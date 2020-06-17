Which Zodiac Signs Are The Most (Or Least) Spiritual

Zodiac signs all have a different level of spirituality.

How spiritual is your zodiac sign?

It is interesting to see how much a person’s zodiac sign can influence and reflect their spirituality.

A zodiac sign can reveal the type of person that they are and become when they get older.

Someone’s zodiac sign might even be able to predict things such as the level of spirituality that they have in their life.

Which zodiac signs are the most spiritual?

Some may say that Sagittarius is the most spiritual zodiac sign of all because it is ruled by Jupiter, but each horoscope has their level of belief, according to astrology.

There are some signs that are very spiritually in-tune and their religion is the main focus of their lives.

Their faith is something that they rely on completely for their choices and the biggest aspects of their lives.

There are other zodiac signs that are decently spiritual and don’t mind having those influences in their lives, but it isn’t really their main focus.

They definitely don’t revolve their life decisions around it by any means.

There are also zodiac signs who have nothing to do with church or religion or spirituality in any regard.

They aren’t necessarily against it, (they could be for sure but don’t have to be) they just don’t desire that to be a part of their life.

They prioritize other aspects of their lives.

Here's 3 zodiac signs are the most spiritual vs those who are least, according to astrology:

Most spiritual zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpios are a sign that likes knowing that someone else is looking after them while they’re going about their lives and making their decisions and accomplishing their goals.

They don’t like being alone so looking at life from a spiritual perspective is a good option for a Scorpio.

Most spiritual zodiac sign: Sagittarius

This sign is one that always wants to improve themselves and do better.

They are always looking for information that could benefit them and help them learn and grow in life.

The spiritual aspects that Sagittarius are open to aren’t always necessarily religious all-knowing beings.

They are open to the ideas of other gods and powerful beings being the influences of the universe. Sagittarius is a very open-minded sign.

Most spiritual zodiac sign: Leo

They are a very kind sign who cares about others well-being.

They like to think of being spiritual as something that helps people evolve and grow and become better and wiser.

They don’t solely rely on their beliefs to determine their whole life. They definitely let their spirituality be something that helps them through their emotional trials.

Least spiritual zodiac sign: Gemini

They are a very practical sign who focuses on the external trials and aspects of life rather than the internal ones.

They like having facts to back things up in their lives. It is hard for them to even consider living a faith-based life. They have to see it to believe it.

Least spiritual zodiac sign: Capricorn

They are very realistic and like to do things on their own.

They don’t pray or look to anyone or anything else for guidance, they take matters into their own hands and decide for themselves what course of action is best.

They like having fun and living their best life without thinking or worrying about consequences.

Least spiritual zodiac sign: Aries

They are a very disruptive and irreverent sign. They are definitely more anti-God and religion than for it.

They don’t believe that God or spirituality is going to do anything for them.

They think of it all as a joke and not something that can truly help them through their life.

Hayley Small is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.