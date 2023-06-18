June 19 - 25: Weekly Horoscope For All Chinese Signs In Astrology

Your weekly Chinese zodiac sign is here for April 17 - 23, 2023, with your luckiest day and horoscope predictions. This week, be careful of quick-flash relationships. They feel great at the moment but often blind us to the red flags. Some of you are very kind and compassionate.

You believe in the best of people, but they usually disappoint you. You have been burned in the past in both friendships and romantic relationships. If you are not careful, you may marry the wrong person, believing you will have it all with them ... only to find out they are unfaithful in their heart or don't take you very seriously.

The career energy this week is pretty good for everyone. There won't be anything extraordinary for most of you, but the routine is still taking you closer to your goals one day at a time. Just be careful of taking too many risks right now. They can say "no risk, no reward," but they often fail to explain how bad it can get if you risk it all and end up crashing. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 19 - 25.

Chinese zodiac sign weekly horoscope for June 19 - 25, 2023:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 23rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

Rat, this week will feel like a fairytale or a totally unmemorable set of days. It all depends on where you are in your life right now. Some of you are making big strides in your career or personal life. The good results fill you with confidence and drive, thus, bringing in even more promising results. It's a positive feedback loop! Try to stay grounded as you move forward. If you are dealing with a Tiger, read their horoscope as well.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 25th

Ox, this week will either be extraordinary for you or feel like crap from the bottom of the barrel. It all depends on your decisions during the week's first two days. Some of you are about to sign a legal contract — whether in business or marriage. Be very careful of who you associate with. The wrong partners will sink your ship and steal your ideas as their own. Don't brush off if your intuition asks you to reconsider something. Some of you will now benefit from carrying a clear quart crystal.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 24th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 25th

Tiger, you need to be careful this week. The fates have decided to play with your life at this time. Some of you may randomly decide to do something risky that will lead you down a really dark path. Don't be trusting of strangers at this time. Stay away from dark alleys and unknown ventures. If you are psychic or intuitive, you may even have a dark spirit hanging around you. Take this last message only if it resonates. Read the horoscopes for the Rat, Pig and Ox if you are dealing with people with those zodiac signs.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

Rabbit, this week is not great for love for the singles among you, or you will realize that the dating pool is severely unsavory compared to what you seek. Don't settle because of peer pressure. You are the only person who can protect yourself from a dark future. Besides this, the week will be pretty routine; you can fill it with whatever aligns with your current goals. A money spell might be useful for some of you if you need some capital for a future venture.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 23rd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 22nd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

Here's the thing, Dragon. There's nothing special about this week for you; or the next one, or the previous one. You are at a crossroads in your life at this time. So the weeks are not important right now. Your decisions are. It can feel scary to have the zodiac sign of the Dragon and know that people expect great things from you. It can bring imposter syndrome to the surface, especially for those who aren't the kind to toot their own horn. You need to overcome this internal battle as you move forward. Flowers, in general, will be lucky for you this week. Especially if you give them to someone who wasn't expecting any. If you are dealing with a Horse or Monkey, read their horoscopes as well.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

Soft words will get you past obstacles, while harshness will cause irrevocable problems. That is your message for this week, Snake. You need to be more considerate about how you say things and what you express. This is especially true for those of you who are in a relationship and are in conflict with your partner. Approach it as problem-solving and you will strengthen your bond. Approach it as enemies who need to one-up the other to win, and both of you will cause the premature demise of your relationship. It all hangs in the balance this week. If you are dealing with a Rat, read their horoscope as well.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 22nd

You don't lack spirit, Horse. This week, your immense energy and drive won't be enough. This is especially true if you are at loggerheads with an authority figure in your university or deciding which path to take regarding something important — career or love.

Ask for advice from those who are knowledgeable. If possible, postpone important decisions to the next week or sometime later. Some of you are prone at this time to getting lured by big money into problematic contracts and agreements. If the peacock symbolism means anything to you, that's an added message this week.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 23rd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 24th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 25th

This week will be really fun for you, Goat. Some of you will feel like you are back in your childhood and letting your inner child play. Others of you will laugh more than you have laughed this entire year. In short, this week's energy is full of good cheer and camaraderie. Just be careful of inviting toxic people into your circle or those known to make everyone miserable. You shouldn't feel guilty for wanting a good time. Everyone deserves that. If you are dealing with a Rat, Snake or Rabbit, read their horoscopes as well.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

This week is all about being prudent, Monkey. If you feel sad, take care of yourself. A good self-care routine can even be a trip to the movies to cheer yourself up. Other than this, the week will be pretty routine and straightforward. That's okay. Not every week is action-packed. You are steadily moving towards your goals at this time. Just be careful of oversharing personal information. You may impulsively do so on social media.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 25th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 19th

The energy of this week is not set in stone, Rooster. That means you can write the destiny you want for yourself. It's a great time to focus on self-care and ask yourself what actually fulfills you and what you need to cut out of your life. A clean-up of the diet is also a good idea for some of you. The colors green, yellow and orange will be lucky for you this week; so will sunflowers. If you are dealing with a Horse, read their horoscope as well.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 19th

Luckiest Day for Money: June 20th

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 21st

Dog, this week will be pretty solitary for some of you, especially if you have recently broken up with someone or are on the verge of a breakup. You may even feel sick in your stomach anytime you think of socializing. Don't be too hard on yourself. If your loved ones ask you why you are pulling away, give them the "sparknotes" and postpone a full discussion to a later date if that's what you need. They will understand if they truly care about you. You can tell them you would love non-verbal acts of love and care this week until you are ready to speak again.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Luckiest Day for Love: June 22nd

Luckiest Day for Money: June 23rd

Luckiest Day for Friendship: June 25th

You need to be careful this week, Pig. Some of you are on the verge of making a really bad decision because you admire someone too much to see their red flags. This can literally be a teacher or mentor for some of you. For others, be more aware of your surroundings this week. You may be unintentionally sparking other people's jealousy at this time. It would be great if you didn't need to bother about this. You do. If you are dealing with a Snake, Rabbit or Monkey, read their horoscopes as well.

