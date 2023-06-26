What Mercury In Cancer Can Help Your Zodiac Sign Manifest On June 27

Mercury in Cancer can help your zodiac sign manifest a specific thing on June 27. Mercury is an auspicious planet for manifesting because it rules communication, thoughts and the ability to plan out steps of action. Yet, depending on what zodiac sign Mercury is in, it also shifts on how to tap into its power. The planet of communication just recently shifted into the emotional realm of Cancer, changing its energy and how to use it for manifesting your dreams.

Cancer is a water sign, and like most water signs, the state of being between waking and asleep, when intuition is most powerful, becomes its most potent force. Mercury prefers logic and to talk things through, but in Cancer, you are guided to quiet your mind and embrace the inner voice of your intuition. This means that instead of taking outward action, it's going to be a practice of meditation that will work best during this energetic wave.

Meditation can be challenging for many as the mind prefers to stay busy, but before trying Mercury in Cancer rituals, practice what it feels like to clear your mind. See intrusive thoughts as clouds that pass through without you hanging onto them. Breathe deeply and use an affirmation to learn how to focus your attention; even something as simple as the words focuses or breathe can benefit you. Mercury in Cancer profoundly influences your manifestations, but it will require you to quiet your mind so your soul can finally speak.

What Mercury in Cancer can help your zodiac sign to manifest on June 27:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Peace

Anoint your third eye with lavender essential oil, slow your breathing and hold the affirmation in your mind while focusing on the word 'peace.'

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace within myself and everything in my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Understanding

Begin by anointing your pulse points with clary sage essential oils and sitting quietly outside. As you observe the sounds and sights of nature, feel the affirmation settle into your belly or sacral chakra as you allow yourself to inhale, bringing greater understanding.

Affirmation For Today: I am extending understanding to myself and those around me.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Stability

Anoint your sacral chakra and the soles of your feet with frankincense essential oil. Stand in the mountain yoga pose, feeling yourself ground into the earth with the four corners of your feet. Sync your breath with affirmation, inhaling deeply.

Affirmation For Today: I am secure and stable.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Ease

Create a sacred bath with peppermint, rosewood and lavender essential oils associated with your zodiac sign. As you relax in the warm waters, place your hands on your heart, and with your eyes closed, silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am approaching life with ease and gentleness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Healing

Create a circle of rosemary for you to sit or lay down within, as it represents healing. As you settle yourself in this space, quiet your breath and relax your mind as you silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am welcoming in healing and the light of clarity.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Encouragement

Anoint your pulse points with grapefruit essential oils and visualize the words or acts of encouragement you need from others as you sit cross-legged. As you close your practice, place your hand on your heart and silently repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am encouraged and supported by those in my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Direction

Create an aura cleansing spray with rosemary essential oil and with hazel. Spray around your space and your energetic field while repeating the affirmation. Once finished, place your hands on your heart and silently hold the affirmation in your mind.

Affirmation For Today: I am always guided by the universe.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Connection

Perform a self-massage with rose essential oil and then lay in savasana. As you allow your nervous system to rest, hold your hands in shuni mudra over your sacral chakra, repeating the affirmation quietly.

Affirmation For Today: I am holding space for greater connection and meaning.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Transformation

Anoint your pulse points with frankincense essential oil and practice the 4-4 breathwork exercises for transformation. Sync your affirmation to your breath as you feel yourself expand into your authenticity.

Affirmation For Today: I am allowing myself to bloom into my authentic self.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Love

Begin by finding a comfortable place to sit outside or in front of a window to allow the energy to flow. Anoint your heart chakra with Ylang Ylang oil and hold your hands in Anahata mudra while silently repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a being of love and light and attract the same into my life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Well-being

Create an essential oil diffuser blend using rosemary and lavender. As you sit inhaling deeply, close your eyes and feel grounded and whole. Smile and whisper the affirmation throughout your meditation.

Affirmation For Today: I am healthy, secure and embracing each moment with gratitude.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Joy

Anoint your heart chakra with grapefruit essential oil and sit peacefully outside while holding your hands in prana mudra to call greater happiness and joy into your life. Smile, and focus on the affirmation in your mind's eye.

Affirmation For Today: I am focusing on what brings me joy and peace.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.