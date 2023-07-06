What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 7, When The Moon Enters Pisces

Here is what your zodiac sign can manifest on July 7, during the Moon in Pisces. On Friday, the Moon shifts into dreamy and intuitive Pisces today, helping you connect to the realm of the divine and tune into life's greatest mysteries. While yesterday you planted deep seeds of intentions using Mars in Leo, today, shift to a softer approach surrounded by self-care and rituals that soothe your body and heart.

In astrology, the Moon represents your emotional world and, in many respects, the most genuine part of who you are. While you may have to carry a mask in the outside world or feel limited in authenticity, you can connect to your heart and deep intuition under the Moon's energy. To manifest using the energy of the Moon, specifically in Pisces, it's important to find quiet and stillness within yourself and to create it in the space around you.

Honoring your heart and intuition as you give yourself all the love and care you have sought from others because when your cup is full, you will better be able to manifest your desires. In long-term manifestations, there is a cycle of both action and rest, so today, lean into the gentle healing of Pisces and let yourself surrender to the warm, trusting waters of the divine.

What each zodiac sign can manifest on July 7:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Intuitive dreams

Create a tea using mugwort and lavender, and let it steep for 15-20 minutes, occasionally stirring in your affirmation. Once finished, settle into bed, ensuring your feet are warm, and silently repeat the affirmation as you sip the tea in peace.

Affirmation for today: I am the embodiment of the divine.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Soul connections

Go outside and lay on the earth while placing an amethyst on your third eye. As you lay there with your eyes closed, take deep, slow breaths and try to tune into the ground frequency while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation for today: I am connected to all those who are meant to be in my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Emotional purpose

Anoint your heart and throat chakras with bergamot essential oil, and then find a quiet place to sit while holding your hands in Anjali mudra. Focus on your heart chakra expanding and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation for today: I honor and fulfill my emotional purpose with deep gratitude.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Inner peace

Collect a lavender candle, etch your name and place fresh lavender springs around it. Take one sprig and massage it onto your third eye, releasing its essence. Allow your breath to settle as you flame gaze and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation for today: I create and embrace inner peace and understanding.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Gentle transformation

Write on a slip of paper the types of change you're looking to incorporate into your life. Fold this three times, anoint it with lavender oil and then place it underneath your pillow until the next New Moon. Repeat the affirmation each night before bed.

Affirmation for today: I allow myself to transform at my soul's pace.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Honoring your heart

Outside or inside, create a circle of pink rose petals to sit within. Next, anoint your heart chakra with rose essential oil and place your palms firmly on your heart. As you breathe into your body, repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation for today: I honor my heart in all the ways it needs to feel safe, secure and loved.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Time to slow down

Create a sacred healing bath using Epsom salts, lavender and rose petals. Hold your hands over the water before getting in, send your affirmation and intention into the bath and gently ease yourself in. Try to enjoy the sacredness of this space for at least twenty minutes, occasionally repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation for today: I allow myself to slow down and tune into my innermost needs.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Ease

Begin your day with a slower-rising practice, making time for peppermint and lavender tea. Instead of rushing about, find a quiet space to sit and allow yourself to wake up while inhaling profoundly and repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation for today: I embrace a life of ease and gentleness as I receive all the goodness from the universe.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Heart-centered living

Write a letter to your heart, apologizing for all the ways you didn't listen to it and your intention to honor it more deeply. Fold this three times and anoint it with rose essential oil. Bury next to a rose bush and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation for today: I honor my heart and allow it to lead me forward.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Expressing your heart

You can begin by anointing your heart chakra with rosemary essential oil while repeating the affirmation, and place lapis lazuli in your clothing or wear it as jewelry. If you need to create a space for a conversation, light a blue candle and a red one if it's a romantic partner.

Affirmation for today:I can express my heart openly and honestly.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Gentleness toward self

Practice a self-massage using lavender and rose essential oils using upward strokes toward your heart as you repeat the affirmation and visualize a warm, loving light radiating from your body.

Affirmation for today: I am practicing gentleness with myself and honoring each of my needs.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Quiet inner knowing

Begin your day by taking a quiet moment for meditation to tune into your most profound truth. Anoint your third eye with frankincense essential oil and press firmly before placing your hands in Buddhi mudra to draw in your intuition. Silently repeat the affirmation during your practice.

Affirmation for today: I am creating space to trust my inner knowing more deeply.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.