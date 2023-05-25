3 Zodiac Signs Make Major Changes In Their Love Lives On May 26, During Venus Sextile Uranus

Three zodiac signs make major changes to their love lives on May 26, 2023. Today prepares us for big changes as Venus sextile Uranus inspires us to have something special to look forward to. During this time, we feel good about our love lives but are not content to let them be. We desire more and must know what we have now can continue.

We are looking for longevity in our relationships, and to make this happen, we know we need to roll with the changes. There are things we will come to accept on this day and learn to move past. Today has major changes, but the 'getting there' will bring true success.

One of the better things that can happen today is if you are in a solid relationship with someone, today may be the day you discover something new about them. Sometimes the greatest changes occur over disagreements, and while we couldn't say that what some couples are going to have today are disagreements, we could say the differences in opinion will be ... inspiring. We will learn from our partners today as Venus sextile Uranus moves us to want change and improvement.

Three signs of the zodiac will feel this transit very strongly on May 26, and we may find that the thrill of the day is located in the idea that we don't know this person as well as we thought we did ... and that's a good thing. It will be interesting to find out what our partners think when we share some of our hidden desires with them, as this is a day for learning and working with the idea of making major changes in our love lives.

Three zodiac signs make major changes in their love lives on May 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Did somebody say 'change?' Well, yes, we did, Aries, and that's usually your call to action. On May 26, you will feel very energized by your love life because you've caught on to the fact that the person you are with is just as engaged as you are and they, too, have hopes and dreams and big changes to accomplish.

For the first time in a while, you feel like you're both on the same page, and so much of that feeling happens because Venus sextile Uranus is in the sky, supporting the idea of change and progress.

In love, a transit like this can only do good, and if you happen to be in a relationship that relies upon excitement and forward momentum, as you are, then today will make you feel as though there is much to look forward to. You need this; you need to know there are mysteries to figure out, and you will find yourself smiling throughout the day, knowing that you are with the right person for this life adventure.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Honestly, you do not jump on board when change is needed. You are much more someone who likes to rely on the reliable, and things like 'major change' scare you. That is unless you can see your way into that change and find something super positive about it. And, on May 26, 2023, you'll be able to see this positivity as it will become obvious to you during the transit of Venus sextile Uranus.

You and your partner have only dabbled on the sidelines of change. You've even gotten used to things being pretty much stable and, well, dull ... that's been OK with both of you until now. Whatever happens today, know that by the end of the day, you and your partner will 'dare to go there' and 'where' that is, only you and your partner will know. One thing is for sure: it'll be different!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've held off talking with your partner about some of the changes you have in mind. Still, you might find that during the transit of Venus sextile Uranus, your communication skills are ON, and you feel confident about what you'd like to discuss with them, and you're also curious about how they will react.

On May 26, you'll need to change things up. You think it's time to get spicy with your romantic life, and you now feel so good about the person you're with that you might as well think of them as the person you want to experience major changes with.

Your partner excites you. They stimulate you mentally as well as physically, and this, to you, means 'potential.' You can foresee the future with this person if you can both get on the same page with 'what needs to be done next.' Big changes are in store for you, Sagittarius. It's all looking good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.