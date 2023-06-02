What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest During The Sagittarius Full Moon On June 3, 2023

On June 3, 2023, there's something your zodiac sign can manifest. Become a seeker of truth. As the Sagittarius Full Moon dawns, a new era within your life, focus on only what is true and what is real. Call out to the universe to have anything which isn’t in your highest good revealed to you, including your personal thoughts or beliefs. Ground yourself in nature and embrace the power. Fire must burn away anything not ultimate truth or necessity for your soul’s purpose.

Focus on your breath and each moment of inhale as you feel deeper and deeper into your truth. No longer stopping when you become afraid, but instead holding space for all you need to see or understand so you can tap into the great manifestation power of the universe.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on Saturday, June 3, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Seizing a new opportunity

Meditate with Carnelian while repeating the affirmation nine times. Place it in your clothing and by your bed for greater ability to seize new and expansive opportunities.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing every opportunity for greater expansion.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Self-knowledge

Place amethyst and sage in a smudge bowl. As you burn it, cleanse your aura, repeating the affirmation. Once finished and the ashes have cooled, return them to the earth and place the amethyst under your pillow.

Affirmation For Today: I am ripe with self-knowledge and use it to create the life of my dreams.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Romantic Insight

Anoint your heart chakra with jasmine oil and write on a small slip of paper what you hope to gain greater insight into. Fold seven times while repeating the affirmation and place it in your clothing near your heart.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to greater understanding in my romantic life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Freedom

Write a letter to yourself expressing gratitude for all you have overcome and had the courage to pursue. Fold it three times and place it in a safe bowl to burn. Add sage for wisdom, patchouli for freedom, and lavender for love; burn together. Once cooled, blow the ashes to the wind as you repeat your affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am free from everything which once held me back.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Courage

Place lilies in the space you need added courage or give them to someone you need to embrace it with. As you do, repeat the affirmation five times. Anoint yourself with ginger essential oil for added bravery.

Affirmation For Today: I am courageous in the pursuit of happiness.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Changes at home

Plant dahlias by your front door for guidance as you navigate changes in your home. Write down your intentions for how you want to feel in this new chapter and bury it within the soil of the new plant. Place apophyllite at the base of your plant for greater trust.

Affirmation For Today: I trust and embrace all the changes within myself and my home.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: New perspective

Anoint amethyst with grapefruit oil and use it to massage your third eye while repeating the affirmation three times.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing things differently, even if it means changing my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Release the past

Create a scrub with rosemary for healing, coffee grounds for purity, and almond oil for protection. As you massage the mixture into your skin, repeat the affirmation, and as you rinse it off, envision yourself free from everything which once weighed you down.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing any ties the past had on me to embrace my beautiful future.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Taking action

Create a powerful sachet with moonstone for surrender, amber for energy and peppermint for action. Place this on your desk, clothing or under your pillow to infuse yourself with the ability to act where necessary.

Affirmation For Today: I am acting on what is for my highest good.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Self-awareness

Write down what you want to gain greater awareness on a slip of paper. Roll it up and bind it with string, repeating the affirmation as you do. Next, place it in a compact mirror and take note of what is revealed to you as you look into it. Add in chamomile for greater understanding and power.

Affirmation For Today: I am self-aware and hold space for clarity and truth.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Simple pleasures

Taking an orange pen or marker, write the word joy on your inner right wrist. Repeat the daily affirmation and anoint yourself with rosewood essential oil for greater pleasure and enjoyment.

Affirmation For Today: I can enjoy life without worrying about the next obstacle.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Career growth

Take three to five bay leaves and write on each one what you hope to achieve within your career. Take them and plant them in a circle around the base of a strong tree such as oak or hickory, and sprinkle them with cinnamon for luck while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am constantly attracting new and exciting opportunities in my career.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.