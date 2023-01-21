What 2023 Has In Store For You, Based On Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Jan 21, 2023
The year of the Yin Water Rabbit, "Gui Mao" commences on Jan. 22, 2023, and ends on Feb. 9, 2024.
According to the Chinese lunisolar calendar, it is the beginning of a new year and there is much to look forward to.
While we are ready to welcome 2023 with open arms, do you know what the next 12 months have in store for you?
The rabbit is considered the symbol of hope, prosperity, peace, and long life. Hence, the Chinese horoscope suggests that 2023 will be a year of flourishing for almost all of the 12 animal zodiac signs.
Yet, some of them will struggle while the rest thrive.
Here's what Chinese New Year 2023, Year of the Rabbit, means for you
1. Rat (born in 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)
In 2023, the challenges of the past year will be gone for the best. You will be blessed with good work and a steady income flow. It will be raining opportunities, and you must be quick but analytical enough to grab the right ones.
Not rushing into relationships will allow singles to make long-term decisions. Mingles will finally find themselves ready to say "I do." To save your marriage, avoid disloyalty and be true to your partner.
You will enjoy great health this year. Yet, seasonal flu and climatic changes will cause minor health disturbances. Fortunately, things will be managed with a nutritious diet and wearing masks and woolens.
2. Ox (born in 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)
The people born under the year of Ox will feel overburdened with work. Your higher-ups will load you with responsibilities, and a raging competition will force you to give your best even when you feel exhausted. Your ability to have patience and stay calm will be your biggest business weapon.
The possibility of finding a partner is not likely. Hence, singles will need to wait for another few months. Those committed should be more consistent with their efforts and spend quality time with their partner, even if they appear busy.
All the stress from the workplace and disturbed relationships will leave its marks on your health. Be proactive with your approach to mental and physical health. Share your feelings with a trusted person who understands you.
3. Tiger (born in 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)
You will have financial stability this year. But in terms of career and business, your expansion will be restricted. Despite your capabilities, you will still face challenges. Avoid extravagant purchases and limit expenses.
A positive year for singles awaits. You will meet a number of new prospects. Those in a relationship should be more open about their thoughts and indulge in healthy communication.
As a weak inner chi will affect your immunity and digestion, you are advised to take care of your diet and hydration. Stay wary of strenuous physical activities. Select relaxation methods instead, like yoga.
4. Rabbit (born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)
Leadership, management, and delegation will sum up your new year. Buckle up! You will be bombarded with opportunities and responsibilities.
Your work efforts will pay off. Appreciation and recognition will be your trademarks.
Take things into your own hands, singles. If you meet someone interesting, don't be afraid to make the first move. Couples, on the other hand, are advised to be more generous and compassionate toward their partner.
Changes in your professional and personal life amount to success, but also constant stress and anxiety. Hence, your mental health should be a priority this year.
Along with it, take proper rest when dealing with illnesses.
5. Dragon (born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
A steady flow of income from considerable resources will keep your pockets full. Yet, you will be required to transform multiple times throughout the year and adapt to the new normal. Blend humility and respect in your conversations with your seniors.
The stars are ready to help you meet your dream partner. As for the married ones, it's time for reignited passion and adoration. Your happy-go-lucky nature will help maintain stability in relationships.
According to the Chinese horoscope, enjoying good health is on the charts. While you will be safe from chronic conditions, trivial health issues may still trouble you.
6. Snake (born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
A fresh start to your success — the year is lucky in providing you with new business and job opportunities. Job promotions and transfers are likely.
Yet, accept only those that support your long-term goals, instead of going for short-term profit.
Known for not making the first move, this year will also result in scarcity if the habit is not changed. It's high time the married ones begin making real efforts for their spouse or things will start to deter.
Gradually, your mental health will impact your physical health as indigestion, skin issues and breathing problems emerge. Those planning a trip should take proper rest before heading out as well as after coming back.
7. Horse (born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
With wealth luck in your favor, it's time to explore and grab new possibilities. Both entrepreneurs and working professionals will flourish.
A monthly budget will save your finances and avoiding data smog will protect your business decisions. Keep your eye fixed on the goal.
Guess who's getting lucky this year? It's you, singles. Relationships with family and friends will smoothen out as well. Couples will hit the next relationship milestone — like walking the aisle or conceiving.
A busy schedule will leave little space for self-care. It's your duty to take out at least 15-30 minutes every day for activities like yoga, preparing a healthy meal, meditation, or a workout routine.
However, nothing major will trouble the horses this year.
8. Goat (born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
Efficient communication skills will be your savior from a number of pitfalls this year. Better opportunities will demand you to be more responsible. Stay wary of fraud and collaborate with trusted sources only.
Even if you are feeling a thousand butterflies in your stomach, pay attention to their actions and not words. Those in a committed relationship or marriage must move toward having more meaningful interactions with each other.
Lack of routine, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet will be your arch enemies this year. A homemade diet, physical activity, and breathing exercises will be helpful in staving off these issues.
9. Monkey (born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
Finances this year will be facilitated by a stable source of income but will leave you feeling stagnant. If you face such a situation, work on building new skills and apply for better roles. Investing should be done with proper guidance and only after strict evaluation.
Drop desperation when looking for a suitable partner. Take your time to assess things before committing to a relationship. Try to be more empathetic and mature in your conversations, both in your professional and personal lives.
Being mindful of your health choices is not an option this year, it's a necessity. Get rid of unhelpful health habits, like skipping breakfast or smoking.
Even the slightest of inconveniences should be considered seriously and should be handled with medical attention.
10. Rooster (born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
Rooster people, you will not enjoy career growth in 2023. Apart from a few mediocre launches and incentives, not much will fall in your bag.
This year will require you to have a solid financial plan in your hand. Plus, the times are unfavorable to lend money.
Someone is going to impress their crush with their creativity and humor. Yes, it's none other than the Rooster singles. As for couples, harmony will sustain their love life.
The road to elevated fitness this year is simple — take sufficient rest. Whether it's after a long day at work or pumping iron at the gym, you will need at least seven-eight hours of sleep every night to be on top of your game.
11. Dog (born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
For those born in the year of the Dog, this year is the one to give wings to your goals.
Your ideas, plans, and dreams will finally work out. While business owners will bask in the light of successful partnerships and expanding marketing strategies, working professionals will gain a long-due appreciation for their work.
Your relationships will be filled with joy and positivity. A dream proposal is awaiting the singles. Those committed will tie the knot. Contentment in married life will gladden couples.
Similar to career, finances, and relationships, the stars are shining on your health as well. But being ignorant of your health is still not advised.
Make regular exercise, good hydration, and meditation a part of your daily routine.
12. Pig (born in 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
In 2023, wealth luck will leave your side. In the absence of better opportunities, control of your expenses and a financial plan will be your biggest support. You are likely to face adversity in your job or business. The best way out should be to have patience and not take decisions in a fit of anger.
Unfortunately, low luck will accompany you in relationships as well. Be mindful of your words as they can ruin the connection.
Singles, it's going to be one more year without a loving partner. Mingles, hold tight to your partner but don't suffocate them.
Discontentment in work and relationships will negatively influence your health. High-stress levels will result in hypertension and indigestion.
Work on a schedule and make space for breathing exercises, yoga, rest, and quality time with loved ones.
