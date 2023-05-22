What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest To Become More Excited About Life On May 23, 2023

Get excited about life.
Instead of only seeing what is not right or needs more work — let yourself get excited about life again. Look for what brings you energy, positivity and love. See the beauty within the small moments; the early morning sunshine through the trees or waking up to the call of the birds.
Start your day with a smile and a prayer of gratitude for being exactly where you are because it means anything is possible. With an attitude of joy, there is not anything you will not be able to manifest.
What your zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 23, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Happiness
Create a tea from tulsi, and as you sit quietly inhaling the steam, repeat the affirmation with a sense of joy in your heart.
Affirmation For Today: I am an embodiment of happiness and joy.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: A deeper understanding
Lay in savasana with an amethyst placed over each closed eye with your hands gently placed over your root chakra. As you breathe, meditate on the affirmation for the day.
Affirmation For Today: I am committed to extending understanding and grace to everyone.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Boldness
Light an orange candle anointed with cypress for courage. As you meditate, repeat the daily affirmation three times.
Affirmation For Today: I am the bearer of truth and courage.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Self-love
Create a sacred bath with milk, honey and rose petals. As you sink into the holy waters, place your hands over your heart and repeat the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am love.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Truth
Holding a lapis lazuli on your third eye, sit cross-legged while repeating the affirmation and breathing deeply.
Affirmation For Today: I am a portal of truth and awareness.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Peace
Light a white candle and place chamomile or sage around the base. As you breathe in and meditate in this space, visualize your surrender while repeating the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am at peace and surrender to the divine flow of life.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Vulnerability
Using rose petals, lemon balm and rosemary, create a smudge to cleanse your energy. As you lift your hands to wash the smoke over you, repeat the affirmation and breathe in deeply.
Affirmation For Today: I am safe to bear my soul to those in my life.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Achievement
Write yourself a letter of recognition and achievement. Address it to yourself with exactly what you hope to achieve, then sign it from the universe. Place under your pillow with a basil leaf for luck.
Affirmation For Today: I am worthy and deserving of achievement, recognition and success.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Freedom
Take a white feather and hold it in your hands as you set the intention for freedom into it while repeating the affirmation. Place in your clothing for the day and visualize yourself with wings able to fly free wherever you desire.
Affirmation For Today: I am free.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Compromise
Perform a cleansing ritual while cleaning the windows in your home or car. As you wash away the dust and cobwebs, repeat the affirmation. Place a bowl of cacao and lavender on your doorstep for positivity and understanding.
Affirmation For Today: I am open to seeing and understanding things in a new way.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Passion
In the evening, perform a self-massage with Ylang-ylang oil as you repeat the affirmation, infusing each touch with love, passion and purpose.
Affirmation For Today: I am in touch with my divine essence and embrace my passion as a portal to the universe.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Improved health
Get outside for a walking meditation as you observe and take in the world around you, repeat the daily affirmation, and smile with gratitude for the day's beauty.
Affirmation For Today: I am committed to a path of health and well-being.
