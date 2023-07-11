July 12 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To The Moon

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 12, thanks to the Moon. We've got a double dose of good fortune coming at us on Wednesday: Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon.

Together, the benefits of these two Moon transits, when working in tandem, will have three zodiac signs finding something inside themselves that they might not have known existed before this date, and that would be genuine love.

Between Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon, we look at the building blocks that create long-lasting love affairs. We cover all the bases of love and luck with these transits, and on July 12, Aries, Cancer and Leo are most affected by them. They will not only feel as though there is hope in their love life but that there's something mysterious and wonderful going on ... and it has yet to be discovered. Exciting!

This lineup of astrological transits works best on those already in romantic relationships, but it's not exclusive in that way. If we are single and on the prowl, we will be more selective today than usual. We want what is best for us, not just what's out there. We are specific in our desires, which makes the manifestation of those desires all the more accessible for the universe to provide us with.

We are acutely aware of the fragility of life on this day, July 12, 2023, and so whether we are in a relationship or single, what concerns us most is: are they a good person and will they be a good person to me? This is the standard by which we seek happiness on this day.

Three zodiac signs will find that the world seems to open up in their presence in the person they like, love or are in a relationship with already. We don't see this person as the end of our search but as the beginning of a new day together, one of many days to be spent this way. We are happy today, as Moon squares Venus and Sun sextile Moon bring us choice examples of why we should be happy. The three zodiac signs that will welcome these transits are ...

Three zodiac signs with thue luckiest love horoscopes on July 12:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may surprise yourself today at how amiable you can be, and while you know you're a friendly person, you are sometimes a little more defensive with your friendliness when you're with someone you consider to be a love interest. Well, it seems that your guard comes down today, July 12, during the lucky transits of Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon, and it feels good. It feels noticeable and you like it.

You rarely just go with the flow when it comes to love, yet on this day, you feel like taking that chance just to see what will happen. You aren't one to act spontaneously, but your gut tells you to just run with it and that if you let this person's love sink in, it might be a very good thing making you luckiest in love.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Home is where the heart is, as per usual with you, Cancer, and you will find that on this day, July 12, everything that takes place at home is exactly as you wish. Your love life takes place at home, and during Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon, you'll notice that you aren't all that concerned with what happens away from this sacred place, as it definitely seems like you have it all within the comforts of your own home.

You and your partner have built something that is only starting to work for you and is proving excellent. This is the foundation for a lifetime of love to come. During Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon, you and your partner will realize there is, indeed, 'no place like home.'

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Everything is coming up in luck and love for you, Leo. Today the Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon do its thing on your heart and your partner's. Today couldn't be better and the circumstance that created it — the tag team of Moon square Venus and Sun sextile Moon — are fully at work to make your life feel special. And you are special, Leo; you are special because when you love, you go big!

There is no half-measure with you and during the Venus and Moon transits, it will feel as though you have no reason to hold back. Today, July 12, represents great freedom for you. You will feel completely uninhibited by communication and one hundred percent ready to say the sweetest, kindest, most loving words ever. Today, you are generous with love and affection, and your partner will enjoy your presence. You will be making someone very happy today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.