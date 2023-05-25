What Each Zodiac Sign Can 'Magically' Manifest On May 26, 2023

For May 26, 2023, here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest, by asking the universe to use its magic to help you. The space right before you feel like giving up is pure magic. It’s normal to reach a point on your journey where you feel like giving up when it feels like things are manifesting or that the challenges are insurmountable — yet this is the very moment you must carry on. The magic is always the strongest when you face giving up your faith in manifesting your dreams or achieving that big breakthrough.

This is an opportunity for strength and trust in your self-worth to carry you through the space of doubt. Because you give up not because you don’t want it but because you’re afraid you won’t receive it.

Fear will never create a space of abundance. So, carry on, despite the spaces of doubt, and trust that what you wish for — is already yours.

Here’s What Each Zodiac Needs To Manifest Friday, May 26, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Self-worth

Place a sachet of roses under your pillow while you sleep. Repeat the affirmation before bed.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of abundance and peace.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Truth

Anoint sodalite with geranium oil and massage into your third eye while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing the truth of everything in my life for my highest good.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Peace

Create a tea with tulsi and lavender. As you meditate on the affirmation, envision each sip of the tea infuses peace into every aspect of your body and soul.

Affirmation For Today: I seek to create greater peace within my soul and life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Joyful connections

After showering, practice a self-massage with bitter orange oil as you repeat the affirmation, focusing specifically on your heart and throat chakras.

Affirmation For Today: I am open to joyful, positive connections with others.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Career development

Create an altar space with an orange candle and carnelian. As you meditate on this, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am creating positive and exciting career changes.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Positive changes

Find a plot of earth or a pot and sow marigold seeds into the soil. As you do, repeat the affirmation nine times and sprinkle it with cinnamon for prosperity.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing all the opportunities to grow and expand.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Life transformation

Create a tincture of ginger and turmeric. As you breathe in the mixture, massage a small portion onto your root chakra area as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a powerful transformative being.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Passionate connection

Collect a red candle, basil and rose quartz. Place together in a sacred space, and meditate on the affirmation while envisioning a feeling of passion emulating from your heart chakra.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of a passionate stable connection.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Freedom in your day

Take a sprig of cilantro or coriander and place it in your pocket throughout the day. As you envision setting up your day, repeat the affirmation as necessary.

Affirmation For Today: I am the curator of my own life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Opportunities for joy

Plant the lily of the valley by your backdoor, repeating the affirmation and smiling as you open to embrace opportunities for joy in your life.

Affirmation For Today: I am embracing every opportunity for joy that comes my way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: A stable, loving home

Plant holly outside your front door for domestic happiness as you repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am loved and at peace with my life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: An important change in perspective

Collect a purple candle and a dandelion pulled out by the root. Create a sacred space of intention and focus on the feeling of change in your life as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am a facilitator in creating my dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.