Accurate Horoscopes For All Chinese Zodiac Signs During The Month Of July 2023

Based on your Chinese zodiac sign, your monthly horoscope for July is here! First, what does July have in store for everybody? For many of you, July will be a month of either new beginnings or expanding your horizons. Be careful of how you choose to move. Some of you have unhealed wounds from your past that may trigger you to be inconsiderate of certain groups of people. It's not about being mindlessly loving and giving. It's about not penalizing unrelated people for the mistakes (or crimes) of one or two.

Some of you have a family gathering coming up in July. There will be loads to eat and lots of activities and conversations to engage in. You will also find yourself overburdened with work and responsibilities. So take it easy, and don't forget to check in with yourself. A good self-care routine can do wonders, even if it's as simple as putting on a beauty mask while watching TV at the end of the day. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for July.

July 2023 monthly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

July will be a month of love and contemplation for you, Rat. Some of you are at a crossroads, trying to make an important decision that scares you. This can be related to your love life — whether to marry someone or not. For some, this is related to the dreams you have for your life. You are scared of pursuing them and keep procrastinating on this decision.

The universe won't force you to make a decision this month. The longer you stall, the harder it will get. You will see other people accomplishing what you want to do and will sink further into a procrastination spiral. Wear a rose quartz or clear quartz pendant around your neck. It will help you stay calm and be courageous.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

July is going to be a mixed bag for you, Ox. The beginning of the month will be awesome, especially for the creatives among you and those in a relationship. The middle of the month will drag its feet. Some of you will start questioning your life or if you need to change something to be happier.

Thankfully, the end of the month will be good once again. For some, this will be because a much-anticipated TV show or movie will drop then. For others (especially the singles), you will have a lot of opportunities to flirt with people and make new connections.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

July will be an intuitive month for you, Tiger, especially if your birthday is mid-year between now and September. Some of you will finally do something you have been stalling for a while. It can be ending a relationship that you are unhappy in or a much-needed cleaning around the house.

Once you make this change, positive energy will flow into your life like never before. You may even have random good opportunities at your doorstep (figuratively) right after. Some of you will benefit from drinking butterfly pea flower tea (a.k.a blue tea) this month.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Talk about pressure! Rabbit, you have a high chance of sabotaging yourself in July. Some of you are overwhelmed that 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. The expectation that this year is supposed to be your year is almost pushing you to the point of dropping the ball. Yikes! Take in a deep breath. Right now is just as good as any other time. Try to stay calm. July will be a moody month for you, with your emotions everywhere. If you can stay calm, your good fortune will continue to shine. There's no doubt about it.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Dragon, you will be squaring off with a few people in your workplace in July. It will be because you feel they slack too much and leave all the burden on you. Or it will be because of disloyalty and personal interest. It looks like a confrontation will happen no matter what. It's necessary.

You can bring positive change if you cling to the negative status quo. If you have a cat at home or consider it your spirit animal, you will experience something extraordinary this month that will feel so magical or mystical that you will wonder if it is real.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

July will be a great month for your finances, Snake. In the department of love, you will not fair so well. For some of you, this is because of an ex who keeps irritating you despite you telling them you have moved on. It can also be a creepy person who will refuse to take a hint. Please be careful. Have faith in yourself and your abilities this month. You are stronger than you think.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

July will be a mixed bag for most of you, Horse. Some of you will experience a huge windfall of money, while others will be stressed out because of your interpersonal relationships. Don't expect the money to be because of a lottery win or gambling. The windfall is directly related to good investment decisions in the past. Poor interpersonal relationships are because you are stuck in a toxic environment at home or work. A calming tea ritual or breathing meditation can help you stay grounded at this time and make better decisions.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, you have a person who doesn't take you very seriously in a bad way. This can be a colleague at work whose impression of you undermines your efforts. It can also be a friend who thinks they are better, smarter or more beautiful/handsome than you. You will find yourself in many situations with this person in July. You won't know they think this way of you ... unless you watch their actions. Be careful and try to be more observant or you will walk into something problematic in the future.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

July will be a month of potential beginnings for you, Monkey. "Potential" because you can choose to leap of faith this month. This decision will get some of you out of a bad or toxic situation. For others, you hope this decision will open more doors and opportunities for you. The future isn't set in stone yet. If you are dealing with a Rat or Ox, read their horoscopes.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

July will be a fun month for you, Rooster — especially if your birthday is in April or May. You will have loads of good times with your family and friends. Some of you may even get lucky at the casinos. Be prudent with this last message. It will be a routine month for the most part, but that's good. It will be restful and relaxing.

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

You need to be careful in July, Dog. Either you are interacting with a scam artist and don't know it, or you are on the verge of making a terrible decision for yourself. For some of you, the person giving you bad advice is an authority figure who can see how brightly you shine. They want to sabotage your future because they are secretly jealous of you. You will have a great month if you can be alert to these problems and pitfalls. So stay sharp!

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

July will be an odd month for you, Pig. It will be good for your career but bad for manifesting your desires. So if you are single, you may have to wait longer to find a suitable person. Some of you may even get pissed at something on the internet that consumes a huge chunk of your time and energy this month. Overall, things will be routine for you and your work will go smoothly. If you are dealing with a Tiger or Rabbit, read their horoscopes.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.