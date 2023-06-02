The Weekly Tarot Reading For June 5 - 11 Has An Important Message For Each Zodiac Sign

Welcome to the weekly Tarot reading for June 5 - 11, 2023. The cards are laid out and ready to be interpreted. It feels as though this week has an important message for us, as there are many Major Arcana cards in the spread. Whenever we have Major Arcana cards, we are told by the oracle that the messages are both important and timely.

We need to pay attention during this week, as timing plays a big role in how we operate. Major Arcana tarot cards, such as the ones we'll see in this reading today, are here to alert us; they are less than subtle. Minor arcana cards may reveal hidden subtleties, while Major Arcana tarot cards are here to get out attention.

Perhaps this week comes with many important messages because this is the middle of the year, and as the summer grows, we feel all the more alive and ready for what comes next. That's the thing: we feel as though something IS coming next, and while some of us may not know what that is, others do, and we want to be prepared. This is the summer of change and renewal, and the tarot cards let us know which way we should focus our attention.

And, by the look of the tarot cards waiting for us, there's a definite feel of 'get it together and begin your change.' We have much in store for us this week, and while some of it definitely looks very promising — and loving, much of that love has to do with how we treat ourselves. Once again, self-love rules, and we had best get to it. Here are the tarot cards for each zodiac sign for the week of June 5 - 11, 2023.

Weekly tarot horoscope for June 5 - 11, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

A change of plans has you on an entirely new course this week, Aries, as you will not only be able to flow with it, but your new choices also enthuse you. Things have been changing for a few months now, and this card suggests that this is the week you make extraordinary progress. Don't deprive yourself of vacation time, either. Keep it balanced. Keywords for the week: rest, refresh, renew

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Judgment

It's finally here, the week when you make your big decision. What's really good about this is that the time you've spent getting to this place is exactly the time needed. Now, whatever you must decide upon looks fresh; you are not afraid and know what to do. This week brings you luck in love as well as in finances. Keywords for the week: peace, clarity, decision

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

You wanted to be alone, and now, here's your big week to spend on your own, in your thoughts. This is your happy place, even if it came to you through trial and error. You've needed the time to be on your own, as you are particularly annoyed by people during this time. It's OK; it's your birthday season, and you'll take the time to heal, grow, and think. Keywords for the week: healing, planning, reconstruction

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of the Pentacles reversed

You might feel that nothing is moving fast enough for your tastes this week, Cancer, as things seem to be 'on hold.' You recognize that this isn't 'forever,' but frustration may play a big part in dealing with certain topics during the week. Finances don't seem to be in order and may require your attention. Keywords for the week: impatience, overthinking, obsession

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Whether you are a parent or someone's beloved partner, your presence in someone's life this week will be paramount. You are the guiding light in someone else's life, and they treasure your love and your ability always to advise them well. You honor the people in your life by showing them you are always there for them, as you will do this week. Keywords for the week: stamina, fortitude, love

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, reversed

While you may be late to the party, your intentions are good. What's going on this week, Virgo, is that you're again back at the start, which means that whatever it is you've been waiting on, it will take a bit more time before it manifests. That's OK. You have the patience and the ability to endure. You will get what you want and need, but you may have to wait longer to get it. Keywords for the week: patience, integrity, truth

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Wands

Big plans for the future come together this week, Libra, as you know where you're going and how to get there. You are the one that the folks in your life turn to for guidance, and you are only too happy to play the role of teacher. You have a clear vision of what's to come and are patient and careful as you make your next move. Keywords for the week: strategy, attitude, clearheadedness

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Differences in opinion put you in the spotlight this week, as this tarot card shows that you are both unbridgeable and stubborn ... but only you know what's best for you, so you stick with your principles despite the response you get for doing things your way. You are clearly the 'different' one amongst the people you are dealing with this week, and so be Viva la difference. Keywords for the week: perception, unique, pompousness

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Death

The decision has been made, and now, you can only smile at it. You fully accept what's heading your way, and if the massive change is in store, as this tarot card suggests, then you are there to greet it with open arms. You fear nothing during this week, as you've been anticipating this kind of change for weeks now. It's all good. Keywords for the week: radical change, endings, new beginnings

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

You've done enough work to let yourself know there is no going back to square one. This tarot card implies that if you look too deeply, you'll find something wrong with ... whatever. The book of knowledge is open to you now, but if you seek knowledge, understand that you will find it, and knowledge, in this case, is a burden. Keywords for the week: wisdom, dread, endurance

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Magician, reversed

It seems like something you've been planning on is not only NOT working for you this week but working against you. What you weren't in the mood for is a taste of humble pie, as being humbles and humiliated is definitely something you'll be experiencing during the week of June 5 - 11, 2023. This week shows you that you aren't as 'in control' of things as you'd like others to think. Keywords for the week: humility, shame, lack of control

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Good times are waiting for you, Pisces, as this tarot card suggests nothing but fun with friends and the sharing of ideas in a casual manner. You're not concerned with bills or family drama; this week has you making plans with buddies and celebrating the successes of others. You are open and generous during this week, and you haven't a care in the world. Keywords for the week: fun, passion, friendship

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.