What To Ask The Universe To Manifest For You This Week, By Zodiac Sign

Life is nothing more than a series of decisions. Every moment, not only major decisions, presents itself to you this week. You'll experience simpler ones — such as the choice to see the positivity, the gratitude, and the beauty in each new day.

Recognizing how you think and feel is a choice that allows you to embody greater power to manifest the life of your dreams.

Choose your thoughts each morning, choose what your intention is for the day ahead, and then honor it as you continually return to and honor your divine choice.

This creates an atmosphere of intention throughout your life which will come through in your ability to feel regardless of your current circumstance — you can always make things better. You can always live the life you dream of.

What your zodiac sign can manifest this week, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Time to enjoy life

Create a sachet of St. John's Wart, lemon balm, and basil. As you fill the pouch with herbs, repeat the affirmation sending the intention into it, and then place it under your pillow.

Affirmation For The Week: I am able to create moments of pleasure and joy within my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Happy home life

Using white sage and rose, smudge your home using a white feather. As you do repeat the affirmation five times.

Affirmation For The Week: I am constantly working to create a happy and healthy home life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Stability

Take an acorn and write on it the word stability. As you hold it meditate on its strength and grounding power while repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For The Week: I am secure within myself and trust my decisions.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Healing conversations

Sit in front of a mirror and anoint your throat chakra with frankincense oil, placing your hands on your heart, repeat the daily affirmation three times.

Affirmation For The Week: I am a vessel of love, honesty, and truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Courage

Using sunstone, meditate on the daily affirmation. Place the crystal in your clothing throughout the day and underneath your pillow as you sleep.

Affirmation For The Week: I am embracing my inner power to step into my highest self.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Inner truth

Collect a blue candle and verbena, and create a sacred space within your home. While lighting and meditating on the candle, repeat the affirmation while envisioning a calming blue light of truth radiating from your body.

Affirmation For The Week: I am at peace with myself and my journey.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Letting the past go

Take a piece of red string and tie a knot in the middle of it. Now cut the string on both sides of the knot so you are left with three pieces. Let the knot symbolize the past and as you burn all three pieces in a safe place repeat the affirmation twelve times, sprinkle the ashes in your garden for closure.

Affirmation For The Week: I am releasing past beliefs and situations so I can be open to all life opportunities.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Healthy connections

Using an orange candle, write on it the qualities of the new relationships you want to attract into your life. As you set this up in a sacred place, place rosemary around the bottom, and as you meditate with this, repeat the affirmation in synch with your breath.

Affirmation For The Week: I am attracting new and healthy connections into my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Career Success

Gather a green candle, a dollar bill, and rosemary. Write on the dollar bill the words career success and place the candle atop it, placing the rosemary around the base of it. As you meditate on the candle, hold your hands open to receive and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For The Week: I am a source of abundance and success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Leaving your comfort zone

Using black obsidian to create a sense of safety, place it on your altar near a white candle. As you create a daily meditation practice, light the candle, and hold the crystal while repeating the daily affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For The Week: I am safe to embrace opportunities for growth and adventure.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Deeper intimacy

Anoint a red candle with Ylang-Ylang oil and place it in a sacred space. As you create your meditation practice, take the excess oil and massage it into your heart chakra while repeating the affirmation and breathing deeply.

Affirmation For The Week: I am a portal of love, intimacy, and connection.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A commitment to love

Take a red candle and surround it with fresh rose petals and basil leaves to draw in an abundance of love. As you sit in front of this sacred space, repeat the affirmation while envisioning a safe warm pink light emanating from your heart chakra.

Affirmation For The Week: I am open to receiving a deep commitment in my romantic relationship.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.