How Your Zodiac Sign Can Intentionally Manifest With The Universe On June 11

Everything in life is poised to help you achieve what you most want — you just need to learn how to work with the energies. Today, the Aries Moon wraps you in an energy of confidence, assertiveness and action, motivating you to get started on projects or dreams you have long contemplated.

Yet even the date of June 11, 2023, holds a higher frequency. In numerology, eleven is one of two master numbers that are never reduced. Eleven represents being at one with the universe. It is also a master builder number representing creativity, divinity, spirituality and wisdom. This date reflects an extreme power to help you manifest your desires. Focus on what you need to get started on, even if it’s just a single step because the first one is often the one that matters the most.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 11:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Courage

Take an orange candle and anoint it with the essence or leaves of ginseng. As you light it, focus on the affirmation, and visualize an orange aura radiating from your body.

Affirmation For Today: I am courageous in what sets my soul on fire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-discovery

Place citrine within your clothing or pocket as you repeat the affirmation. Anoint the bottom of your feet with patchouli oil for greater discovery.

Affirmation For Today: I am steadily moving toward discovering my authentic truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Leadership

Sit in front of a green candle while repeating the affirmation. Speak aloud about the leadership roles you’d like to achieve and close with your hands on your lower belly as you inhale success.

Affirmation For Today: I am a born leader.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Improved reputation

Write down how you hope to be seen or viewed by others. Fold the paper three times and bury it with sprigs of lavender and rosemary. Repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am confident; I do not need to prove myself to anyone.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: New experiences

Light a gold candle, repeating the affirmation nine times as you do. Anoint your wrists with frankincense essential oil to attract new experiences.

Affirmation For Today: I am excited about embracing new experiences.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Fearlessness

Collect or draw the Hagalaz rune on paper, symbolizing fearlessness. Fold twice and anoint with lemon essential oil while repeating the affirmation eight times and placing it inside your clothing throughout the day.

Affirmation For Today: I am fearless in the pursuit of my dreams.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Passion

Light a red candle and perform a self-massage with warmed rose or ylang-ylang essential oils. Repeat the affirmation with each movement on your skin, paying special attention to your root chakra area.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of passion.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Career Success

Take a green candle and surround it with coins and bay leaves. Meditate on the success you want to achieve in your career and repeat the affirmation six times. Place the bay leaves under your pillow while you sleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am destined for career success and recognition.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Creativity

Place an orange candle, the empress or queen of cups card from the tarot deck, and a symbol of each element. As you meditate on this space, repeat the affirmation five times, and then write down any creative solutions which come to mind.

Affirmation For Today: I can creatively solve any challenges or problems in my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Assertiveness

Add golden beryl to your meditation practice by holding it while repeating the affirmation or placing it in your clothing throughout the day as you focus on being more assertive.

Affirmation For Today: I am willing to be assertive to accomplish my goals.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Self-expression

Gather a blue candle, lapis lazuli and red clover to symbolize truth and self-expression. As you sit in front of your altar, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I can express my truth and my whole self.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Wealth

Call upon archangel satchel as you light a green and violet candle. Repeat the affirmation after opening the manifestation meditation as you envision yourself attracting wealth and abundance.

Affirmation For Today: I am a magnet for wealth and abundance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.