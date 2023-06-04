How To Manifest What Your Zodiac Sign Needs On June 5 During Venus In Leo

On Monday, June 5, 2023, let's explore what each zodiac sign needs to manifest. Breathe in hope and exhale failure. Failing at anything at this point is not an option, nor is it even a possibility. You’ve come too far to doubt your magnificent power.

You’ve grown too much in your self-worth to ever doubt something placed upon your heart. Instead, exhale all the memories. Release what didn’t work as you focus on the belief of hope. The hope of the future is drastically different than the future simply because you’ve done the work to create your own luck.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on June 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Joy

Anoint yourself with verbena or bergamot while repeating the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing moments of joy within my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: A happy home

Sprinkle lemon balm on your front steps as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am working to create and foster a happy home.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Healthy communication

Place amethyst in your pocket or clothing as you repeat the affirmation envisioning yourself as a space for healthy communication.

Affirmation For Today: I am holding space for healthy communication with others.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Self-love

Create an altar of self-love with a pink candle, rose petals, and rose quartz. Anoint your heart chakra with jasmine essential oil while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I can give myself all the love I need.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Optimism

Write on a slip of paper and place it beneath a yellow feather on an east-facing windowsill for hope. Repeat the affirmation as you focus on seeing everything through a more positive filter.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing a more optimistic outlook.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Peace

Create a meditation and relaxation space as you anoint your pulse points with spearmint essential oil to calm your nervous system. Then, as you sit, breathing deeply, repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Affirmation For Today: I am seeking peace in all I do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Lightness

Gather a white flower like a daisy to symbolize lightness and joy. Place it near your bed as you repeat the daily affirmation. For added intensity, massage your feet with lavender essential oil before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I allow myself to embrace what brings lightness, joy, and ease into my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Financial abundance

Take three coins and send them your affirmation. Place in a clear glass of water in the sunlight throughout the day, and then pour into your garden, leaving the coins there. Sprinkle with basil for greater abundance.

Affirmation For Today: I am constantly attracting greater financial abundance.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Expansion

Practice a visualization meditation by sitting quietly and seeing yourself poised to take off. Imagine what your wings would look like and see yourself soaring to new and great heights while focusing on the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am freeing myself from what has held me back from expansion in my life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Positive changes

Sit in front of a mirror for a self-image meditation while repeating the affirmation for the day eight times. Then, anoint your cedarwood oil to help you embrace the positive changes within your life.

Affirmation For Today: I seek to make positive changes for myself and those around me.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Romance

Create a space of love with a red candle and anoint it with juniper essential oil. Write down what you want to grow within your relationship and fold it three times, placing it under the candle while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to receiving deeper connection, joy, and playfulness in my relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Mindfulness

Practice walking meditation while focusing on your gratitude for each step. Then, synch your breath with your actions and anoint yourself with palo santo essential oil for greater focus.

Affirmation For Today: I am mindful of each moment and embrace everything with gratitude.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.