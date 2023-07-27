What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 28, When Mercury Enters Virgo

It's time to think logically. While so much of astrology asks you to tune into your intuition and develop a greater sense of spirituality, as Mercury shifts into Virgo today, it's instead about thinking things through more logically.

Mercury is the planet of communication and rules your thought processes. It helps you reflect, plan and organize your thoughts and life to guarantee success. In Virgo, this is amplified as it's one of the ruling signs of this planet, but it will require you to embrace your authentic truth.

Mercury in Virgo needs to understand the rationale behind a desire. It means it's not just about manifesting more money or a new relationship into your life but also deciphering why you want it. Mercury in Virgo asks you to get to the root of your desire so you can understand what you truly need and be better able to manifest it.

Mars, the planet of passion and action, is currently in Virgo, helping you slow down and strategize the best path forward to the fruition of your dreams. Together they inspire you to become real, embrace the whole truth and recognize that while everything has a higher spiritual meaning, you also need to understand the logical side of it as well. Sometimes the grandest manifestations require the most logical methods to achieve them. It's not science, and it may not even be a guarantee, but it does represent living within the divine flow of life.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Determination

As Mars in Virgo activates your zone of determination and well-being, write your affirmation on a slip of paper and tie it with a red string around the root of a tree. Repeat your affirmation eight times as you focus on embodying a strong and determined aura.

Daily affirmation: I am determined to create a life based on my healing and growth.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A plan for joy

Mars in Virgo will help you return to your joy as it rules this aspect of your life. To shift your perspective on what is joyful, create a sacred herb bundle with lemongrass, holy basil and citrine. Once the items are gathered, bind them with yellow thread and place them on a south-facing windowsill to invite new beginnings.

Daily affirmation: I am ready to fill my life with only that which adds to my overall joy.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Future planning

As Mars in Virgo activates themes of your fourth house of home and family, take a gold candle and carve in your name and that of anyone you hope to make plans within your life. Place this in a sacred space in your home, and surround it with verbena for truth, cloves for prosperity and rosemary for healing. As you return to this sacred space, repeat the affirmation four times.

Daily affirmation: I am focusing on the details of the present moment so I can begin to plan for the future.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Effective communication

Mercury in Virgo will activate powerful themes of communication as it rules this aspect of your chart. To tap into the energy here, anoint your throat chakra with eucalyptus essential oils, one of the oils which represent Mercury. Then sit quietly and place your hands in Mercury mudra while repeating the affirmation in synch with your breath.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to honest, effective communication.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

Financial abundance will be the focus as Mercury in Virgo highlights this area of your life. Create an herb sachet with basil, cinnamon and cloves. Once it is assembled, take this and place it in the ground in your garden, anchoring it into the soil with a nail for endurance and strength while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I am financially abundant and will continue to attract everything I need.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Honoring yourself

Mercury in Virgo activates your sense of self as the relationship with your inner truth. To embrace this power, transform your bedroom into a sacred space for yourself. How you set up your bedroom indicates how you feel about yourself. Focus on comfort, authenticity and feel-good energy. Don't forget to set up an altar space with a lavender candle and pink rose petals once you have and repeat the affirmation each morning and evening.

Daily affirmation: I deeply honor myself and treasure my innate sacredness.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Inner peace

Mercury in Virgo will activate the deepest part of your chart, which brings up themes of intuition, peace and the significance of dreams. Create a sleep spray with lavender essential oil and witch hazel on your bedsheets before sleeping. Anoint your pulse points with lavender before bed, repeating the affirmation and focusing on slowing your breath down.

Daily affirmation: I am at peace within this moment, as I have surrendered to the divine.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Releasing what no longer serves you

Think about what or who you need to release from your life as Mercury in Virgo creates the space to focus on your future rather than your past. To help with this, make a sacred scrub using white salt and coconut oil for protection. Add rosemary for healing, peppermint for focus, and lavender for peace to help you navigate this critical chapter. While using this in the shower, repeat the affirmation while visualizing shedding what no longer serves you, much like a snake sheds its skin when it finally outgrows it.

Daily affirmation: I am releasing what no longer serves me and my new path in life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Career growth

As Mercury in Virgo activates your career sector, design your business card for what you feel would align with your purpose and give you financial abundance. This can be done on the computer or even something simple you draw yourself. Once you have folded it three times, anoint it with olive oil and tie it to a basil plant outside or in a container garden while repeating your affirmation. Sprinkle with cinnamon for luck.

Daily affirmation: I deserve a professional life that inspires my growth and zest for life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: New opportunities

Virgo energy rules your luck sector, which means as Mercury moves through this zodiac sign with Mars, it will be time for you to become more motivated to take new chances. As you repeat your affirmation, write your name on a bay leaf and bind it with yellow thread. Take this and place it inside your sugar dish to sweeten your taste for newness and help you seize more divine opportunities.

Daily affirmation: I am open to the universe's new opportunities as I become excited about the future.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Living your truth

Mercury in Virgo activates your transformation zone, life changes and intimacy. To tap into this energy, create a ritual of anointing your third eye with lemongrass essential oil, representing the planet of communication. As you sit quietly, place your hands in tattva mudra while visualizing a brilliant yellow aura emanating from your body as you repeat the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I quietly focus on living my truth and honoring my relationship with my inner self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

How to manifest: Romantic clarity

Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign and will permanently activate themes surrounding love and relationships for you. As Mercury moves through this earth sign, focus on seeing things clear through your healing instead of the ambiguity of wounds. Begin by sending your affirmation into clear quartz and then place the crystal into a water glass, adding lemon to represent Mercury. As you drink your infused water, envision each sip delivering the clarity you seek while keeping the affirmation in your mind's eye.

Daily affirmation: I see my romantic life with more clarity and acceptance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.