These 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love This Week

Three Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in love in the week of June 26 - July 2. First, here are the love messages of the week for everyone. A little bit of jealousy is okay in love. It shows you and your partner care about each other. Too much of it is not as glamorous as some people make it out to be.

It's a mask for extreme insecurity and often precedes a betrayal so they can "get you first" before "you get them." Beware of this even more when you and your partner have a definite power imbalance, including a huge age gap. All that love and clinging can quickly turn into something else.

Those of you who have never been in a relationship (or had your first kiss) are stressing about this for no reason. Life can take us through many intriguing paths and unknowing adventures. Live freely for now. Travel where you want to, and enjoy what you like. Love will find you on one of those intriguing paths. Now let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love in the week of June 26 - July 2, 2023.

Three Chinese zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this week:

1. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026, 2038)

Horse, you are the luckiest in love this week. The universe wants you to be careful of what you wish for. Your powers of manifestation are really strong right now. Some of you are literally calling in exactly what you want ... but it may not be a bed of roses once it finds you. Be careful.

The intimacy might be extraordinary, and the romance might take your breath away, but you also need to look at the practical aspects of a relationship with someone before you go all in. For some of you, this is directly referring to bad spending habits. Money is usually not the first thing we think of when we are in love, but it is very often why relationships break apart.

Congratulations if you are in a relationship with someone and about to marry them! Good luck in blessing your new journey and married life. Send gratitude into the ether so the blessings keep lighting your way. Cherry blossoms are very lucky for you at this time. You can bless your union with this energy by scattering cherry blossom petals on the path leading out of the church or marriage venue to mark your "new steps" into your married life.

2. Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Goat, if you are single, there are two messages for you. Those of you actively looking for your soulmate are not looking in the right places. For some of you, the right person is right under your nose but in a place you have never thought of looking. Others of you are not actively looking for love but hoping the universe will plop it onto your path. Unfortunately, this is what's delaying love from coming to you.

Interestingly, you are happier crushing on celebrities and indulging your desire through TV series or romance novels now. Don't force yourself to look for love when you don't actually care about it yet. Live your happy life for now. There's no rush.

If you are in a relationship and always tired because your partner refuses to help you with the chores and responsibilities, your luck in love is currently blocked by the wrong partner. Take your time if you need to, and engage with your friends.

You'll have the right answer eventually. Others who aren't facing this problem and have a great relationship with their partner will benefit from engaging with your social circle this week. This can even be a family gathering or backyard barbecue. Your luck in love is directly tied to your friends this week.

3. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is extraordinary if you are single. Some of you will meet a great person this week. Whether or not this turns into a committed relationship or just remains a friends-with-benefits situation cannot be foretold now. You will have fun with this person — tons of it. For many of you, this individual is prominent in your social circle. So you will feel a boost in popularity just by associating with them.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love this week is directly tied to activities you do with your partner to reaffirm your love for one another. For some of you, this is literally referring to household chores. Make sure to let your bae know how much you appreciate them for all that they do.

Life is truly blessed when you don't have to worry about the essential things. For others, especially if you have been stressed at work lately and had no time to bond with your partner, this is the week to reconnect and share love with them. Put your stresses aside for just one day. Go out on a date or just watch a movie together. Relationships are like plants. They go downhill fast when you forget to water and nurture them.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.