What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On July 2, During The Sun Sextile Jupiter

What can your zodiac sign manifest on July 2, 2023? By thinking positively, you will create a positive life. It can be easy to dwell on all that is wrong or challenging in life, yet you will attract more of it by focusing only on those feelings. One of the strongest influences on manifesting is harnessing the power of your thoughts. If you believe people are out to get you, then that is what you will experience. If you think that you have bad luck or that the universe is against you, that is the reality you will create. Whatever your beliefs are is what eventually becomes a reality.

Today’s magical union between the Cancer Sun and Jupiter in Taurus helps you to harness this power and to embrace positive thinking as your most incredible manifestation tool. The Sun rules your action while Jupiter governs abundance and luck, making this a powerful energy to tap into for manifesting. When using the energy of the Sun and Jupiter to manifest, your thoughts and self-talk become highlighted.

While you may choose to take external action, today’s energy is more about changing your beliefs to include more positivity, hope and optimism for things turning out even better than you could have imagined. Your thoughts end up ruling your life, so by embracing and even challenging yourself to focus on the positives and have greater hope; you also ensure that you are one step closer to manifesting your most sincere intentions.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on July 2:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Financial decision

Take a dollar bill and write on it the decision you need to make. Fold it three times, anoint it with verbena essential oil, and then plant it beneath a money tree for growth. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am making decisions for greater financial abundance and stability.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Greater confidence

Anoint your wrists with orange essential oil and hold your hands in Ganesh mudra while slowing down your breath and silently repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am confident in my decisions and ability to create my dream life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Peace

Create an aura spray using witch hazel, rose and lavender essential oil. As you spray this around yourself, sit quietly, with your hands on your heart, as you repeat the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace with receiving all the desired goods.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Confirmation

Create an intention bundle with rosemary, jasmine and amethyst. Tie them together with a violet thread to symbolize your connection to the universe while repeating the affirmation. Place it in your clothing or workspace throughout the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am grateful for the confirmation that I am on the right path.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: A lucky break

Place a bowl of water outside with three coins, rose petals and peppermint essential oil. Send your affirmation into the offering and leave it there for the Sun to soak into and return to the earth at the end of the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing unexpected opportunities for luck and abundance.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Opportunity for adventure

Begin the day by anointing your sacral chakra with grapefruit essential oil, and then hold your hands in hakini mudra while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to try something new and step out of my comfort zone.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: A new understanding

Gather a pair of glasses with clear lenses and cedarwood essential oil. As you sit quietly, begin with anointing your third eye with the oil and keeping your eyes closed; put the glasses on while repeating the affirmation eleven times. Once finished, open your eyes and reflect on what you observed.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing things differently that serve my highest good.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: A romantic turning point

Create an intention jar using something to represent the relationship, sugar, lavender, rose petals, basil and cinnamon. Hold the container in your hands as you send your affirmation into it, then place it in the Sun, only moving it once your manifestation has come to fruition.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a turning point in my romantic relationship as I am excited about the future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Clarity

Using the tea tree essential oil associated with your zodiac sign, you can perform a self-massage, focusing specifically on your third eye and temples. Repeat the affirmation as you massage, then sit quietly performing the 4-7 breathwork practice.

Affirmation For Today: I am receiving greater clarity and am determined to use it for my highest good.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Joyful home

Gather daisies, basil and lemon balm. Tie them together with a yellow thread and send your affirmation into them. Before hanging onto your door, walk through your home, anointing the spaces with the herbs while repeating the claim.

Affirmation For Today: I am building a joyful home.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Important communication

Write on a slip of paper what you hope for communication regarding, fold it three times, and then place it in a bowl of almonds. Sprinkle lavender on top for luck. As you hold your hands over the bowl, repeat the affirmation three times, enjoying the almonds throughout the day to embody your intention.

Affirmation For Today: I am calling in important communication to help me make a critical decision.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Boundaries

Create your essential oil blend using wild orange, clove, cinnamon, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils. Add in a bit of coconut oil as a base. As you rub this over your body, try to do it in one continuous line beginning with your feet as you go up one side and down the other. Envision a circle of protection surrounding you while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring myself and space by creating boundaries that protect and nurture.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.