How Each Zodiac Sign Can Make Their Wishes Come True On May 19, Using The Power Of Manifestation

On Friday, May 19, 2023, your zodiac sign can manifest what it needs and make dreams come true. Nothing occurs by chance. Every thought that you have, every idea and even dream is connected to the divine and the world around you. Even if you don't perform a particular ritual, just the very energy behind your thought is helping to utilize the power of attraction.

This is not only why it's so important to be mindful of your unconscious thoughts but also a way to be more mindful of what you manifest. This is where the phrase, be careful what you wish for, comes from. Because whether you know it or not, you are always manifesting.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 19, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Business success

Using a gold candle, place three coins at the base while you meditate on the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am successful and abundant.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: New friendships

Begin by smudging your space with white sage; reserve the ashes. Write down the qualities of friends you want to manifest and place it writing side down in a bowl of water. Add the sage ashes. Let it sit throughout the day and then bury it in the garden.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting new and healthy friendships.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Self-love

Using Ylang-ylang oil, give yourself a loving massage as you repeat the affirmation seven times, paying special attention to your heart and root chakras.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Your dream career

Create a vision board of what you want your career to look like or a virtual one on your phone's background. As you gaze upon this, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I always strive to turn my dreams into reality.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Confidence in your abilities

Write your name and a list of all your qualities and talents. Take this and bury it next to a tree as you repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I trust in myself and my talents.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Energizing self-care habits

Using ginger oil, anoint yourself on your pulse points as you breathe in deep while meditating on the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I will embrace new ways of caring for myself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Abundant gratitude

Write down what you are grateful for, which has worked out how you wanted, and what hasn't. Sprinkle with cinnamon and then burn as you inhale gratitude and exhale worry.

Affirmation For Today: I am grateful for every experience in my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: People who inspire you

Using orange oil, anoint your wrists and third eye chakra. Meditate in front of a blue candle as you repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I welcome positive, uplifting relationships into my life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Courage to make changes

Tie a red string around your wrist as you repeat the daily affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I fearlessly am creating a life I love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Better working relationships

Place a blue candle, anointed with olive oil, on your altar. As you meditate on your intention, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I will be more mindful of my presence and pay more attention to listening to others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Freedom to live your dreams

Using agate, cleanse your aura as you repeat the affirmation five times. Place it on your altar with basil leaves and a white candle.

Affirmation For Today: I free myself from what was to welcome in what will be.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Home changes

Gather dried sage, basil and lavender. Create a smudge to cleanse your space while repeating the affirmation. Take the ashes and blow them into the wind once finished.

Affirmation For Today: I live in a safe, healthy and encouraging environment.

