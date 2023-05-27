What To Manifest On May 28, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 28, 2023, during a quiet certainty within manifesting. This is the knowledge not only are you powerful enough to generate your reality, but it’s not done through force or coercion.

Instead, manifestation is best done through the simple creation of clear intentions so the universe can then work with you. It helps to lift your vibration and in turn to help you attract the very things you are seeking.

Manifesting doesn’t need to be complicated but only intentional in what it is you truly desire.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Trust

Take a sprig of rosemary and place it in your pocket throughout the day to help give you the strength to trust in all things. Repeat the affirmation whenever you feel challenged.

Affirmation For Today: I am always trusting in the greater plan of the universe.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Peace

Create a bath with lavender and Epsom salts, as you sink into its waters reflect on the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a seeker and creator of peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: A important decision

Light an orange candle as you anoint your temples with rosemary essential oil. Meditate on the affirmation and the truth which surfaces about the decision you need to make.

Affirmation For Today: I am ready to make a decision my future self will thank me for.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Time for yourself

Cleanse your aura with white sage and lavender as you repeat the affirmation. Anoint your heart chakra and wrists with jasmine essential oil for greater compassion.

Affirmation For Today: I am able to construct my day to create time and space for myself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Release

Write on a slip of paper all you need to release now. Fold it three times to seal it in and dig a hole to safely burn it. As you cover up the cooled ashes, sprinkle with peppermint leaves or oil for closure.

Affirmation For Today: I am releasing what and who no longer serves me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Mindfulness

Practice a walking meditation while silently repeating the mantra. Notice the colors and sounds around you while walking and breathing deeply. Hold a piece of selenite for greater focus.

Affirmation For Today: I am focusing on each moment and the awareness it brings.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Optimism

Place a yellow feather on your windowsill with a spring of lavender as you repeat the affirmation and practice breaths smiling fully as you feel it extend down to your heart chakra.

Affirmation For Today: I am full of light and hope for the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Faith

Light a blue candle and place a blue chalcedony in your left palm. As you focus on the energy of the crystal, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am faithful everything is happening as it’s meant to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Knowledge

Lay in savasana with an amethyst on your third eye while practicing nostril breathing breathwork practice. Silently sync your affirmation into your breaths.

Affirmation For Today: I am a vessel of knowledge and truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Surrender

Write on a piece of paper all you fear losing control of. Fold it three times and place it in a clear bowl of water on your windowsill and under the moon return to the earth. Add black spruce oil for full surrender.

Affirmation For Today: I am surrendering to the plans of the universe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Creativity

Anoint your crown chakra with tangerine oil and place an aquamarine in your pocket or workspace to enhance your creativity and inspiration.

Affirmation For Today: I use my creativity to color my world with beauty.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Intuition

Begin by adding reishi extract to your tea before your meditation practice. While repeating the affirmation, hold an amethyst in one hand and clear quartz in the other. Incorporate frankincense essential oil for greater insight.

Affirmation For Today: I am trusting in my inner self and the direction it brings to my life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.