3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 28, During Moon Sextile Venus

There are days when a person just wakes up smiling, and as corny as that may sound, you know what I mean because it's happened to you. Some of us are just naturally happy people, and while we don't have to be happy and peppy all the time, we recognize when the 'air' itself just feels good, or right.

Today, May 28, is that kind of day and three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. While it may not hit everyone the same way, for those of us who do wake up smiling, this day may bring on ebullient joy; we are here to experience love in all of its forms.

We may only need to reach an arm out to the other side of the bed, or we may need to text someone on the other side of the world; either way, we will feel the love today, because, on this day, the Moon is in a sextile formation with Venus and brings us beauty and good luck.

What makes us feel so lucky in love during Moon sextile Venus, is that we just feel good about...everything. We're not in our own way today; we're open for love and we're not letting our ego scout out all the 'wrong' things. We aren't looking for trouble or pain today, and that counts for everything.

We know ourselves very well; we could take our day any way we want, but there's just something about the positive force that comes with Moon sextile Venus that lets us guide ourselves to that which is happy, positive, and, well, peaceful.

This may be a great day for three zodiac signs, but it's not going to be a day filled with much more than love itself. And that should be enough to make a person pretty dang happy. We're not looking for escape or adventure; we're not trying to win points or even get into anything that requires too much thought. We want to be friendly and easy-going, and our love lives can't help but benefit from this kind of attitude.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The one thing you DON'T have on this day, May 28, is a care in the world. During the transit of Moon sextile Venus, your sign is on the top of the list for a happy day and an easygoing attitude. You are simply into...simplicity today, and your demeanor makes other people want to 'have what you're having.' You are just in your space today, and if you are in a relationship with someone, then that person will be right there with you, in that mindset of 'everything is good.'

We all know everything is not good, but that doesn't mean we have to believe it 'round the clock. Today, during the Moon sextile Venus, you will choose to believe that the world is a beautiful place and that all is safe and sound. You have your love and you keep them close to you, and with this attitude, all is well in your world today, Taurus.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You rarely let your hair down, meaning, you've always got something in your mind that doesn't allow you to just...relax, and yet, today brings the relaxation and the peace of mind in major doses. May 28, proves to be a very happy day for you, Gemini, and when you're happy, you aren't on the defensive; you're able to be nice to everyone and when your romantic partner enters the room, they brighten up your day even more.

You are happy to be calm today; you are judging no one and oddly enough, you are accepting of everyone and everything around you. This is how Moon sextile Venus affects your mood, and wow is it ever welcomed by you. You enjoy feeling at ease; it's like a vacation and this kind of easy attitude lets you get into your romantic partner even more. There's nothing in the way of love on this day, and everything around you seems beautiful.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's funny about today is that your good mood might not be believed by the people in your life who get to see you in moods that are 'not so good.' Still, you'll win them over very quickly because the truth is, you just feel happy today and nobody's going to doubt you into believing otherwise. You want to grab your partner and just...be with them.

You are happy to do nothing but love life with this person, and with Moon sextile Venus in the sky on May 28, you'll find that it's the little things that really float your boat. Even your romantic partner will be amazed at how little you want today; they are used to tending to your beck and call — something they actually enjoy doing. But you need nothing more than a smile and a kiss and the knowledge that your partner loves you and that you love them back. Easy. Nice. Sweet.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.