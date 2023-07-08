Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For July 10 - 16, 2023

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign horoscope for July 10 - 16, 2023, is here! First, let's look at the week's message for everyone. Love and relationships can sometimes feel daunting, exhausting and tiresome in romantic and platonic relationships with family, friends and other loved ones. That's the nature of life and growth. Every challenge, new season, and breakthrough can offer something that helps our relationships grow, thrive or fall apart. It's up to you to decide how to look at the situation.

If you are considering getting married and are worried that you haven't found the right one, don't make any hasty decisions now. Certain decisions and relationships can make or break us if we associate with the wrong person or people. The cons will outweigh the pros. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 10 - 16.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for July 10 - 16, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 15th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 13th

Rat, this week can be a perfect one for you. It also has the potential to be pretty bad if you give away your power to someone else. It doesn't matter how much you love someone or value their judgment, don't take chances this week.

Make your judgments, even if you take input from other people. This is especially true if you are very young and feel like you are in that in-between place of being an adult but with many years of maturity still ahead of you. If you are interacting with a Tiger or Goat, read their horoscopes.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 16th

Ox, this week will not be special for you. It may even be pretty boring and routine. Something is happening behind the scenes that will bring you a major opportunity within the next few months. So even if the days feel boring or unsatisfactory, hold tight and push through. Once the period of secrecy is over, you will know exactly why the universe hid this from you. For some of you, this is related to a loved one or romantic love.

RELATED: Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Best Marriage Compatibility

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 12th

Tiger, this will be a pretty laid-back week for you. You may even enjoy some pleasant times with your acquaintances and friends without the interactions being too significant or over the top. Interestingly, you are entering a " summer " period from a symbolic perspective. As in, the energy will swell over the next few weeks to months, and so will your life. Good fortune, good opportunities and a lot more parties are on the way. If you are dealing with a Goat, Monkey or Snake, read their horoscopes as well.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 14th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 12th

This week will be an intriguing one for you, Rat. Some of you are going on vacation and will explore some unexpected places. It can be a museum. It can also be a forest trail with mushrooms. Others are dealing with some very toxic people in their work life. Your interactions with them will raise certain alarm bells in your mind and gut. Don't brush it off as paranoia. Pay closer attention and you will know the plot thickening behind the scenes. If you are dealing with a Rat, read their horoscope as well.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 13th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 13th

Dragon, this week is all about growth and development for you. For some of you, this is literally referring to a pregnancy with a child growing in the womb. For most of you, this is related to life and growing through experiences, especially in your career and family setting. Some of you are ready to move to the next level ... if you want to. If you are dealing with a Monkey, read their horoscope as well.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 14th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 15th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 12th

Snake, this week will be perfect for you, especially in your love life. If you are thinking of marrying your significant other or think they will pop the question, it will be any day now. This person came into your life for most of you because you asked the universe to send them to you. In general, though, your financial situation will improve significantly this week, or you will be given an opportunity that has the potential to do so shortly.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 10th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 12th

Horse, this week will be a good one for you if you are willing to put in the hours and work hard for that which is important to you. If this is a romantic or platonic no-bar relationship, you must show up and nurture the bond between you and the other person. You may be on the verge of experiencing something problematic in your relationship with your friends or siblings. This energy can also be related to your work life. So work hard and put in the hours.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 10th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 13th

Goat, some of you may be in a third-party situation. It can also be a tough situation involving you, your partner, mother-in-law, sibling or even a friend. There is a high possibility this week will bring a lot of challenging situations to your doorstep. Try to stay calm when that happens. You will be able to make better decisions for the long term that way. If you are dealing with an Ox, read their horoscope as well.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 12th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 10th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 11th

Monkey, send gratitude into the universe this week for all the blessings you have received so far. Whether small or big, the more you express gratitude for what you have (or had), the better your future will be. You are at a point where your manifestation abilities are heightened. If the "fish" symbol means something to you, it will be very relevant for you this week.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 15th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 16th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 12th

Rooster, this week will be a peaceful and loving week for you, especially if you are in a relationship or married. You will have a lot of fun times with your significant other and may even go on vacation somewhere. For some of you, you are on the verge of a major breakthrough right now. Don't get too cocky. You may be a Rooster, but you will benefit from going slowly now. If you are dealing with a Horse or Rabbit, read their horoscopes as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 13th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 12th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 10th

Dog, this week will be extraordinary for your love life and relationships with your loved ones — especially the elders in your family. Some of you may have a family gathering or event this week. It can be a wedding or just a family dinner. The more you involve yourself with this energy, the better your week will be. You will even feel supported in other areas of life. If your intuition has nailed you to do something, now's the time.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Luckiest Day for Love: July 10th

Luckiest Day for Money: July 10th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: July 10th

Pig, this week will be a little confusing for you. On the one hand, everything will be pretty routine and boring, just the same old. On the other hand, you will experience a few things that will make you question your life and decisions so far. For some of you, it will be because of a conversation mid-week with someone at your workplace. It may be a new colleague for some of you. For others, this week will promise to be good for your love life, but the energy will not come to fruition for unexpected reasons.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.