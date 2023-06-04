What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Magically Manifest This Week, June 5 - 11, 2023

Let your passion burn bright. As the week of June 5 -11, 2023, begins, there is no time to waste on good enough or mediocre. Your dream or intention will never be something you must talk into or settle for. Even if part of it feels like it's manifested but not fully or the way you had hoped, it doesn't mean you have to accept it.

The more determined your heart becomes with what it genuinely wants and deserves, the more intensely you will attract what you want. Don't be afraid to try again. Cast your net more comprehensively, or start all over again. The greatest manifestations come from your deepest passion, so let yourself try again if something doesn't measure up. Always allow yourself to try again.

What your zodiac sign needs to manifest this week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Joyful home

Create a blend for a diffuser using bergamot, lemon, grapefruit and ylang-ylang essential oils. Repeat the affirmation five times whenever you return home or wake in the morning.

Affirmation For This Week: I deserve a joyful, happy home.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Relationship improvements

Light a blue candle and place a piece of rose quartz in each hand. As you sit repeating the affirmation, envision a golden light encircling you and your partner, healing what has been hurtful or challenging.

Affirmation For This Week: I am healing and embracing growth opportunities.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Authentic conversations

Using basil, bergamot and sodalite create a sacred sachet. As you add the ingredients, repeat the affirmation and place it on your desk, in your purse or in clothing.

Affirmation For This Week: I can safely have honest, transparent conversations.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Financial increases

Using mint, plant it outside by your front door or in a pot in the southwest corner of your home, promoting wealth. As you plant the mint, repeat the affirmation and place a clear quartz crystal in the soil.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready to receive financial rewards for my past efforts.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Unapologetic authenticity

Anoint your wrists and third eye with lemon essential oil for truth, and prepare a cup of ceremonial cacao. As you prepare it, send in the intention of the affirmation, being mindful of it while inhaling deeply as you enjoy it.

Affirmation For This Week: I authentically own every part of who I am.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Freedom from the past

Write on a slip of paper what you want to release or free yourself from. Fold it three times and place it in a fire-safe bowl. Add rose petals and rosemary before burning; once lit, repeat the affirmation twelve times and then return the cooled ashes to the earth.

Affirmation For This Week: I am freeing myself from my past to enjoy my present.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Supportive inner circle

Draw a circle of salt on your altar and place a blue and yellow candle within it. The candles symbolize the connections you want to call into your life. Add yarrow to the circle and light the candles. As you meditate on the affirmation, visualize how these connections in your life will feel.

Affirmation For This Week: I am worthy of being held up by supportive and caring connections.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Positive career changes

Incorporate basil into your garden, foods and even water bottle as you send the intention out to the universe through your powerful manifestation.

Affirmation For This Week: I am embracing all career redirections as positive changes within my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Taking bold action

Write down on paper what you want or need to act on. Place it beneath a red candle on your altar. Anoint your heart and root chakra with patchouli essential oil before meditating and repeating the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For This Week: I am prepared to take bold action toward my dreams.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Focus on what matters

Find a space outside to draw a circle in the soil. You can also create it with small stones or black salt in your home. Place a clear quartz in the center of it and as you meditate on the affirmation, focus on the clear quartz to help you be more present.

Affirmation For This Week: I am learning to focus on what matters most and release control over what doesn't.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Expansion in love

Plant lavender in a pot to keep in your bedroom, repeating the affirmation seven times as you do. Sprinkle with cinnamon or add rose quartz to the soil for added intensity.

Affirmation For This Week: I am ready for an expansion and deeper commitment to love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Resiliency

Using rosemary for faith, rose for hope and love, and bergamot for healing and protection, create a salve with essential oils and coconut oil to help heal your heart and protect you as you move forward. As you massage it into your skin, paying special attention to your heart chakra, repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For This Week: I trust everything is happening for my highest good.

