3 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On July 17, Thanks To The New Moon

During the New Moon in Cancer on July 17, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes. The day's themes are collaboration, friendly competitions, and listening more than speaking. Tune into yourself as you go about the day, but also be aware of your surroundings. Sometimes putting yourself out of your comfort zone can be as simple as doing something compassionate for another person who is having a tough day, even though your baseline might be to ignore it all.

It's a New Moon night with Moon in Cancer! So manifestation rituals related to love, family and community welfare are indicated here. You can even mix it all and invite your favorite people over so you can do a collective ritual. If that is impossible, a relaxing bath with sea salt crystals, scented candles and ambient music will uplift your soul.

For the most part, today will be a calm, peaceful and relaxing day for most people. If you sense excessive emotional turmoil in someone, don't try to reach out to them alone. Reach out with friends. You may spoil your mood or feel attacked otherwise. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 17, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 17:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you are on the best horoscopes list, but you may not feel like that today. Either you will be bored out of your mind. Or, you will feel like the routine, chores and responsibilities are sucking your life out. Nevertheless, something is happening behind the scenes that is in your favor. Some of you, you are aligned with the right opportunities in your career. What you do today will play into whether you draw good things to you or push them away.

Uranus in Taurus is sextile Sun and Moon in Cancer today. This will feel very freeing to most of you. Your emotions will be peaceful but also deep. If you want to express yourself, you won't be as hesitant or shy as usual. Just remember that Uranus is also forming some aspects with Pluto and Neptune, so sticking to the usual run of things will be more beneficial for you than trying something outlandish or new.

Interestingly, even though the New Moon will be tonight, you will benefit more from this energy tomorrow when the waxing cycle begins in earnest. Hold tight for now and gather your resources and energy. Working with a moonstone or a selenite palm stone will heighten this energy for you.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today will be an extraordinary day for you, Gemini. For many of you, success is in store, especially in your career. This can also be related to a conflict you have been engaged in for a while. Your powers of deduction will be heightened today. Just make sure you don't get distracted.

Vesta in Gemini is anchoring you at this time. The more time you spend nurturing the existing relationships in your life, the better your future will be. Yes, you can continue to network and make more friends but don't forget the old ones. Vesta can test loyalties.

If you are prone to getting anxiety attacks or have ADHD, don't pack your schedule with too much to do today. Try to reduce your focus to one or two things at most. If not, you can easily knock the building blocks over accidentally.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may have to make a choice today. A choice between standing up for yourself, pursuing what feels right in your gut, caving into social pressure or familial duties, and maintaining the status quo. Be very careful of the decision you make. Capricorn is the opposite sign of Cancer, and today's New Moon in Cancer will be tricky for you. Nevertheless, you are on the best horoscopes list because your intuition will lead you true ... if you listen.

Neptune in Pisces is in your corner now, which is weird. Neptune often messes things up and makes people forget their goals. Today, Neptune will help you lean into your top priorities and the sacred dreams in your heart. Do not let anyone diminish them.

If you are in a romantic relationship with someone or married, today is also an excellent day to check in with yourself and see if your relationship is on equal footing or if someone is taking advantage of the other. People often let their partners do more than they should because they are too lazy to divide the responsibilities equally.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.