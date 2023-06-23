This week brings multiple changes, and you are encouraged to work with the energies at play to help progress your intentions and manifestations. Each planet has a specific gift regarding how it can help you achieve what you desire, and by understanding and tapping into it, you can make the most of it — instead of becoming discouraged.

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Cancer, helping you to reflect on your inner emotional world, enabling you to understand that your feelings become the compass for what you want to manifest. It allows you to break down your wants versus needs and value your emotions as deeply as you do logic. Neptune begins its retrograde journey in Pisces, in perfect harmony, offering you a double dose of water energy and helping you focus on what is real while igniting the flame of divine trust within the universe and yourself.

These two energies benefit each other for manifesting as long as you take time to sit with your feelings. This is done by not judging or reacting when an emotion comes up but instead asking yourself where it is coming from, if there is anything underneath it, and, ultimately, what it is trying to show you. By learning how to sit with your emotions before beginning any manifestation rituals, you will ensure that you will be able to find your truth and let that be what leads you forward.

What your zodiac sign can manifest the week that Mercury enters Cancer:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Romance

Gather a bowl of white sugar, place red rose petals and lavender inside and add a red candle. You can etch your name and your partner's, or just the word romance if single, into the candle for greater intention. Once the candle is lit, meditate on the richness of romance and repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am attracting greater romance and joy into my relationship.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Joyful home

Begin by smudging your home with rosemary for healing, lemongrass for joy and rose for love. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and then return the ashes to the earth around your front door.

Affirmation For This Week: My home is filled with joy, love, and support.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Truth

Write the word truth on a slip of paper or what you hope to receive the truth about. Take this and wrap it with a blue string, symbolizing honesty. Place it in a jar of verbena and return it to a north-facing window to invite in knowledge. Repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am embracing all truths as I receive greater clarity.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Boundaries

Collect a photograph of yourself and place it on your altar. Create a circle of rosemary around it and white salt while repeating the affirmation eight times, envisioning a white light protecting you.

Affirmation For This Week: I am encircled by a white light of protection.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Self-love

Create an essential oil blend using lavender, rose and bergamot oils. You can add a bit of almond oil as a base for protection. As you make this part of your daily practice, anoint your chakra points, massaging them deeply into your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For This Week: I love and accept myself unconditionally.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Awareness

Write the word awareness on a slip of paper and bind it to a spring of rosemary with twine. Take this and tie it to a strong tree or a fence post in direct sunlight, repeating the affirmation twelve times. Sleep with it one night under your pillow at the end of the week, and then return it to the earth.

Affirmation For This Week: I am gaining greater awareness and understanding.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Your destiny

Create an intention jar using verbena, dandelion, pine and amber. Set a gold candle on top of it in a south-facing part of your home to initiate new beginnings. Repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am open to receiving my destiny and soul alignment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Recognition

Write your name on a slip of paper, roll it up and anoint it with olive oil. Place the paper and three coins in a small jar of honey. Use the honey in your tea or take a small spoonful daily, repeating the affirmation as you do.

Affirmation For This Week: I am worthy of recognition for all my work.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A second chance

Find a quiet place outside and draw a large circle using white chalk or sugar. Place six gold candles around the circle and step inside it. As you sit or stand, visualize receiving the second chance you are hoping for, and repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am able to have a second chance at anything to get it right.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Financial rewards

Begin by writing your affirmation on a dollar bill. Anoint it with olive oil, and place it on a west-facing windowsill to attract abundance. Use this at the end of the week to purchase something as you send the energy out into the universe.

Affirmation For This Week: I am embracing all financial rewards with a deep sense of worthiness and gratitude.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Cooperation

Create an altar space in your home with a red and blue candle. Bind them with a white string and surround them with basil, rosemary, lavender and pink rose petals. As you return to this space daily, repeat the affirmation seven times. At the end of the week, create a tea with the herbs and then return them to the earth for prosperity.

Affirmation For This Week: I am seeking cooperation and compromise within my relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Self-improvement

Begin a morning practice of waking, anointing yourself with sandalwood oil, and then list ten things you are grateful for. Focus on your breath as you come into your body, and then create the ahamkara mudra with your hands while repeating the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am constantly seeking new ways to improve myself and my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.