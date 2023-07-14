Why This Week May Be Difficult For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Starting July 17

Passion drives this week as we start things up boldly with Mercury square Aries. This astrological transit should give us the impetus to do things this week that we might not have attempted last week. Staring July 17 - 23, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes. We can expect high emotions, rash decision-making and passionate, romantic gestures and actions. We're moving into Leo season, and that affects everyone. However, three zodiac signs stand out this week, and we need to review how that will play out for these folks.

With the Moon opposite Pluto, we can expect a deep desire for major change, and with the Moon in Leo, that change has the potential to become a true transformation. This is the week when many of us decide to get back on that treadmill or jumpstart a diet plan; the summer is here, and we're tired of looking like a bag of potatoes.

It's time to use some of this week's passion towards improvement, and Sun trine Neptune will support that effort (dream it into reality!) and Sun square Node (break free from past illusions and walk into the NOW!). With the Moon transiting through Virgo this week, we will feel very 'even-keeled' about it; no flying off the handle — we take ourselves seriously in all the right ways.

With the Sun transiting into Leo on the 23, Mercury conjuncts Lilith simultaneously, and we know that our love lives will be strong and playful. We can expect lots of kiss and makeup' sessions for the three zodiac signs most affected by this week's transits. Arguments will lead to passionate displays of apologizing and gift-giving. We complete the week with the Moon in Libra, showing us that whatever we want to do ... can be done easily, efficiently and passionately. Which zodiac signs will find the passion to be a pressure?

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes this week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

To get to it, you have to get through it. that means that before you hit the high notes this week, Aries, you will likely go through a bit of a 'night of the soul.' You see that you've let yourself go and justified it for too long. July 17 - 23 places you right in front of the mirror, and you aren't happy with what you see, but you will certainly not admit that to anyone else.

So, in your private way, you'll go through your version of self-hate, and you will, as always, rise above it. You recognize that you are the only one who can bring about the transformation you need, so you plan for the future. You must look at yourself and fall in love; this degrading body hate is not for you. A rough week will bring you great fortune in the week to come. Stay the course.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been frustrated at how things have fallen apart in your life, and it's not to say that it's hopeless, but you don't like where your recent choices have led you. With all this Pluto energy floating around you, you feel like it's now or never: you need to change. But ... what to do? What is your first move? During the week of July 17 - 23, you'll notice that you are dissatisfied with so much and that something has to give.

You can't go on at this pace and recognize the need to hoist yourself out of this pit of despair. Leo season is coming up shortly, and you can feel the power of determination entering your psyche. You're not there yet, but inspiration feels as though it's starting to take shape. It may be a long road to personal happiness, but somehow, you'll get there and start this week.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel extraordinarily down on yourself this week, Capricorn, and the passion that is so strong and pervasive seems to be what powers all of this self-about and self-disapproval. You don't hate yourself, no, you would never take it that far, but you can't stand certain things that you do, and you know that you need to change stuff up if you're going to get through life in one piece.

What gets your goat is Mars and Moon opposite Saturn, and it feels like you are relentlessly berating yourself. OK, it's time to accept that you don't like certain things. I got it. Now, time to move forward. Enough of the licking of the wounds; you did what you did, you made your mistakes, and now it's time to take your life into your own hands and make something incredible out of it. You can do this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.