Which 4 Zodiac Signs Will Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships This Week

Misunderstandings that occur at the beginning of the week are the stuff that nightmares are made of for three zodiac signs if those zodiac signs cannot handle certain realities that beg for attention. For instance, this is the week when couples who thought they were 'doing good' find out they may have spoken too soon.

This week, July 3 - 9, has a few transits in store that are bound to rock the foundation of those who were under the impression that if they don't confront certain issues in their relationships, they will get away with it. This means that, whether we like it or not, those little things we've been hiding from our romantic partners will come out this week, and we may not know how to handle what happens next.

Four zodiac signs are going to take a hit this week in terms of their romantic relationships. We may not have seen it coming, but with a Full Moon in Capricorn to jumpstart the week, we may as well hold tight as this week is about to shake us to our core and possibly push these four zodiac signs to the brink of disaster and beyond.

This will happen in terms of love, romance, adversity and pressure. With Moon opposite Venus and Mars hitting us on the same day, let's call 'Thursday' the day of doom for these four zodiac signs, as this is the hinge on which things turn. This is D-Day, and it will be memorable.

Moon square Uranus doesn't help things either, and that, too, falls on Thursday. It's almost as if the universe ensures that if we break up with our partners, we will be thorough about it. It's sad but so intense that there's no going back once we start the momentum. Which four zodiac signs will know that breaking up and falling out of love is inevitable during the week of July 3 - 9?

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this week:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What jumpstarts your hell is the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, which sets you up in a battle royale with your romantic partner, and unleashes much of what you've been holding back when it comes to giving this person a piece of your mind. Once you get on a roll, you don't stop until they beg you to, and this 'take no prisoners' attitude of yours is only enforced and heightened by this week's transits of Moon conjunct Pluto and Moon opposite Mars.

You feel justified in your anger, and while you can pull back and perhaps salvage the relationship, you may end up pushing it so far that all you're left with are scrap parts. Your partner will not want to continue after you're finished with them, but in your mind, this week is all about 'no regrets!' We shall see, Leo. We shall see.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Whatever's got your goat this week will have you speaking up in ways you didn't think possible. You've got a lot on your mind, and during the week of July 3 - 9, you will feel the transits' aggressive energy as they push you to look at your feelings ... and your truth. You are no longer in love with the person you are with, and it will be during this week that you decide it's not worth trying for anymore.

You don't want to be the one who breaks it up, and you really don't want to hurt your partner, but you also cannot stand the idea that they are still your 'partner.' Oh, that has to change, and with Moon conjunct with Pluto and Moon opposite Mars egging you on, you'll see reality for what it is: a place you need to remove yourself from. You feel that you deserve peace of mind and that you'll never have it if you stay with this one person.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Capricorn, your zodiac sign, starts the ball rolling for you as you will see your week planned out in your mind. The first thing you will do during the week of July 3 - 9 is pick a fight with the person you are in a serious relationship with. You do this intentionally because you know how they will react, as you are quite calculated at this time, and with the Moon opposite Mars and Pluto, the effect on you will be one where you get to show your repressed ferocity.

You are bad to the bone, and yet, nobody knows it. It's not that you're a bad person, but you secretly harbor the worse possible thoughts about your 'romantic' partner and this week will have you sharing them freely. You will be very upset with your partner, but you 'need' them to be upset to justify that you are no longer in love with them. This relationship may not make it out alive.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Between the aggressive forces that come with the Mars and Pluto transit and their final destination with Mercury trine Neptune, you'll be all over the place regarding how you end the relationship you're presently in. What comes up this week, July 3 - 9, is that you know that you made a mistake.

OK, blunders happen, and yours landed you in a committed monogamous relationship you can't bear to be in another day. Yes, you made a mistake, but in your mind, you see no reason as to why you need to stay in that mistake, and so this is the week you make it known to your partner that things have to end. You are no longer in love. Come to think of it. You might never have been in love with this person. Ah well.

