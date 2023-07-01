Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs: July 3 - 9, 2023

Take time to prune the garden of your heart. As the week of July 3 – 9, 2023 kicks off; there is a sense of foreboding as you realize what you had tried to ignore or put off is suddenly at your doorstep, waiting to be noticed. As jarring as this realization may initially be, there is also a purpose and why ultimately, divine timing will always serve to be better than your own. The theme in the coming days is release and unexpected moments, beginning with the Full Moon in Capricorn. Full Moons are traditionally a time of fruition — but also in releasing what is no longer growing or serving a benefit.

This energy will continue heightening as Mercury in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus as the Last Quarter Moon in Aries peaks. A waiting period is ending, and while not all relationships may, there will be a significant conclusion for many zodiac signs this week. Those that escape this fated moment will still see a transformation within their relationship as one thing ends so something new can begin.

In such moments, it's important to remember that the more you try to resist the power of the universe, the more complicated you make it for yourself. No life change is easy; however, it is necessary, and what you refuse to address — the universe will do for you.

As you head into the week ahead of July 3 – 9, 2023, try to surrender to what is being revealed and to a feeling of inner stability, as you trust that no matter what may happen, it will be for your highest good and that of all those involved. You may be surprised — it might be everything you've always dreamed of.

Weekly Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign For July 3 – 9, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

You have reached the point where you understand the truth that you need to accept about your life and relationship — now, the only thing left to do is work through the challenges you still see in expressing them. This week should help as Mercury in Cancer, ruler of your home and family sector, with Uranus in Taurus, which governs your self-worth and confidence. It may not feel like a time to act or have a challenging conversation, but you are one step closer. Instead of only seeing how far you can go, practice gratitude for how far you've come.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Often in love, you collect experiences that go into forming your beliefs. These thoughts translate as truth to you, and you abide by them, which doesn't mean they are always for your benefit. As the Last Quarter Moon in Aries peaks during July 3 – 9, 2023, it's essential to step back and reflect on what beliefs are no longer serving you. For instance, while it's human nature to want to protect yourself, it doesn't always mean everything you do is genuinely accomplishing that. Make sure it's not a matter of your personal beliefs standing between you and the relationship you're trying to create.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

You have no problem trying new ways of relating and incorporating different elements into your relationship — but that doesn't mean they all work for you. As much as being able to remain flexible and, at times, transform into whatever your relationship asks of you, you must also determine what fulfills your needs. The Capricorn Full Moon is ushering in a wave of confirmation for you, allowing you to ground yourself in who you are and what makes up your truth. It's time to stop being everything to everyone and return to your inner truth because the person that deserves your love the most is you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

You can't rush the change process in a relationship, but you can do your best to remain present for it — even if it takes longer than expected. Capricorn energy rules your relationship and romance sector, and because there won't be a new Moon in this zodiac sign this year, it also means there might be more conclusions. It's okay to be nervous about change, but often what scares you the most is what you need to experience.

Allow the Capricorn Full Moon to strip your life of anything that isn't rooted in stability or no longer aligns with your evolving truth. Even if it's not a romantic ending, it may be time to transition to a new way of relating or, at the very least, renegotiate your relationship container. Not all change is scary; sometimes, it's precisely what you want.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

In a year that has asked so much of you, the week ahead of July 3 – 9, 2023 will continue that theme as you are reminded that your relationship should make you more of who you are — never less. Use all that you've learned so far, involving advocating for your truth, and digging below the surface of your perceptions, to reflect on if your relationship, as is, is something that supports your greater well-being.

The Capricorn Full Moon will invite you into a unique portal where you can take what you've been through and learn how it can improve you. It doesn't mean the relationship you've created needs to get tossed to the wayside, but it may be time for a conversation about how it can become healthier — and not just fun. Don't be afraid to dive deep because you'll be able to discover the love you've always craved.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Essential things are coming as the Full Moon in Capricorn peaks activating your sector of joy, pleasure and commitment. If your relationship has felt like it was headed in a new direction recently, this lunation may serve as an opportunity for a more significant commitment with one another. It doesn't necessarily need to be a proposal, but anything that brings a more profound sense of building your lives together.

The most crucial aspect as you head into this energy is to remain open to seeing the effort and actions of your partner. For instance, if they do propose, it may not be how you had dreamed, yet that shouldn't make it any less memorable. Tune into your heart and remember what matters most, and if that is spending your life with the person you love, then that is also all you should focus on.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries rises this week as it activates your romance and relationship sector. A Last Quarter Moon represents a letting go or release, but in your case, it may be something you must do internally with yourself. You also will have a heightened intuition around this time, so try to honor that as you decide whether you've outgrown your relationship or simply your beliefs of love.

Part of growth is allowing yourself to change your mind, select what you still need, and discard what you don't. It doesn't always have to be a partner, though, as you often end up outgrowing the limiting beliefs of how love can show up or conduct itself. Let yourself grow under this First Quarter Moon in Aries, and ensure only what resonates remains.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

This could be an inspiring week for love as Mercury in Cancer, ruler of your abundance sector, crosses paths with Uranus in Taurus, which governs your romantic sector. The good news is long overdue, but it's all been for a purpose. Often you dream of that great love yet seldom realize the life changes it will require of you. When things take time to come together, you're also given time to settle into what the changes mean for you and become more comfortable.

Not only are emotional conversations going to figure heavily into your life this week but there could also be some surprise outcomes. Forget how you thought things would or should go, and lean in when love tries to embrace you. It will all be worth it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

There is a unique opportunity in the week ahead of July 3 – 9, 2023, as you can bring healing to some major themes in your relationship. Connecting physically is always more accessible for you to do than emotionally, yet it's not because you don't crave that connection but because it's simply more challenging for you. As Mercury shifted into Cancer, activating your intimacy and transformation sector, you have become more comfortable with your vulnerabilities.

This will now only benefit you as Mercury in Cancer aligns with Uranus in Taurus, your well-being sector. You're starting to see that healthier romantic dynamics are your choice. It's your decision on what to share and how you show your partner. When you understand the power you possess, you also finally can see how to make it better.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

This could be a meaningful time of growth for you as Mercury in Cancer, ruler of your relationship zone, intersects with Uranus in Taurus, which governs your sector of joy and commitment. You may have always said you'd never fully commit again or even be open to meeting someone new. Still, the impossible is happening this week as you finally see it's not only necessary, but it's also what you've always wanted.

Take time this week to ground yourself in the present moment and how different it is from anything you've been in before. Reflect on how much you've grown and trust yourself to follow your heart; even if it feels like a long time, remembering how to do it may be the best thing you've ever done for yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

As much as everything has been coming up roses for you, it doesn't mean there's room for improvement. Use the energy during the week of July 3 – 9, 2023, as Mercury in Cancer, ruler of your zone of well-being, aligns with Uranus in Taurus, ruler of your home and family sector, to look at how those closest to you can better support you.

It's okay to ask for help, and it's also alright to need time to care for yourself. Whatever you need, you may find yourself a little closer to home in the days ahead as you focus on what those around you bring to your life and how to incorporate them more extensively. Being in a partnership means that you don't have to do everything on your own, and while this can be intimidating to realize, incorporating it is part of the next big step you're taking.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

You can speak sonnets of love all day. Yet, when it comes down to your vulnerabilities, especially those related to establishing a more profound commitment or life together — you often falter. Not because you don't want it or believe in yourself but because of those fears you've accumulated through years of heartbreak. You can't create the love you seek unless you leave that comfort zone.

In the week ahead of July 3 – 9, 2023, Mercury in Cancer, ruler of your commitment and joy sector, aligns with Uranus in Taurus, activating themes of communication. You may pleasantly find yourself amid a surprising conversation. Instead of telling yourself that something isn't possible to protect your heart, open yourself and traverse those sometimes-awkward waters — you might realize that seldom are your fears correct. You may finally learn the love you've dreamed of is worth however many uncomfortable conversations it takes to create it.

Most romantic days of the week:

Monday, July 3, 2023

The Full Moon in Capricorn peaks today opposite the Cancer Sun, giving you a heightened ability to access your heart over logic. As much as Cancer embraces sensitivity, Capricorn prefers sense. Yet, logic will seldom achieve anything in matters of the heart. Instead, it becomes about honoring your intuition above anything else, as you understand that following your heart is also a form of self-care.

Under this lunation, relationship dynamics will be heightened, especially in those who feel heightened responsibility or obligation rather than pure love. With this being the only lunation in Capricorn all year and a full one, it denotes that it could bring significant endings to certain areas of your life. But, even if challenging, a new beginning is always hidden within an end because it's what makes it possible. Try to observe yourself and others around this Full Moon, listen to your heart, and remember that only you know what — and who is meant for you.

Friday, July 7, 2023

Mercury in emotional Cancer today creates a karmic touchpoint with Uranus in Taurus. Mercury governs your thoughts and conversations, while Uranus is known for being the great awakener. Expect the unexpected around this time, including declarations of love, commitment and truth. It is all part of the process, but this energy could set you on a new path. Embrace it, just as you do with each moment.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries peaks today, reminding you that you can't get somewhere new if you don't first release where you have outgrown. This lunar energy symbolizes responsibility, intuition, understanding and letting go. In Aries, these themes will be heightened as this fire sign doesn't waste time once it has learned its truth and knows what it truly wants — and neither will you. Allow yourself to be surprised by the lessons and realizations that come in. It is all a part of your growth, which creates the space for the love you genuinely desire to take root.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.