What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 4, During Moon Sextile Uranus

Allow things to change as you grow. When you grow, you won't always see things the same way. Your feelings will shift, and what you want will transform. Acknowledging this can be difficult, but changing your mind or heart signifies your soul's profound growth.

At this moment, as Venus is retrograde in Leo, and the peak of the Lion's Gate portal looms closer, you may feel sudden truths shift into new ones. This energy will be magnified on Friday, August 4, 2023, as the Piscean Moon creates a karmic touch point with Uranus in Taurus. Instead of trying to have things remain the same or feel like you are unable to somehow shift your direction along with your change in feelings, lean into the energy that's present and let yourself realize this is what growth is all about.

During Venus retrograde and the Lion's Gate Portal, timelines accelerate as you are called to review the truth of your heart while Earth, Orion and star Sirius pour in a fresh wave of light energy to help you step into your higher self. Nothing is coincidental, and nothing is lost which is meant for you. Tune into your heart today, acknowledge your changing emotional landscape and accept it for what it is rather than trying to make sense of why. Manifesting with the Moon and Uranus requires you to be honest, reflective and open to things going differently than you had imagined, not because your plans were wrong but because the ones the universe has in store are so much greater.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 4, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Believing in yourself

To work with the energy of Uranus in Taurus as it activates your sector of value and self-worth, dare to believe in yourself once again. Anoint your solar plexus chakra, the energy point which governs willpower, with cinnamon essential oil while performing the pursed-lip breathwork exercise. As you do, repeat your affirmation silently in your mind.

Daily affirmation: I believe in myself and my ability to overcome obstacles to my dreams.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: Honoring your heart

Uranus in Taurus highlights the energy of everything having to do with you, so focusing on honoring your innate truth will help center and guide you during transition phases. Create an herb bundle using rosemary and roses for healing and keeping your heart. Take the bundle and bind it with violet thread as you repeat the affirmation, and then bury it in a sunny part of your garden.

Daily affirmation: I honor and trust my heart to lead me forward.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Patience

Uranus in Taurus helps to bring focus to your inner self and unconscious world. Perform a seed ritual using an avocado pit to help embrace patience with unfinished things. Take the avocado pit, write your name on it, then place it with three toothpicks in a glass of water so only the bottom half is submerged. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and spend time each day observing the changes. Once it's rooted, plant it in a container pot with clear intentions for what you desire.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to the divine timing of the universe and embrace patience in all matters.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: New goals

Even if you aren't sure what new goals you need to embrace, Uranus in Taurus can help you open your mind to begin focusing on the future as it activates this part of your life. Write down either new goals for your life or how you want to feel in this new chapter. Fold the paper three times toward you, then place it in a jar, adding sugar for sweetness, verbena for truth and basil for prosperity. Seal the jar with yellow wax while repeating your affirmation, and then place it in a south-facing area of your home to help call in your new goals.

Daily affirmation: I gaze toward newness as I prepare to set new life goals.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: A career decision

As Uranus in Taurus activates your career sector, take a green candle and write your name. Then place it on a tray or dish, surrounding it with peppermint and cloves for action and luck. Write your affirmation on paper and then burn, letting the ashes fall into the herbs. Take the ashes and herbs and create a smudge to cleanse your aura while repeating the affirmation to help you focus on the decision you're meant to make.

Daily affirmation: I can trust myself to make the professional decision that will bring abundance and fulfillment.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: A change in perspective

Taurus energy rules over your sector of luck, abundance and beliefs. To harness this energy perform a water ritual to encourage a change in your perspective for the better. Begin with a transparent glass of water, add a few drops of frankincense essential oil and then write down and place your affirmation in the glass. Leave it outside in the sunlight, and at the end of the day, use the water to anoint your third eye and then pour it over your feet as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I allow myself to change and embrace the fresh new perspective that it brings.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: A transformative relationship with yourself

Uranus in Taurus helps you transform and develop a new relationship with yourself, highlighting this part of your life. Focus on creating a better relationship with yourself as you light copal incense and a red candle. Repeat the affirmation as you gaze into the flame and then hold a rose quartz over the candle to infuse the energies of transformation within it, placing it in your clothing for the day once you're finished.

Daily affirmation: I can grow, change and embrace a new version of myself with love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Your romantic truth

Taurus is your opposing sign and represents your romantic sector; use this energy to help embrace a more profound truth about this part of your life. Create an altar space with a small mirror as a base, and place a red and blue candle on it, along with a rose for love and a verbena for truth. Light the candle, and as you become aware of the reflections of light around you, repeat the affirmation seven times.

Daily affirmation: My heart and eyes are open to seeing the truth in my romantic relationship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Stability

Uranus in Taurus helps you activate your well-being sector, as you can develop a stronger sense of stability and purpose. Take a mint leaf, which represents the zodiac sign of Taurus, and write your name on one side and the affirmation on the other. Please place it on the earth with a circle of salt around it as protection as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Daily affirmation: I am safe and secure as I build greater stability.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Healthy commitment

Taurus energy rules over all pleasurable things and brings greater commitment into your life. To harness this energy, create an intention jar adding brown sugar, seven drops of ylang-ylang essential oil and rose petals. As you seal the jar, repeat the affirmation and place a green candle on your altar to promote healthy growth.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to anything and anyone who helps me become my best self.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: A new beginning

Uranus in Taurus will help you create a new beginning as you surrender to the divine flow of life. Please write down your affirmation on a piece of paper, and fold it toward you three times, anointing it with olive oil for prosperity. Place in the soil next to the calathea plant, which represents new beginnings, while repeating your affirmation four times. You can sprinkle the earth with cinnamon for luck or rose petals for a new beginning in love.

Daily affirmation: I embrace new beginnings and trust in the unknown.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Transparency

Taurus energy rules your communication sector, making this a valuable time for greater transparency to engage in transformative conversations. You can begin by anointing your third eye and throat chakra with bergamot essential oil and then going outside somewhere for a focusing ritual. Place a circle of basil, one of the ruling herbs of Taurus, on the ground. You can sit within and put your hands over your eyes as you repeat the affirmation three times. Then remove your hands and place them on the ground as you flutter your eyes open, taking in the scene around you and visualizing yourself using your words with others to create the same effect.

Daily affirmation: I am using my words to create deeper transparency.

