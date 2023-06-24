What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On June 25, During Mars In Cancer

Be soft. Mars is one of the most beneficial planets when manifesting because it’s the planet of action, motivation, and passion. Mars makes things happen and helps you act where necessary to bring your dreams to fruition. Currently, Mars is moving through the sensitive waters of Cancer, helping you to see things from a unique perspective and to embrace your softness versus force when manifesting.

Practicing an air of softness when manifesting creates a positive energy of receiving that will help you attract what is meant for you. Instead of thinking that something must always be done or feeling like you have to exert great force in working towards it and to embrace your softness. Trust in the process, embrace rest and see how being in a state of receiving can help draw what you most desire closer to you.

Manifesting, like anything in life, doesn’t require brute force to create it, but instead, the soft and gentle embrace that leaves room for the universe to create magic. There’s a confidence softness that allows you to trust that what you manifest will automatically be drawn closer to you, the more you can make the space to receive it. In today’s energy, as Mars in Cancer plays off the dynamic with Uranus, the great awakener, in Taurus, you are being given the gift of embracing softness towards manifesting and all the changes you seek.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on June 25:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Creating joy

Create an altar space in your home with a yellow candle, citrine, and cinnamon. As you meditate in front of the space, repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am radiating joy into every aspect of my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: A caring home

Create a smudge using lavender for peace and rose for love. As you walk through your home, smudge it, smile, envision the energy you’re calling, and repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating a home filled with care, love, and peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Positive self-talk

Practice a mirror meditation today by repeating the affirmation every time you are in front of a mirror, smiling at yourself, and holding the vibration of acceptance and love within your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I am a worthy, caring, and intelligent person capable of overcoming any challenge in life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Financial abundance

Gather three coins and cloves to represent money and place them underneath your pillow. Repeat the affirmation ten times before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I am effortlessly attracting more incredible wealth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Trust

Anoint your heart chakra with frankincense essential oil while repeating the affirmation three times. Place blue chalcedony in your clothing for greater trust in all you encounter today.

Affirmation For Today: I trust myself and my ability to make decisions supporting my higher self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Acceptance

Gather daisy seeds and plant them outside or in a pot. As you do, focus on what you bring acceptance to with each seed you sow. When finished, repeat the affirmation four times, and sprinkle the seeds with cinnamon for luck.

Affirmation For Today: I am filled with acceptance and gratitude for all that has happened to bring me to this moment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Lucrative connections

Collect a blue candle and wrap it in green thread to symbolize financial abundance and friendship. Place it on your altar and surround it with basil and peppermint leaves. As you meditate in front of this space, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the meaningful and lucrative connections within my social circle.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Career Satisfaction

Collect a green candle and anoint it with lavender essential oil. Place it on your altar and surround it with dandelions to represent fulfillment. Focus on the candle's flame, inhale deeply, and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am satisfied with my career and where I am in my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Believing in yourself

Tie a red thread around the middle finger of your right hand to represent the ability to create balance, abundance, and a deeper connection to your soul. As you repeat the affirmation, leave it on throughout the day before taking it off before bed and tucking it underneath your pillow.

Affirmation For Today: I believe in my ability to create the life of my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Vulnerability

Create an altar space with a white candle, amethyst, rose quartz, rose petals, and lemon balm. As you light the candle, meditate on the affirmation, and repeat it aloud seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe to be vulnerable and transparent with those I care about.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Greater health

Using chamomile, peppermint, and echinacea, create a tea to enjoy. While preparing the tea, stir in your affirmation and as you sit quietly enjoying it, envision the affirmation filling every part of your body with clear intention.

Affirmation For Today: I am focusing on increasing my overall emotional, physical, and spiritual health.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Commitment and joy

Set up an altar space using a yellow candle you have anointed with jasmine essential oil. Place daisies, rose quartz, and cardamom around its base. As you meditate in front of it, repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting more outstanding commitment and joy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.