What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest The Week Of June 12 - 18, 2023

You always have a choice. Life seems to feel like it's boxing you in with what you can or cannot do, making it seem like there is no decision or choice but simply acceptance. This is all there is. Yet, you always have a choice, but most of the choices all come down to whether it's one from your human or instead one from your soul. The purest intentions are those from your soul; that is also where the universe breathes life into you, helping align you with your fate's path.

In the week of June 12 – 18, 2023, the New Moon in Gemini will rise and help you see and honor your choice's power. In stepping into power, you must embrace your ability to manifest what you may want and what is destined for you.

Here's What Each Zodiac Needs To Manifest The Week Of June 12 – 18, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: An important conversation

As you repeat the affirmation three times, anoint your throat chakra with sandalwood, feeling an expansiveness and truth arrive in this space. Carry citrine with you for greater communication skills.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to make a major decision for myself and my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Confidence

Place Amazonite in your gaze or the palm of your hand while performing the five-minute confidence-boosting breathwork exercise. As you do, silently repeat the affirmation in sync with your breath.

Affirmation For This Week: I am confident and ready to move forward.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: A fresh start

Write down the new beginning you are hoping for on a slip of paper. Bury it beneath lavender, one of the herbs representing your zodiac sign. And place an opal at its base while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For This Week: I am worthy of a fresh start and embracing new opportunities.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Peace

Set up a sacred space with a white candle, lavender and amethyst. As you meditate on this space, focus on the flame, and repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am at peace with everything.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Courage

Take an orange candle and carve the word 'courage' into its side. Anoint it with patchouli oil and surround it with sprigs of rosemary. Create a daily practice of sitting in this space, repeating the affirmation, and at the end of the week, bury it in your garden to grow.

Affirmation For This Week: I am courageous in my growth and pursuit of the truth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: A new perspective

Take a white feather and hold it while repeating the affirmation ten times. Place it in an east-facing window to welcome a fresh perspective.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to open my eyes and heart to a new perspective.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Trust

Write the word trust on a slip of paper. Go outside barefoot and find a tree with strong and stable roots. Bind the tree three times with twine and place the slip of paper inside next to the tree. As you do, focus on the ground under your feet and repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am deepening trust within myself, those around me, and the universe.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Healthy connection

Collect a red candle, lavender and basil, and set up a sacred space within your home. As you return to this each evening, first anointing your heart and sacral chakra with ylang-ylang oil, repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For This Week: I deserve to build and maintain healthy connections.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A new romantic beginning

Place a white candle for purity, amethyst for intuition and rose quartz for love on your altar space. Focus on the flame being transferred into your heart, representing everything you need to do to achieve your new beginning while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to open and seize a new romantic beginning.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: A healthier lifestyle

Take an apple and slice it in half. Write or etch your name on one side and healthy on the other. Now place them back together and plant them in the ground, sprinkling rosemary for healthy growth. Repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For This Week: I am working towards creating a healthier perspective and way of life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Joyful connections

Create a space of joy with a yellow candle, yellow citrine and lemon balm. Place this in a focal point in your home, such as a kitchen or living room coffee table. Each evening light the candle, anoint your third eye with a lemon balm leaf, and repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am opening myself to experience the full spectrum of joy within my relationships.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Healing in your home

Make a smudge of white sage for cleansing, rosemary for healing and lavender for love. As you smudge yourself and your home, pay special attention to the doorways as you repeat the affirmation throughout the process. Sprinkle cinnamon and lavender on your doorstep for prosperity and healing.

Affirmation For This Week: I welcome healing energy into my home.

