The Long-Term Effects Of Practicing Manifestation While In An 'Altered State'

Five times you should avoid manifesting, and what you need to change before visualizing your future.
By Polly Wirum — Written on Jun 28, 2023
If this article has found you, chances are, you have some belief about the manifestation process of your life and world. Even more specifically, maybe you've manifested some aspects of your life while in an altered state of mind — perhaps under extreme stress or while using a substance that alters consciousness.
Have you wondered why some very unexplained things show up in your life? Do you ever experience crazy days that are jumbled, and at times difficult? Have you made a connection with distracted thoughts leading you to a very disconnected place in life?
If you’re ready to explore what you have manifested during stress, haphazard life situations, or any other altered state of mind, this article is for you.
Earlier today I was having a delightful conversation with a friend about all the wild and unpredictable events that occur in each of our lives. Seriously, some of life’s wildest twists and turns can’t be made up.
The stories my friend shared made me laugh and I pondered the possibility of our guides and angels imbibing in substances while guiding us through life. Imagine our spirit guides dreaming up an impossible life lesson for us while they are intoxicated and then being surprised we struggle to find balance. What a fun scenario to imagine.
Of course the universe, our guides, and angels are not in an altered state of mind; but sometimes we are.
Why you need to be clear-headed when practicing manifestation
This is an important point. Our power to manifest does not go away when we are not thinking clearly due to chemicals, stress, or distractions. Instead, we send confusing messages to a source that responds accordingly. Our life becomes very stressful, and our path becomes unclear and at times out of reach.
It’s similar to naming your horse Stormy and being surprised when she is, well, uncontrollable, chaotic, and stormy. What we put out to the universe is the energy we ultimately create our life with.
The more time a person spends in an altered state of mind, be it chemicals, anger, depression, or just distraction, the more their life will reflect it. Just as when we clear our mind with meditation or some other form of reset, our life will offer more clarity and peace.
An occasionally altered state of mind is not going to ruin your life. It does call for balance through peaceful moments. This can be as easy as 10 deep intentional breaths or spending time in nature.
Of course, we can go deeper than this and look at the underlying belief systems that we each hold, but today let’s tackle something easy, our mindset:)
In the next week pay attention to when you slip into unhealthy mindsets. Next, practice clearing your mind with deep breathing, movement, or laughter.
Make decisions that support calm and clear decision-making. Give yourself ample time that is unscheduled, so you can just breathe and think about what you really want in life. Let your thoughts flow in all the beautiful directions that will transform your life in magical ways.
Five mindsets to avoid when creating your life — via manifestation or simply making plans
1. The distracted mindset
Distracted people tend to get caught up in the drama of other people’s lives. This mindset also loves to focus on things that are completely impossible to predict or control. It becomes very difficult to see your path, versus someone else’s path. This mindset will see chaos and drama in every step taken. It is challenging to see what the Universe is offering because the focus is on other people’s lives and the thing is completely out of your control.
2. The chemically altered mindset
In this case, nothing is as it appears. It makes life wildly unpredictable, painful, and unsteady. Even if you can see your life path, your life purpose is wafting off in different directions, impossible to hold on to.
3. The angry mindset
Here, you welcome everything that proves you have a reason to be disappointed and mad at the world. This mindset will create a life journey that holds plenty of obstacles that are infuriating to bump into. It creates a belief that the world is unfair and everyone is out to get you.
4. The depressed mindset
This offers a very limited amount of slow-moving energy to manifest with. It becomes difficult to see anything outside of what you have already experienced. This life path might feel narrow, unkind, and even unyielding.
5. The fearful mindset
In this situation, you're afraid of seeing and believing that anything could ever work out in your favor. This will create a life journey that feels unsafe and lacks abundance and love.
If you are experiencing too much time in any unhealthy mindset, seek help. This might be a licensed therapist or a psychologist, or possibly a life coach or a good friend is all that is needed. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at Polly Wirum's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.