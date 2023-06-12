This Manifestation Affirmation Can Help You To Get What Your Zodiac Sign Needs June 13

When manifesting, it is important to utilize the energy of the Sun, Jupiter or Venus and understand how other planets can help you unexpectedly. Pluto, the lord of the underworld, has just returned to Capricorn as part of its retrograde journey and is a powerful ally in helping you transmute your shadow to achieve greater inner power. In your manifestations today, notice and reflect on what has prevented you from manifesting everything meant for you.

Whether it’s self-worth, love or financial success, this is a chance to traverse your personal darkness, allowing yourself to see what limiting beliefs, conditioning, or fears have been working against you. By no longer avoiding your shadow but inviting it in, sitting with it and perhaps even offering it a cup of tea, you can cultivate a greater inner power that will intensify any manifestation practice.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 13:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Career success

Collect a green candle and etch your name onto its side. Anoint it with olive oil and a bay leaf for prosperity. As you light the candle, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am a magnet for success.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Change of beliefs

Write down three slips of paper on what beliefs you need to change or grow out of. Sprinkle with sage and burn. Once cooled, release the ashes into the wind as you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to changing my beliefs for the greater good.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Stable connections

Collect an acorn or pinecone and bind it three times with twine. As you bury it beneath a strong tree, such as an oak, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of stable and healthy relationships within my life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Freedom

Incorporate blue into your clothing today as it represents freedom. Place a moonstone in your pocket, repeating the affirmation whenever your fingers find the sacred crystal.

Affirmation For Today: I am free from anything which doesn’t honor my authentic truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Security

Create a tea of echinacea, deeply inhaling and repeating the affirmation seven times, the number of security, safety and rest.

Affirmation For Today: I am safe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Family joy

Plant peonies or gardenias by your front door for a joyful family life. Write the names of those who reside with you on the underside of the leaves for greater happiness.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing joyful and loving family energy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Contentment

Create a sacred bath with lavender and rose petals. You can also create a tea with these same herbs and enjoy it in the bath. Repeat the affirmation four times as you soak and surrender to the calm.

Affirmation For Today: I am content and at peace.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Boundaries

Go outside barefoot and draw a circle using white salt or rosemary. Step into the circle as you place your arms around yourself, hugging yourself and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I can protect and honor myself first.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-worth

Anoint your chakra points with bergamot essential oil, paying special attention to your root and sacral points. Then complete the five-minute alternating nostril breathwork practice for self-worth while syncing the affirmation to your breath.

Affirmation For Today: I am a divine being of light worthy of remarkable things.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Inner truth

Create a truth intention crystal offering using kyanite, clear quartz, rose quartz and amethyst. Send your affirmation to the crystals and keep them with you for a full lunar cycle.

Affirmation For Today: I am a beacon of truth for myself and all those who cross my path.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Peace

Smudge your home and self with lavender, repeating the affirmation as you do. Sprinkle some of these purple flowers on your doorstep for increased peace.

Affirmation For Today: I am at peace within myself and my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Support and encouragement

Place a sachet with nutmeg and rose quartz beneath your pillow, repeating the affirmation eight times before you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting supporting and encouraging connections into my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.