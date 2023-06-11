What Your Zodiac Sign Can Say To Manifest Abundance On June 12

Like everything and everyone is associated with this life, you are already connected to the abundance you seek. The trick is to tune into the frequency of it so you can then manifest it in a way that will effortlessly draw to you what you most desire.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is going through Taurus's potent and fertile sign, helping you create a stable sense of abundance that will continue flourishing for years. Quiet your mind and feel your connection to great abundance as you envision every cell in your body radiating on this frequency and then pay attention to what comes to mind. This may be the very key you've been seeking to unlock any restrictions and help you manifest true and lasting abundance in all areas of your life.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 12:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Financial freedom

Take a green candle, three coins and a white feather and set it up in an east-facing window symbolizing freedom. Light the candle at 6:00 pm, or any hour utilizing six the number of wealth, and repeat the mantra six times.

Affirmation For Today: I am financially free to live as I dream.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Success

Create a salve using dandelions, cocoa butter and almond oil. Repeat the affirmation as you massage the pulse points on your wrist with the salve.

Affirmation For Today: I am motivated to achieve success in all areas.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Persistence

Collect a bay leaf for persistence and success. Write your name on the leaf and then place it under your pillow while you repeat the affirmation twenty times for prosperity.

Affirmation For Today: I am determined to never give up on what matters most to me.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Easy wealth

Set up an altar space with a white and a blue candle. Place a bowl of water in the middle with six coins representing wealth. Add a few drops of spearmint oil to the water while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating an easy flow of wealth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Professional achievement

Hold selenite in your hands while repeating the affirmation ten times. Place it in your clothing on your workspace for greater achievement.

Affirmation For Today: I am capable and worthy of achieving wonderful things in my professional life.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Intuitive expansiveness

Gather a violet candle and place an amethyst at its base. Take a red thread or string and create a circle around both while repeating the affirmation and visualizing yourself and life expanding.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my intuition as I expand my life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Resilience

Write on a slip of paper what it feels like you need to rise and overcome. Take this and plant it beneath a lavender plant while repeating the affirmation to create greater resiliency within yourself.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to take anything I encounter and create it into an asset.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Relationship growth

Either plant a new red rose bush or use one you already have. Write down what you hope to grow within your romantic life, sprinkle it with lavender and burn it safely. Once cooled, take the ashes, and add them to the base of the rose bush while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready for healthy and fulfilling growth in my romantic relationship.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Life satisfaction

Incorporate citrine into your meditation as you perform the breath of joy breathwork technique while silently repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am steadily working towards greater satisfaction and joy within my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Sensuality

Light a red candle and perform a self-massage using ylang-ylang essential oil while repeating the affirmation. Pay special attention to your sacral and heart chakras for deeper intensity.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace and let my innate sensual nature radiate.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Abundant home

Create a bundle of eucalyptus with a tiger's eye and hang it on your front door while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am living in an abundant and prosperous home.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Strength

Gather rosemary, peppermint, and bloodstone. Place them together in a piece of cloth or sachet, sending your affirmation into it and then sleep with it beneath your pillow.

Affirmation For Today: I am honoring my great mental and emotional strength.

