July 7 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs, During Sun Trine Moon

Everything's coming up roses during Sun trine Moon, and while three zodiac signs will come to know this as the truth, the rest of us will definitely get a taste of something good today, July 7, 2023. This week has, so far, been one where the ups are really up there, and the downs are ... unmentionably down. We're all due for the bouquet of roses brought around metaphorically by the 'happy' transit of the Sun trine Moon. We're ready, and for the specific zodiac signs who will benefit the most from it, let's say we're ready to share the wealth with our romantic partners.

At least for the first time in a few days, we understand it's 'safe to go back in the water.' That means that whatever harsh times we've recently gone through, we feel now that those times are at their end. Sun trine Moon influences our minds; we see the positive rather than the negative, and it is so seductive that we do the one thing that makes it real: we believe. Belief is what gets us to the next phase, the positive energy phase, and on this day, July 7, 2023, we will finally get a break out of the dark and into the light. That's how it will go for three zodiac signs on this day.

One of the things we can count on whenever Sun trine Moon comes to town is kindness; we want to act in considerate ways, and we will be treated with respect. Our love lives tend to flourish in the way that this kind of kindness reminds us of when we first met our partners. These three zodiac signs will feel the love on July 7, 2023, thanks to Sun trine Moon.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 7:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Face it, you've needed good news for a while now, and now that it's here, you might not take it at 'face' value. Here's the fun part; it's all yours to take, and boy, oh, you deserve it. For Gemini's already in an established romance, Sun trine Moon can only do that romance a good turn. Be prepared for kind words; your mate will decide you deserve the best treatment possible on July 7, 2023.

Between the sweet words and the soft caresses, you'll start to wonder what you did right, and in truth, the only thing you really did, Gemini, was 'show up.' You don't always feel like you're doing enough, but perhaps you are overthinking it, as your partner doesn't need you to jump through hoops to deserve their love. Love is what you'll be receiving today in abundance. Good for you!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sun trine Moon is the transit that sets you up for the day and lets you believe that you'll be fine no matter what happens in this life. Now that's a lot of power coming from transit, and so much of it shines down on your love life. You may get it into your head that today is the perfect day to take your partner out for a delicious meal, as this transit is not only about love but about loving indulgence.

On July 7, 2023, you will see that when you share with your partner, they share back, and while that might seem the only natural way to do things, life is surprisingly unpredictable. You've seen your share of doubtful moments with the person you love, but on this day, those negative times seem to disappear into thin air. A good day is in store for you, Leo. Enjoy it all.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today brings you the feeling of starting anew with the person you are in a relationship with. Both you and this person have made the sensible and firm decision to better your time together by paying more attention to each other. During Sun trine Moon, all this seems even more possible than before, and you'll notice, also, that you are both very enthusiastic about spending quality time in each other's company.

July 7, 2023, lets you know that having this person's companionship, in particular, is what makes you happiest, and this is very much the transit that inspires the best behavior and the kindest of attitudes. When you are kind, it is noticed by you and by your partner. Scorpio, you have a way with words today; you're a serious charmer. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.