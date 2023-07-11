What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 12, During Mercury In Leo

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 12, with Mercury in Leo to help you express your intention into existence with passion. Today brings an especially vital energy as Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Leo, joining Venus here.

Mercury governs your thoughts, beliefs and how you communicate with those around you. In Leo, it takes on a bold, passionate nature helping you to believe in yourself more deeply and to speak your truth with wild abandon.

Mercury in Leo is focused on why you manifest what you are, as this zodiac sign is highly motivated by what the result will be. Leo wants recognition and reward, regardless of what that looks like for you; by focusing on the purpose of your intention, you will be able to harness the energy of Mercury more deeply. Leo rules the crystals Carnelian and onyx, so incorporating those into jewelry you wear daily or even on your altar can help create that space of passion and determination this zodiac sign is known for.

You can utilize basil and bergamot essential oils associated with Leo to take your intentions even deeper. Because Mercury rules your throat chakra, consider using one of these oils and a necklace with Carnelian or onyx during this astrological period to embody your deep intentions better. This, coupled with the strength of determination fueling you forward, will allow you to express yourself passionately for whatever you want to speak into existence.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on July 12:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-advocacy

Begin your ritual by repeating the affirmation while anointing your throat and sacral chakra with sweet orange essential oil to promote self-advocacy. Once you’ve finished that, write statements about your needs and wants. Take them, and with the zest of an orange, place them in the ground with lapis lazuli to help you communicate all you need to.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to advocating for myself so I may step into the role of creator for my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Healing energy

Go outside, where there is vital energy for plants and growth. As you sit down, focus on a green healing energy emanating from your heart and flowing to the rest of your body. Repeat the affirmation six times as you breathe in healing power from the earth.

Daily affirmation: I surrender to healing energy as I pause to care for myself more deeply.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Forgiveness

Write the word forgiveness on a slip of paper and place it in a sachet with lavender and pine to represent healing and forgiveness. As you hold it, repeat your affirmation eleven times and put it in your purse or workspace throughout the day. In the evening, burn the herbs and paper and return the cooled ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I am extending myself and those around me the forgiveness necessary for healing.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Valuing yourself first

Take a coin, write your name and then anoint it with chamomile essential oil. Next, plant it beneath a basil plant in your garden while repeating the affirmation. Sprinkle it with lavender for greater self-love.

Daily affirmation: I hold a deep value for myself and within my life, which I require all others to honor.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Acting from your intuition

Anoint your third eye using your right thumb with frankincense essential oil. Next, sit comfortably in a quiet space and practice the four-stroke breath to build intuition while silently repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: I trust my intuition to guide me toward my destiny.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: A more extraordinary passion for life

Create a sacred tea using rose, passionflower and cinnamon. Once it’s steeped, stir in honey to represent the sweetness of life, and light a red candle. As you sit, inhaling the fragrant tea and flame gazing, repeat the affirmation each time you take a sip.

Daily affirmation: I embrace a deep passion and excitement for all to come.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Direction and focus

Create a focal point in your home or workspace using sunstone, tiger’s eye and sage. When arranging it, repeat the affirmation and do the same each time you focus on your sacred space.

Daily affirmation: I am directed and focused on accomplishing my dreams.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A new chapter in life

The Clathea represents a brand-new beginning in life; if you don’t have one, consider purchasing one for your home. Please write down your affirmation on a small slip of paper, fold it three times and anoint it with olive oil. Now, plant it in the soil of the Calathea and sprinkle it with cinnamon for good luck.

Daily affirmation: I am ready for a new chapter in my life and open to receiving the miracle awaiting me.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A deeper spiritual connection

Utilize the spiritual properties of cedarwood essential oil by first anointing your pulse points. Now, go outside, find a quiet space in nature, and sit as you let your mind empty of everything but your connection with the divine. Repeat the affirmation silently as you do a light meditation.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to getting to know myself more deeply and developing a stronger connection with spirit.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Radical honesty

Tie a blue string around your right index finger to enable you to practice radical honesty, as blue represents truth. You can also anoint your throat chakra with verbena essential oil while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Daily affirmation: I am practicing radical honesty with myself and in all my relationships.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Emotional growth

You can begin by writing down your affirmation on a slip of paper. Next, using bay leaves, write down different emotional words representing your hope to achieve growth. Place everything together in a burn-safe bowl with pine, lavender and rose petals. Repeat the affirmation as you burn your offering and let the wind take the cooled ashes.

Daily affirmation: I am creating the space to develop a deeper emotional connection with my partner.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Confidence in your path

The amaryllis represents confidence and positive self-esteem. Incorporate this into your ritual by planting or replanting one, sending your affirmation into it. Once finished, sprinkle angelica around the soil while repeating the affirmation aloud as you place your hands on your heart.

Daily affirmation: I release all doubt and hurt while embracing deep confidence in my path, knowing I am supported by the divine.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.