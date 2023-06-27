What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On June 28, During The Scorpio Moon

Under the energy of the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you will have a profound opportunity to reflect on what you've learned during this lunar cycle so you can adjust your manifestations and direction forward.

The Waxing Gibbous Moon is the phase that precedes the fruition that the Full Moon can bring, so it is often ripe with abundance, possibility and hope for what is to come — yet it asks that you reflect on your soul lessons.

Today's Waxing Gibbous Moon in Scorpio is intensely deep as this water sign rules emotions, truth and transformation. This isn't just about looking at what has occurred over the past lunar cycle but what significant lessons, realizations and growth you have gone through.

By allowing yourself to embrace the lessons of your past, you will more aptly be able to move into the abundance of your future because what you go through is meant to help you become better but never bitter. Each setback, heartbreak or disappointment is seen as a gift to unwrap so that you can see the greater meaning. By practicing understanding, you can also allow it to help you transform into a more authentic version of yourself.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on June 28:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Truth

Write down what you have learned about your truth on a slip of paper, fold it three times and anoint it with olive oil. Take your offering and plant it beneath verbena, as it represents truth; repeat your affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my truth in all ways.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Romantic clarity

Sit quietly, holding clear quartz and rose quartz in one hand. Clear your mind before repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am gaining more clarity and understanding in my romantic life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Knowledge

Take a sprig of rosemary and rub it together in the palms of your hands to release its essence. Massage it gently on your third eye as you send your affirmation into it, and then place it under your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am constantly learning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Freedom

Create an offering bowl with rosemary for healing, basil for prosperity and pine for endurance. Go outside, safely burn your offering, repeat the affirmation five times and return the ashes to the wind.

Affirmation For Today: I am free to be myself and live a life of truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Contentment

Before bed, massage lavender essential oil into your chakra points while repeating the affirmation. Focus on contentment and gratitude as it emulates within your body.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace and embrace rest as part of the journey.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Empowerment

Create an aura spray using grapefruit and lemon balm essential oils as you add it to pure witch hazel. As you spray yourself, repeat the affirmation six times as you envision stepping into your greater power.

Affirmation For Today: I am a powerful being capable of overcoming any obstacle.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Boundaries

Create a circle of white salt, lemon balm and linden. As you sit inside, place your hands on your heart, and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I will be treated sacredly by everyone.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Trust in the universe

Write a letter to the universe regarding what you are placing your trust in. Fold this three times, anoint it with lavender essential oil, then bury it beneath thyme as you feel yourself surrender to divine protection and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing divine trust that what is meant for me will never be lost.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Release

Write down what you have outgrown and need to release, fold it three times and anoint it with lemongrass essential oil to help you let go of what is heavy and toxic. Burn safely and sprinkle the ashes around lavender to help you create peace with the past.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing those parts of my life I have outgrown.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Inspiration

Anoint your third eye with eucalyptus essential oil as you quietly perform the uttarabodhi mudra with your hands. Focus on your mind's eye as you repeat the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving inspiration from the universe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Career fulfillment

Massage your calves and ankles, which your zodiac sign rules, with clary sage essential oil. While performing this self-massage, envision the feeling of fulfillment and stability within your body. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am fulfilled and satisfied with my work.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Divine faith

Collect a white eco-friendly lantern and write your affirmation on it. Under the Waxing Gibbous Moon, repeat your affirmation while lighting and releasing your lantern. Place your hands on your heart as it soars upwards, and inhale as you embrace your divine faith.

Affirmation For Today: I have divine faith in the universe's plans.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.