What To Ask The Universe To Manifest For You This Week, By Zodiac Sign

This week’s manifestation rituals for May 22 - 28, 2023.
By Kate Rose — Written on May 21, 2023
Photo: mimagephotography, alvindovicto siluetstrip via Canva Pro/geralt from pixabay via Canva
Life is nothing more than a series of decisions. Every moment, not only major decisions, presents itself to you this week. You'll experience simpler ones — such as the choice to see the positivity, the gratitude, and the beauty in each new day.
Recognizing how you think and feel is a choice that allows you to embody greater power to manifest the life of your dreams.
Choose your thoughts each morning, choose what your intention is for the day ahead, and then honor it as you continually return to and honor your divine choice.
RELATED: Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 22 - 28, 2023
This creates an atmosphere of intention throughout your life which will come through in your ability to feel regardless of your current circumstance — you can always make things better. You can always live the life you dream of.
What your zodiac sign can manifest this week, by zodiac sign:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Time to enjoy life
Create a sachet of St. John's Wart, lemon balm, and basil. As you fill the pouch with herbs, repeat the affirmation sending the intention into it, and then place it under your pillow.
Affirmation For The Week: I am able to create moments of pleasure and joy within my life.
RELATED: How To Become Luckier Using Astrology
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Happy home life
Using white sage and rose, smudge your home using a white feather. As you do repeat the affirmation five times.
Affirmation For The Week: I am constantly working to create a happy and healthy home life.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Stability
Take an acorn and write on it the word stability. As you hold it meditate on its strength and grounding power while repeating the affirmation four times.
Affirmation For The Week: I am secure within myself and trust my decisions.
RELATED: Artistic Zodiac Signs, Ranked From Most To Least Creative
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Healing conversations
Sit in front of a mirror and anoint your throat chakra with frankincense oil, placing your hands on your heart, repeat the daily affirmation three times.
Affirmation For The Week: I am a vessel of love, honesty, and truth.
RELATED: The 5 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In Astrology
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Courage
Using sunstone, meditate on the daily affirmation. Place the crystal in your clothing throughout the day and underneath your pillow as you sleep.
Affirmation For The Week: I am embracing my inner power to step into my highest self.
RELATED: The Most Controlling Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Inner truth
Collect a blue candle and verbena, and create a sacred space within your home. While lighting and meditating on the candle, repeat the affirmation while envisioning a calming blue light of truth radiating from your body.
Affirmation For The Week: I am at peace with myself and my journey.
RELATED: The Luckiest Zodiac Signs, Ranked
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Letting the past go
Take a piece of red string and tie a knot in the middle of it. Now cut the string on both sides of the knot so you are left with three pieces. Let the knot symbolize the past and as you burn all three pieces in a safe place repeat the affirmation twelve times, sprinkle the ashes in your garden for closure.
Affirmation For The Week: I am releasing past beliefs and situations so I can be open to all life opportunities.
RELATED: How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Healthy connections
Using an orange candle, write on it the qualities of the new relationships you want to attract into your life. As you set this up in a sacred place, place rosemary around the bottom, and as you meditate with this, repeat the affirmation in synch with your breath.
Affirmation For The Week: I am attracting new and healthy connections into my life.
RELATED: The Super Easy 5-Minute Trick That Invites Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Home And Life
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Career Success
Gather a green candle, a dollar bill, and rosemary. Write on the dollar bill the words career success and place the candle atop it, placing the rosemary around the base of it. As you meditate on the candle, hold your hands open to receive and repeat the affirmation ten times.
Affirmation For The Week: I am a source of abundance and success.
RELATED: Why You Need To Find Your Own Luck, And Not Wait For Luck To Find You
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Related Stories From YourTango:
Manifest: Leaving your comfort zone
Using black obsidian to create a sense of safety, place it on your altar near a white candle. As you create a daily meditation practice, light the candle, and hold the crystal while repeating the daily affirmation nine times.
Affirmation For The Week: I am safe to embrace opportunities for growth and adventure.
RELATED: How To Get 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' To Make Sure You Achieve Anything You Want
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Deeper intimacy
Anoint a red candle with Ylang-Ylang oil and place it in a sacred space. As you create your meditation practice, take the excess oil and massage it into your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation and breathing deeply.
Affirmation For The Week: I am a portal of love, intimacy, and connection.
RELATED: 7 Things You Must Do To Create Your Own Luck & Get What You Want
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: A commitment to love
Take a red candle and surround it with fresh rose petals and basil leaves to draw in an abundance of love. As you sit in front of this sacred space, repeat the affirmation while envisioning a safe warm pink light emanating from your heart chakra.
Affirmation For The Week: I am open to receiving a deep commitment in my romantic relationship.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Rid Yourself Of Bad Luck, Curses & Negative Energy
More for You:
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.