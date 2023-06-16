This Week's Love Horoscopes Bring Greater Intimacy For All Signs June 19 - 25

This week, energy filters in allowing all zodiac signs to see things as they are while also bringing hope for greater growth and space for deeper emotional intimacy in relationships. Deeper emotional intimacy is what Cancer Season is known for. As it begins midweek, it offers an important chance to fully embrace and reflect on what has been coming up for you recently.

Situations can often be challenging in relationships. However, by reflecting on your truth and then creating the space to talk about it with your partner, you're participating in acts of repair and growth. The best relationships are those which never stop growing, whether it's yourself or together as a couple — when there is newness and an openness to learn, you also create a space where you never stop falling in love with each other.

As Cancer Season begins and Juno, the goddess of marriage, enters Cancer, the theme will be commitment, joy, nurturing, and a sacred value of what matters most to you. This isn't the time for spontaneous decisions or flighty affairs. Instead, romantically, you are guided to focus on your emotional needs to ensure that whatever partner or relationship you choose truly fulfills all of you. Because love must always be a balance of hope and reality. Otherwise, one becomes overlooked.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscopes for the week of June 19 - 25:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Thursday, June 22, 2023

There is so much peace in store for you in the week ahead that it will also help to heal any recent relationship struggles. You've been moving through your healing and growth immensely since the start of the year as Jupiter has been moving through your sign. Now that Jupiter is in Taurus, you're left with sorting through the pieces to make sense of everything and know what you will keep and must sacrifice.

In the week of June 19 –25, 2023, asteroid Ceres shifts into Libra, the ruler of your romantic sector, giving you a greater sense of well-being and ease. Ceres rule your ability to feel comfortable and secure with yourself. In Libra, it will also help you feel greater comfort in making the necessary decisions and choices — even if it involves sacrificing something or someone you hold dear.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

An important theme emerging for you involves speaking your truth without fear over what consequences or changes it might bring. Since the end of last year, you've been working to become more secure within yourself to navigate momentous changes within life and love. You are fully encouraged to step into greater transparency as the Sun shifts into Cancer, lighting up your communication sector.

You should never be afraid to share your feelings in a relationship; if you are, that awareness says more about the connection than yourself. Take risks speaking your true feelings and desires this week, trusting that you wouldn't know anything wrong if it's the right person.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

This year, love has been an exciting journey as you've learned how to identify and trust if a particular person or relationship is meant for you. Part of your work has been establishing your definitive truth, even if that differs from what others in your life want for you or even those passing whims. It's okay to have a moment or a day where something calls to you, but a core truth is different — because that never changes.

Once Ceres shifts into Libra, activating your sector of joy, commitment, and children, you will feel renewed trust and awareness over your core truth, letting you fully embrace what you've been on the fence about. You can't rush your knowing, but you deserve to enjoy it once it's arrived.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

There has been a great deal of transformation in your romantic life as Pluto finished its journey in Capricorn, ruler of your romantic sector. Many relationships and marriages ended unexpectedly as the difference between obligation and genuine romantic connection became clear. This has been challenging because your relationship and home mean everything to you — but you've also been called to start figuring out who you authentically are, separate from anyone and anything else.

As Ceres shifts into Libra, activating your home and family sector, you will feel a more profound sense of trust and the ability to care for yourself. This will help you make or stick to any decisions you've recently made romantically and bring a more peaceful energy to your life. Pluto has shifted back into Capricorn for another review, so if you see previous romantic choices come back around, trust in your growth and try not to second guess your heart.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

You have been moving through immense growth as there have been so many possibilities and opportunities surrounding you recently in every facet of your life. Sometimes, it's hard to know which one is real when things move so quickly, even if it's all positive. You've been struggling with this as you are committed to doing things differently this time, but you also need to give yourself space to see the reality of your options and what you've already begun to create.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Sun enters Cancer to begin Cancer Season, a time of powerful and immense growth as it illuminates your sector of secrets, intuition, dreams and the unconscious. This is an especially intense energy for you as it will allow you to truly see how you feel about what has been developing in your life and your relationship. Use this time to develop a greater trust in yourself and your feelings while allowing yourself to see the full truth of any situation — as that will be the only way to ensure that you can approach this time differently.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Monday, June 19, 2023

Saturn moved into Pisces, igniting your romantic sector earlier in the year and bringing in a greater sense of commitment or a desire for one. This has been slow-going, though, and as much as you like to take your time, you also need to ensure that you're not looking for problems where none exist. As much as plans are necessary for love and embracing a sense of integrity and truth, you also need to realize that perfection exists within the ability to find grace in the imperfect.

During the week of June 19 –25, 2023, as Saturn in Pisces aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, you are being offered a higher perspective helping you to see how far you've come and what you've accomplished in building with your partner. While Saturn highlights your romantic sector, Jupiter in Taurus is illuminating your zone of abundance, luck and knowledge. Use this to find deeper gratitude to appreciate what you have instead of always thinking it needs more.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Monday, June 19, 2023

As the zodiac sign that rules the scales of justice, the healthiness of a relationship often comes up. Whether this is becoming healthier yourself, in how you approach relationships, or even in the type of partners you choose, it becomes an important part of your romantic journey. This health aspect involves your body, mind, heart and soul. The healthier you are, the healthier love you will choose, which allows you to feel that those scales of justice are finely balanced.

Saturn has been moving through Pisces, kickstarting a review of everything connected to your health. During the week of June 19 –25, 2023, as it aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, ruler of your intimacy and transformation sector, you will feel a new awareness and equilibrium blossoming within your life and your relationship. Although this may arrive in an ah-ha moment, roll it around to find the greatest benefit for you and your relationship. Sometimes all it takes is a slight shift in your perspective to see things in an entirely new light suddenly.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, June 19, 2023

Since Jupiter moved into Taurus, ruler of your romantic sector, you have seen a sharp increase in developments within your love life. Jupiter can't help but increase whatever it touches; in this case, it's all about love and relationships. It's also allowing you to embrace and utilize the lessons you've learned so that you're not just flooded with requests for dinner dates but truly able to create a grounded, passionate relationship.

On Monday, June 19, 2023, Saturn in Pisces, ruler of your joy and commitment zone, will connect with Jupiter in Taurus, allowing you to focus on the happiness you want to create and the relationship you long for. This is a wonderful chance to take your relationship to the next level or even to have important conversations as Pluto has returned to Capricorn, activating your communication sector. Take your time, build from the ground up, and there's no limit to the love you can create.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Thursday, June 22, 2023

The universe always knows what it's doing, even if, at times, you might feel lost. Just as Pluto has returned to Capricorn, helping you to cement those lessons of self-worth and stability, asteroid Vesta shifts into Gemini, illuminating your romantic sector with the knowledge of what is most sacred and special to you. As someone that needs to be able to explore before knowing what your truth is, understanding when someone or something is irreplaceable is truly a game changer.

During the week of June 19 –25, 2023, as Vesta shifts into Gemini just as Pluto has returned to Capricorn, you can finally see how your self-worth is connected to your romantic choices. You can't choose better until you finally believe that you're worth it, but once you do, that once big choice that loomed ominously on the horizon suddenly becomes the easiest one to make. That is the difference between growth and choosing what supports your healing instead of contributing to your wounding.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Thursday, June 22, 2023

While you are always seeking commitment, you struggle with healing after heartbreak. Of course, this is something everyone experiences to a degree. Still, because of how integral you make the success of a relationship to your life satisfaction, when one ends, it ends up causing you to shut down and approach everything from a lens of fear and self-protection. The thing is, though, that by holding onto this, you also end up shutting out love.

As Juno, the asteroid which governs marriage, shifts into Cancer, illuminating your romantic sector during the week of June 19 –25, 2023, you will feel a strong call to approach your relationship differently. This energy will allow you to open your heart more as it's also intensified by the Sun's shift into this water sign. You will finally be at a place where you will be able to find more hope and even benefit from trying again. Whether it comes down to love or even a proposal, you are ready for that next brand-new chapter of your life and deserve it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Venus, the planet of love, recently shifted into the passionate sign of Leo, ruler of your romantic sector, igniting a period of great enjoyment and connection within your romantic life. Jupiter in Taurus is bringing expansion and abundance to your domestic sector of home and family. This truly is the best of both worlds and leaves many opportunities for growth and commitment. Sometimes, it also comes down to recognizing the value of your partner or a particular relationship.

Asteroid Vesta, ruler of all that is most sacred to you, will shift into Gemini, ruler of your joy and commitment sector, during the week of June 19 –25, 2023 kickstarting a period of truth and transformation. While Venus is activating your relationship, Jupiter brings abundance to your home. Vesta represents the sacred flame of truth, reminding you that any choice you make should bring greater joy. Even if it's delayed gratification or a hard choice to get a better outcome, each one you make should bring greater fulfillment, happiness and even truth into your life. The more deeply you remember, the further you become from your past fears.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, June 22, 2023

You are transitioning because while you are precisely where you are meant to be now, it's also not where you will remain. You know this intuitively, even if you sometimes struggle with reaching that new destination or even fear what you may lose along the way. Part of what you are doing now is simply learning to embrace each truth as it comes your way while being open to things playing out differently than you had anticipated.

During the week of June 19 –25, 2023, Juno, ruler of marriage, will enter Cancer, lighting up your sector of commitment, joy and family for a surprise outcome to a situation you've been struggling with. By remaining open to how things play out, being flexible on the plans, and being patient with the timing, you have allowed yourself to embrace the full divine timing of the universe. Juno in Cancer hosts the possibility of a significant turnaround in your life as you can fully grasp that the best things often take time to come together finally — but once they do, there is no separating them.

Most important dates for love this week:

Monday, June 19, 2023

The week of June 19 – 25, 2023, begins with an alignment between Jupiter in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces. Jupiter is the planet of abundance, hope and optimism, yet Saturn is known for being rather strict with the rules and making you see a sometimes-harsh reality.

Together, this energy allows you to find a balance between hope and reality, giving you a stable perspective on your life and relationship so that you can make the choices that will enable you to find joy and grow together.

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Today is the start of Cancer Season as the Sun makes its watery journey into this zodiac sign's emotional and sensitive territory. Cancer Season is often a time of great commitment as it prefers to focus on setting up a life and home together. Expect to be more emotional during this time, yet you can also move toward greater authenticity in your romantic life by utilizing and honoring your feelings.

Asteroid Ceres, the ruler of the feminine, natural life cycles and healing deep emotional wounds, enters Libra, allowing you to find balance and peace within yourself. Ceres in Libra will allow you to reflect on your healing and strike a balance between continued growth from what you have been through and the ability to enjoy your current relationship. Use this time to embrace everything you feel and allow yourself to celebrate your healing journey by focusing on your gratitude for your relationship and partner.

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Asteroid Juno is the ruler of marriages and often offers a powerful time for talking about commitment, reevaluating your relationship and even igniting powerful new beginnings. In Cancer, Juno is more focused on establishing a committed, sensitive, nurturing relationship with a powerful theme of home and family — a continued theme for the week as the Sun has recently moved into Cancer.

Ensure you're not taking what is easy or offered, as the energy is all about that long-term partnership you can enjoy life with as you grow together. Accepting anything less than you need or desire can cause resentment and create deeper wounds in your relationship. By honoring yourself first, you also honor your partner and connection.

Vesta, the asteroid which governs what is most sacred to you, shifts into Gemini, helping you to become aware of the desires of your mind or body versus that of your soul. Gemini always represents duality; during this time, you can reflect on whether you are fully honoring yourself or only seeking temporary fulfillment. By embracing the power of Vesta, you can focus more on the person or relationship that is truly sacred to you on a deep soul level and embrace a deeper level of emotional and spiritual intimacy.

