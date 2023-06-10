Weekly Love Horoscope For June 12 - 18 Encourages Honesty

The most solid relationships are always built upon truth. It can be easy to enter a relationship and project what the other person wants, even unconsciously, but the masks fall, and the truth is revealed. Often, this is the point you must decide if you’re going to put the masks back on, walk away, or choose to let yourself be known and get to know your partner’s true self.

In a world that doesn’t encourage your truth to be enough, basing a relationship on it takes time to learn. As the Gemini New Moon rises this week, it presents an opportunity for you to share your truth and hold space as your partner shares theirs.

Communication is vital in letting you be seen for who you truly are, your most beautiful parts, and those you may hide from fear of rejection. Being able to talk through anything allows you the space not just to have one new beginning but as many as you need to get it right. The best and longest relationships are when you continually fall in love with the same person.

Weekly love horoscope for June 12 - 18:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

You need to seize the opportunity for important conversations this week. As much as you’ve needed time to process what is happening within your romantic life, you can’t put off the next step any longer. Remember, believe in yourself again and trust everything you want is possible; you need not fear receiving it.

The New Moon in Gemini and Mercury in Gemini aligning with Venus in Leo lights up your communication sector. Because Mercury and Gemini rule themes surrounding communication, it makes it especially powerful for you. You don’t need to have it all figured out, but you need the conversations to help create clarity and growth — no matter how hard it may seem.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

The more you believe in yourself, the healthier you will appear in your relationships. A vital component is that learning your internal value doesn’t rest on what you do for others or how financially successful you are but on simply being yourself. When you can honor your worth apart from anything else in your life, you also can align your life to have it reflect all you are.

The New Moon in Gemini offers a bright new beginning in learning and advocating for your self-worth. Reflect on how you gave away your powers to others or prioritized their needs ahead of yours, and then decide to return to yourself, giving yourself everything you’ve always desired.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

You can’t shrug off the truth any longer, especially as it involves you stepping into a new, more authentic version of yourself. With Gemini Season in full swing, you’ve been able to embrace the energy of the Sun and radiate as your true self, but you’re also learning more about who you are and what you need from a relationship.

As the New Moon in Gemini rises, so too does an opportunity for growth and a new beginning if you allow yourself to be vulnerable about who you are and let down some of those walls of pretense. You are worthy of being loved for exactly who you are, but you must also allow your partner to see it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Things have felt intense and confusing simultaneously, as you can tell you are at a crossroads. It may even seem like nothing is a guarantee anymore, and while you had a whole path for how you thought your life would go a few months ago, today, it looks drastically different. Don’t waste time asking why; instead, lean into fully embracing the reality of what is.

The New Moon in Gemini allows you to find greater peace and healing in all that has occurred, and the new beginning is presenting itself to you. You don’t have to have all the answers now, but you need to allow yourself to see the truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

When how you feel about yourself changes, so do your most intimate relationships. While it can be part of the process to put all your stuff onto another for them to take responsibility for, it doesn’t mean it is the truth, as each person has a key role in a relationship. Allow yourself to view your relationship and love through the filter of your growth.

Don’t be afraid to take greater accountability, step out of the victim mindset, and into the power you have over your romantic life when Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, activating your sector of intimacy and transformation. You have all you need to start doing things differently. Just discover what it means for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

This week, you are given a monumental gift as Saturn retrogrades in Pisces, lighting up your romance sector. There has been a desire recently to do things differently. To create a stronger commitment in your relationship and to feel like you are making strides towards living the life you think is destined for you.

This is the time to get serious about those dreams and goals, as Saturn will help you understand where you’ve been holding yourself back and help you take action for greater freedom and passion in your life. Often, it’s not something outside of yourself preventing you from fulfillment, but your belief of worthiness or what love really is. Tap into this, and you’ll see those obstacles fall to the wayside.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

In all the fairytales you read as a child, there was never mention of healthiness, compatibility, conflict, or even how to make repairs once something occurs. Learning how to show up healthy for a relationship and create one is a process you’ve been on for the past few years. However, there is a moment of breakthrough ahead.

As Saturn retrogrades in Pisces highlight your health sector, you will get a deeper insight into what has been festering below the surface or driving your actions. This allows you to understand the wounds you are healing more intensely or even the spaces and uncomfortable feelings you need to lean into. Healing is always possible; it just often decides never to give up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

It’s said sex is great, but what’s even better is when you wake up with the person you went to bed with. Learning to balance your intensely passionate nature with a healthy reciprocal balanced relationship is often challenging. Your heart wants both, but your body usually accepts less, while your mind tries only to tempt you with logic. Admitting you’re still learning is okay because it creates a space to learn together.

The New Moon in Gemini activates your intimacy and transformation sector, helping you apply what you’ve learned over the past lunar cycle to your relationships. Remember, while balance is the goal in all matters, depending on the day, balance can look different. Be flexible in how love shows up but unwavering in what you are worth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

The question which often comes up in your romantic relationship is how many times the universe needs to show you the truth before you finally accept it as such. You crave knowledge, meaning, and truth, yet those are the things you push away if it contradicts what you hoped you’d find. But the truth is truth, and often what you most don’t want to see is precisely what you need to see.

The New Moon in Gemini lights up your romance sector in a big way, prompting not just the revelation of truth but also making a major decision — intense conversations included. Try to hold space for yourself before you have it for another, and remember, no matter the outcome, you are safe just because.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

It takes a lifetime to learn how to embrace your vulnerability. Especially when you have been prized for your logic, not your emotional sensitivity. Your relationship requires you to open up more deeply and even meet yourself in spaces you never have before. You are being guided to learn just because you have always been a certain way doesn’t mean it’s working for you — at least romantically.

Saturn retrogrades in Pisces this week in your communication sector, prompting you to start opening more in your relationship and even deepening your emotional intelligence. You are now gaining greater confidence in your feelings and understanding the validity of sharing them with your partner. This is the key to those important conversations with your lover because once you feel more at ease with your feelings, you can express them more clearly.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Part of receiving the best parts of life is allowing yourself to release the feeling that something bad will always have to happen to balance it out. You are at an incredibly joyful time where there really isn’t anything wrong. Things aren’t ideal or even how you dreamed, but it doesn’t mean there is anything to figure out or correct, and unto itself can feel foreign.

As the New Moon in Gemini peaks, activating your sector of pleasure and joy, it’s important to focus on all you have around you to be grateful for. You will attract even more by letting yourself embrace and revel in all that feels good. Make sure you are focusing on what you want to grow and let yourself enjoy all you have worked to achieve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Home is a complex theme for you, as your two fish swim in opposite directions. You can often envision two diverse types of what this would feel like for you. But often, it’s not the opposite of either, but instead, in finding a way to create something with each part of who you are. You don’t need to choose between being a doting lover or a free spirit but only choose a partner you can both be with.

The New Moon in Gemini activates your home and family sector and helps point you toward a new beginning. This may also tie in with an ongoing theme since last year of embracing what feels good for you, even if it goes against the grain or defies social norms. Don’t forget that your happiness matters as much as your partner, and honoring both will create the relationship and home you dream of.

Most romantic days of the week:

Saturday, June 17

Today begins a five-month process of deeper reflection to help you understand the greater meaning of yourself, your life and your relationship. Saturn, the lord of time and karma, recently shifted into Pisces earlier this year and now begins its retrograde today. Saturn in Pisces has a gentler feel than many other Saturn transits. However, it will still ensure you traverse the darkness to arrive at your truth — which is also what any romantic relationship should be built upon.

Beginning the week of June 12 – 18th, 2023, Saturn is retrograde in Pisces, helping you navigate what has been holding you back from finding freedom. Freedom is the ability to follow your heart and create a relationship apart from any self-sabotage. It means it’s the beginning of you being able to create the love you’ve always desired.

Sunday, June 18

The New Moon in Gemini occurs today just as Venus in Leo aligns with Mercury in Gemini, creating sparks and possibilities within your romantic life. New Moon’s are a time for beginnings, where you are encouraged to embrace new energy and hope for the future. The New Moon in Gemini and the alliance between Venus and Mercury all point to communication being essential during this time. The energy helps you communicate more efficiently and listen more deeply so you can truly hear what your partner is saying.

This is an excellent and divine opportunity for important conversations to help you clear up misunderstandings, make big decisions and even get to the next chapter of your life. Be willing to hear and see things from a unique perspective and allow yourself to clear away the idea of whether you or your partner is right, and instead try to find a compromise or balance for you both. Under Gemini energy, a lot of information is coming in, which means it’s up to you to discern what you need and disregard what it is you don’t.

Be mindful of speaking only the truth and not hearsay or gossip under this lunation as it’s better to ask something directly than assume you already know. Honoring the truth will also honor the love and connection within your relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.