4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During Venus Retrograde Starting July 17

A moment of pause saves a lifetime of regret. As the wheel of time turns, the week of July 17 – 23 improves relationships for four zodiac signs, thanks to Venus retrograde, brings an opportunity for greater awareness and a new perspective as Venus begins its retrograde journey in the passionate fire sign of Leo. Venus only takes this journey into the underworld every two years, marking it as a powerful portal to your romantic lessons and cycles. This is your chance, to be honest about what you genuinely need and whether your relationship can offer it. During this time, it will bring either the realization that you're exactly where you're supposed to be or that your time together is over.

As relationships improve, so does clarity, which is what Venus in Leo is all about. It may bring some shocking turns of the tides or even more emotional outbursts than usual. However, the purpose is to have you decide once and for all what you align with.

The week of July 17 – 23, 2023, also brings the New Moon in Cancer, a gentle reminder you must care for yourself, no matter what else may be occurring in your romantic life. This is the key to love because until you care for yourself in all the ways you desire, you will never know if you choose someone out of loneliness or love.

Together the stars help you align with your most authentic self as you become more aware of past lessons and how they affect the romantic decisions you're making now. Above all, this represents a period of pausing before reaction. It represents honoring Venus in its journey through the underworld and knowing that in terms of love, it's always best to take your time before deciding because a hasty choice just may cost you the love you were seeking all along.

Relationships improve for four zodiac signs this week:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You must change your thoughts about love and intimacy to improve your romantic relationship. Relationships are more than passion or social standing. They are a way to grow and better understand yourself. This week, as the Cancer New Moon lights up your romantic sector, Venus retrograde in Leo activates your intimacy and transformation zone giving you everything you need to make the changes you seek.

Cancer is your opposing zodiac sign, and because of that, it always brings up themes of love and relationship. A Full Moon means something is coming to fruition that likely was occurring around the Full Moon in Cancer at the beginning of January. Reflect on this time and the themes of vulnerability, transparency and self-care. Depending on the path you've taken since then, you may now be able to seize a new beginning in love truly. However, if you didn't, then the karmic winds of fate may help push you toward a place of more significant growth.

This aligns with Venus beginning its retrograde in Leo, activating intimacy, long-term relationships and transformation themes. Use what you've learned and will continue to go through this phase to view love differently. Let your mind and heart expand and take in the possibility that by changing your perspective, you may be able to change your relationship for the better.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Something big has been brewing within your domestic life, and while you've struggled with it for a while, you're also finally gaining momentum and are ready to make a decision — and a giant step toward the life of your dreams. In this case, it may not be about a current relationship improving but your romantic life as you pursue a different path, which sometimes is the only thing that can help.

Venus retrograde activates your sector of family, joy and commitment, while the Cancer New Moon will be bringing up reflections and lessons in your home and healing zone. To make the most of this energy, you must first realize that just because something ended doesn't mean you failed. Instead, it's a time to celebrate because it means you're ready for the next chapter of your life.

Leo rule's themes are children, family, joy and commitment. This is not about frivolous dating or meaningless encounters but truly seeking someone to share an indescribable bond with. You already have someone in mind you feel this way about, but the timing hasn't yet been on your side. The wonderful thing is that it is changing and allowing more space for the universe to do its work. You don't have to have it all figured out, but you deserve a new beginning, especially if it means you can find the genuine happiness you seek.

While a new beginning is on offer to you this week, some strings still need to be tied up, and this is what Venus retrograde in Leo will be bringing to your doorstep. Venus is the planet of love, and in Leo, it's primarily concerned with following its heart and having the courage to roar its truth wherever and to whomever necessary. As this energy combines with the Cancer New Moon, it will be lighting up your healing and home arenas, meaning that you will have to review not just your growth but also if there are matters at home that need to be settled before fully seizing your new beginning. You may want to rush ahead into what feels fantastic but take time to finish up and close out your old chapter first — your future self with thank you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Everything about you right now craves a healthier, more committed romantic relationship. You might be known for being a romantic. Still, something has shifted within your energy recently, and you've accomplished a significant phase of up-leveling which is now rippling out into your romantic life. You no longer desire to fall in love but instead, grow.

You don't need rollercoasters to feel the passion. Instead, your biggest turn-on is the solidity of a presence always there for you, no matter what the storm is outside. Take this and run with it this week, as the Cancer New Moon will be activating themes of joy and commitment just as Venus retrograde in Leo is helping you change your life in all the ways necessary to allow space for a healthy, more stable love to grow.

The Cancer New Moon falls into the happiest part of your chart, where you can enjoy time with children and family and find joy around every corner. It also happens to be where your committed relationship falls. Because of that, you are being offered a new beginning in love, one where you no longer will have to compromise your values or beliefs to achieve it. This is your time to rise; you must remember everything happens in divine timing and trust the universe, even if this romantic new beginning is unexpected.

At the same time, Venus begins its retrograde journey in Leo, casting a more excellent reflection on how you spend your days, your daily routines and even how healthy your mindset is. This part of your life is seen as your health sector, but it goes far deeper than how you care for your physical body and host control over your mental, emotional and spiritual health. The healthier you feel, the more you know you deserve. When these two meet, it's the recipe for a cosmic love affair.

4. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You need to give yourself a break during the week of July 17 – 23, 2023, and start returning to your inner worth. Not every relationship is meant to last long-term, but that doesn't mean you're not meant for great love. You often must learn specific lessons to finally be in the place to accept or even know how to create it. While you may still be going through some romantic turmoil, there is a chance this week to start giving yourself the love you are seeking and to recognize everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it may not seem like it.

The Cancer New Moon falls directly into your zodiac sign giving you a chance to reflect on how you love and care for yourself. This also goes into whether you are living your truth or only trying to please people through life. While it's natural to want to make those you care about happy, it should never have to be done through who you choose to love or partner with.

You are responsible for your own decisions, and if people can't understand or respect why you are making the ones you are, then all that's saying is those aren't your people. Trust that you deserve to be supported and loved no matter what phase you're going through or how brightly you're shining — this will keep your energy high so you can attract what is meant for you.

Take the moment of opportunity during the week of July 17 – 23, 2023, to shine bright and believe in love again. Also, settle yourself in for the long haul as Venus begins its retrograde journey in Leo, giving you a chance to truly build up your self-worth and confidence so that you never again accept less than what you receive. Use this energy to date yourself and to fall in love with yourself so deeply that you'll know the real thing when it finally finds you.

