Why The July 17 - 23 Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

This week's love horoscopes certainly show some promise for three zodiac signs regarding love. A lot of turbulence is going on 'out there' in the universe the week of July 17 - 23. So, if we are the lucky ones who DON'T experience misfortune, we must consider ourselves lucky. That's why few people know the real deal regarding love this week starting on July 17 to 23, 2023.

It's a hard week for love, but it will border on bliss for those who get a different take. Whoa, how'd that happen? It happens because three zodiac signs take to the transits of Mercury in Leo, Moon trine Neptune, the Leo Moon, Moon trine Jupiter and the oncoming of Leo season very well. It's about compatibility with the stars and our romantic partners.

This week will show us how determination and stamina win the gold. Many will give up this week, but not us. Not we who are born under these three very specific zodiac signs. We will fight and win; we are the victors and never settle for anything less than victory. Love is our calling card, and we plan on living up to its reputation. A lot is working against us this week, but we are the people who take what little we can get and make it into pure success. Now, that's innovative and refreshing.

So, we can expect a trial this week. This isn't easy, but that will make the victory taste all the sweeter. We will rise above the challenges, which will be plentiful. We must watch out for the pitfalls and stay on our ground. Strength is needed for lovers who wish to survive; these three zodiac signs will come to know success and luck.

Luckiest love horoscopes for 3 zodiac signs this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Right off the bat, Mercury in Aries gives you the advantage. You start the week feeling fearless, and as the week progresses, you won't believe how 'able' you feel when it comes to communication. You are strong, but you are now surpassing even your limits. This means that whatever held you back in love and romance has somehow dissolved into thin air, and now all you see ahead are opportunities and solutions.

You and the person you are with have seen some hard times, but you're not about to let these events define you — not any longer. You're tired of being the Gemini who 'doesn't get the gold ring.' You are now completely dedicated to making your relationship work, and it feels easy enough to accomplish during the week of July 17 - 23, 2023.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During the week of July 17 - 23, 2023, you feel absolute respect for the person who consistently comes through for you. You have given this person hell. It's in your nature to be somewhat rude, but your romantic partner has never minded. It's not like they are a masochist. They just don't take your rudeness seriously, and that's exactly what you need.

The person you are with is strong enough to handle you, and during this week, you come to honor them for the trooper they really are. No, no relationship is perfect. You probably wouldn't want a perfect relationship anyway, but what you have ... the person you are with, well, they're a keeper, for sure. You feel deep love and respect for this wonderful person who always sticks by your side, no matter what a grouch you may be. Credit where credit is due, right?

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What this brings you is something you rarely see in yourself: patience. You? Patient? Well, this week, yes. During July 17 - 23, 2023, you will be backed by many astrological transits that will help you understand that your relationship takes time and stamina. You like the lazy life; if you didn't have to make an effort, you'd be just fine. When it comes to love, you like making an effort even less, as if love relationships just 'happen' and remain perfect until their dying day. Not this week, Aquarius.

This is your big lesson week; your partner is madly in love with you, but they do things at their own pace. This is the week you see them for who they are, and you decide just to let them be. No more pressure to be someone they are not. It works for you and them. When you 'set them free,' you watch them fly back, arms wide open and ready for hugs.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.