon in Leo activates your intimate sector, focus on creating a fresh start in this area of your life. Begin by laying out a pink square of fabric, placing rose petals, lavender, fenugreek, rose quartz and carnelian. While tying it up with red thread, repeat the affirmation, then put it under your bed on the side you sleep on.

Weekly Affirmation: I am beginning a new phase of my romantic life as I learn from the past and embrace my desire for intimacy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How To Manifest: A romantic new beginning

Reflect on how you can generate the new beginning you seek in your romantic life as the New Moon in Leo heightens this area of your life. Begin by lighting a red candle and slicing an apple in half. Write your and your partner's name on each side, or yours and the qualities you hope to attract if currently single. Bind the apple with red thread, then bury it beneath an oak tree while repeating your affirmation.

Weekly Affirmation: I am ready to enter a new romantic beginning untethered by past heartbreak.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How To Manifest: A new beginning of well-being

The New Moon in Leo activates your wellness sector, helping you incorporate more excellent reflection on how your physical health affects your ability to manifest your desired life. Begin your ritual by bringing water to a boil and pouring some into your favorite mug. Add lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom and peppermint, letting it steep while repeating your affirmation. As you drink it, feel the energizing liquid in your body, settle your breath and visualize what you desire for your life.

Weekly Affirmation: I am focused on my well-being as I do whatever it takes to feel my best and live the life of my dreams.

