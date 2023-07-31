Chinese Zodiac Signs: Monthly Horoscope For August 2023

Your monthly horoscope for August — based on your Chinese zodiac sign — is here! First, what does August have in store for everybody? The main theme of August is sharing love. It can be among your close circle of friends and family. You can also spread the kindness to others. Weirdly enough, August will also test the strength of your connections and convictions. Will you let peer pressure make you do something that goes against your inner truth?

Will you say what needs to be said even if it brings momentary discomfort and exposes another's weakness? Will you show love only during the fun and happy times and abandon another when the times get tough? August will reveal what is true and what is not. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for August.

Monthly horoscopes for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Strength of will and courage of convictions are in store for you in August, Rat. You will encounter situations that will help you grow and step out of your comfort zone. But you will also come across people and circumstances that will only pretend to do so and lead you astray in the name of "breaking out of the box." Be careful. Your decisions will directly impact your life quality this month, especially in the latter half. Focus on your relationship with your loved ones this month and show them love through gifts and sentimental gestures. If you are dealing with a Rooster or Rabbit, read their horoscopes too so you can hold your ground and remain aware of potential mischief.

Ox

1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

August is going to be an extraordinary month for you, Ox! Good fortune and good luck will bless you right out of the gate. You may even receive an unexpected opportunity to further your career goals. This will be because of a new boss with extraordinary star power for some of you. The energy will slow down a bit by the end of the month, but you will still feel solid, especially about your finances. If you feel called to, light an incense to honor your ancestors. It will bring love, prosperity, and protection your way.

Tiger

1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Tiger, this month will either bring out your creative side or be one of those boring months where nothing important happens. Fate is leaving the decision up to you. If you give in to your insecurities, the latter will manifest. If you choose to be bold and brave, the former will. Some of you will benefit from reading books on relationships and courtship or working directly with a relationship coach. Trust your gut as you move forward.

Rabbit

1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

August will be a slow month for you, Rabbit. You will feel grounded and strong as the days pass. If you are in a relationship, you will reach new levels of intimacy with your partner. It won't feel like wildfire, like in your initial days of falling in love, but your relationship will grow just as you are. If you have pets, this month will be extra nice for you and your furry friends. Especially when you are playing outside. Make time for your friends and family too to bring you happiness and good cheer. If you are dealing with a Dog zodiac sign and they are involved in your decision making, read their horoscope as well.

Dragon

1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Beware of poisonous lies and rumors this month, Dragon. Someone close to you is not as trustworthy as they seem. They like to collect secrets to create dependencies. For some of you, this person is trying to isolate you from others because they are possessive and jealous. They will discard you once they grow tired of the relationship. For some of you, this is a colleague. For others, it's a friend. Read their horoscopes if you are dealing with a Snake, Rat or Rabbit.

Snake

1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snake, you want life to take a turn for the better this month but something is stopping good energy from coming in. Many of you are running away from the truth, so you cannot find the solution to your problems. For others, you are relying on someone else to rescue you, but they are less reliable than you think. You may even be in a toxic relationship. If you are dealing with a Dragon or Goat zodiac sign in this manner, read their horoscopes as well. A cleansing ritual for your home to improve the feng shui will be good for everyone.

Horse

1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

August will be an extra pleasant month for you, Horse, especially if you live in the summer hemisphere of Earth. Lots of fun times with friends and family are in store for you. For some of you, a wedding party will play an important role in your life in some way. You may even meet your soulmate. This month's blessings are tied to your children's goodwill if you have children. So make time for them and have fun together as a family. A trip to the water park or even a chase after an ice cream truck will fill your hearts with joy. As long as this is true for your family, good energy will continue to flow for you.

Goat

1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goat, you need to be cautious of a few things this month. Some of you are dealing with a back-stabbing friend who will reveal their true colors soon. They may already spread rumors about you or twist the truth to fit their stories. If you feel alone, ask yourself whether the company of toxic people will make you feel better. You will immediately realize that your solitude is a blessing. There will be scope for growth and advancement in August, as long as you are your own best friend. Just make sure you are not distracting yourself with impulse shopping!

Monkey

1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

August will be an abundant month for you, Monkey. Some of you will gain extra cash or get an opportunity to improve your income. For others, your family life will feel blessed. Just ensure you don't splurge away all the blessings and money. Save some for the future. You are about to level up, and that always brings new challenges into one's life. If you are dealing with someone identifying with the "swan" motif, you must pay attention to your relationship with them this month.

Rooster

1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Rooster, do not invite unnecessary people into your house this month. You will draw bad luck to yourself or find yourself in the company of a two-faced friend. Some of you are at a crossroads in your life right now. Both paths are equally enticing, but only one aligns with your values. Religion or spirituality will also play a role in your life this month. Oranges will be lucky for you. And so will doing things that bring back nostalgia and remind you of your dreams. If you are dealing with a Horse in your career or love life, read their horoscope as well.

Dog

1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dog, this month will either be highly abundant for you or bring annoyances to your doorstep. The strings of fate are in your hand. The latter will manifest if you go with the flow or if peer pressure influences you. If you are mindful of where you are headed and make wise decisions, the former will fruit in your life. Pay close attention to your investments and finances this month. The colors blue and green are lucky for you at this time. You can incorporate this energy into your life by adding ceramic decor to your home in those colors.

Pig

1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Take heart, dear Pig, as we step into the month of August. While challenges may arise, remember that every obstacle presents an opportunity for growth and learning. If you find yourself facing financial difficulties, embrace them as a chance to reassess your priorities and financial habits. Remember that tough times are temporary, and with perseverance, you will overcome them.

In matters of relationships, some of you may experience changes, and it's important to approach them with grace and understanding. If you encounter unexpected breakups or the end of significant connections, view it as an opportunity for self-discovery and personal growth. During this time of change, cherish the memories and lessons learned from the past, and be open to creating new, meaningful connections in the future.

Unfortunately, some of you may experience the loss of a loved one during this period. Remember to lean on your support network and allow yourself to grieve. Cherish the memories and love you shared with them, knowing that they will always be with you in spirit. Now is the time to exercise caution and make well-considered decisions. Closing chapters that no longer serve you will make room for new and exciting opportunities. Embrace the possibility of a fresh start and remain open to the positive changes that are just around the corner.

To find clarity and peace of mind, consider taking a peaceful hike through nature or exploring a neighboring city. The beauty of the world around us can often provide solace and perspective during challenging times. If you have family members with the zodiac signs of Rooster, Rabbit, or Horse, reading their horoscopes might offer insights and guidance for the whole family. Remember, my dear Pig, you have the strength and resilience to navigate through any challenges that come your way. Embrace the lessons of the present, and keep your heart open to the promising future that awaits you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with an expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.