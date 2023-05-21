Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For May 22 - 28, 2023

Here is your luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 22 - 28, 2023. You know you will have to decide, but there has been resistance to choosing this different path. It’s because it seems risky or because there are no guarantees, but still, despite any fears, this decision is one you can’t escape.

When you think of your fate or the divine luck of the universe, often it’s supposed to just occur through no fault or choice of yours. However, this one begs to be chosen.

Choosing your fate or even luck requires you to become the version of yourself that is confident and directed in pursuing your dreams. It means you have grounded yourself in your worth and trust regardless of what may lie ahead. You know you are headed in the direction you are meant to be. At this moment, the universe, in a sigh of relief, can finally conspire with you to help you manifest everything you desire.

Luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign for May 22-28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 27

If you don’t decide to get yourself and your life on track, it won’t happen. The universe hasn’t forgotten about you, but you need to start moving in ways that support your greatest self. Take the week of May 22 - 28, and reflect on how you can be healthier in your body, mind and spirit.

The healthier you are, the more abundantly you will move in the world, generating greater success and luck for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 27

Happiness happens one decision at a time, especially when it feels challenging. When you think about why some people have all the luck, it comes down to the fact they choose it, which is precisely what you need to do during the week of May 22 - 28, when the First Quarter Moon in Virgo occurs.

Focus on what makes you feel lighter and brings more joy into your life because it is also how you attract the luck you seek.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 22

This week, there is a lot of energy around your communication sector as Mars in Leo unites with Sun in Gemini, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius. Don’t be afraid to speak your mind, start a conversation or even open an opportunity for expansion, such as a writing or podcast program.

You have a lot of power in the words you create, but you must ensure you’re using them to create what you want instead of letting any fears stop you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 27

It is best to stay quiet sometimes, but it can’t be a rule of thumb because you give up the power to create abundance. In the week of May 22 - 28, you will have an opportunity about whether you say something or remain silent once again. This time the universe fully supports you in taking a chance and advocating for yourself.

When you speak up about something important, you also let the universe know you are ready for the next level of your life and for the luck you have been trying to manifest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 25

There has been a lot of focus on your career recently, especially in terms of serving a higher purpose. In the week of May 22 - 28, there will be an opportunity for development within this theme as Venus in Gemini unites with Uranus in Taurus, helping you get more clarity and support in manifesting your dreams.

You are being led to ask others for their support or help. Tap into the resources around you to find the luck to help you live your dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 25

You have a big decision to make regarding your career, and it can unlock new doors in your life. During the week of May 22 - 28, Uranus in Taurus will align with Venus in Gemini, helping you understand your passion and purpose.

As you choose one door, another will close but take heart because the path you’re on now is the one you have been dreaming of. You just must trust your decisions are taking you in the right direction.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, May 25

What you want to build in your life will ask you to transform into a different version of yourself. You won’t leave behind what is important or even any truth. Instead, it will be about embracing your authentic power to choose the best for you.

During the week of May 22 - 28, Venus in Gemini will cross paths with Uranus in Taurus, helping to bring some expansive, transformative energy into your life. Don’t be afraid to start over or seize a big dream. The universe is fully supporting you at this moment.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 22

Mars in Leo has been activating all sorts of changes within your career and job as it has lit up this sector of your life. During the week of May 22 - 28, Mars in Leo will align with the Gemini Sun, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius, showing you the path to true and lasting abundance.

There are a lot of positive prospects here, but you must embrace your inner truth and not be afraid to let it take you out of your comfort zone. Change is always uncomfortable, but it’s also precisely what you need to generate more luck.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 22

As Mars has shifted to Leo, it has activated the lucky sector of your life. With Mars ruling passion, motivation and action, this is a highly positive and beneficial time for you — if you don’t hold yourself back. In the week of May 22 - 28, Mars in Leo will align with Sun in Gemini, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius, bringing you some reflection and choices you must make for your future.

Don’t take the path which is clear and known. Instead, embrace the possibility of risk and take the one not yet traveled. This will always lead to the direction of your dreams; you just need to understand you can’t stay in your safety net and expect to reach the stars.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 27

You can keep choosing to do things as you always have, or you can expand yourself and your life. In the week of May 22 - 28, the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, ruler of your luck sector, will ask you to make a major decision regarding your path ahead.

Choosing something based solely on intuition is hard, but it’s the only way to co-create the next chapter of your life with the universe. Let fear motivate you in the days ahead instead of preventing you from taking a chance on everything you’ve ever wanted.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 27

Nothing is guaranteed in life, except change will always occur. You’re hesitant because you’re hoping it’s the change you’ve been trying to manifest, but there is no promise it is. As the First Quarter Moon in Virgo rises during the week of May 22 - 28 it’s time for you to cast off your training wheels and go all in with your biggest dreams.

You must choose what is meant for you to keep attracting greater success, luck and abundance. Once you do, the universe knows you’re finally ready.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, May 22

Mars in Leo activates all themes related to health and routines. As Mars in Leo unites with Gemini Sun, Jupiter in Taurus and Pluto in Aquarius during the week of May 22 - 28, 2023, you’ll be encouraged to pay greater attention to this area of your life so you can make the changes necessary to step into the healthiest version of yourself.

Health isn’t just a matter of physicality but how you live your life. When you make choices from healing, you end up opening a portal in which you attract greater luck and abundance because you’re aligning with your best self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.