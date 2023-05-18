How Each Zodiac Sign Can Make Their Wishes Come True On May 19, Using The Power Of Manifestation

It’s not a miracle – it's a manifestation.
By Kate Rose — Written on May 18, 2023
Photo: Chikovnaya and sambarfoto both via Canva Pro/Nikko from Pixabay via Canva
On Friday, May 19, 2023, your zodiac sign can manifest what it needs and make dreams come true. Nothing occurs by chance. Every thought that you have, every idea and even dream is connected to the divine and the world around you. Even if you don't perform a particular ritual, just the very energy behind your thought is helping to utilize the power of attraction.
RELATED: How To Find Peace When Meditation Simply Isn't Enough
This is not only why it's so important to be mindful of your unconscious thoughts but also a way to be more mindful of what you manifest. This is where the phrase, be careful what you wish for, comes from. Because whether you know it or not, you are always manifesting.
What each zodiac sign needs to manifest on May 19, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Business success
Using a gold candle, place three coins at the base while you meditate on the daily affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am successful and abundant.
RELATED: How To Make Money Almost Effortlessly, Based On Your Jupiter Sign
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: New friendships
Begin by smudging your space with white sage; reserve the ashes. Write down the qualities of friends you want to manifest and place it writing side down in a bowl of water. Add the sage ashes. Let it sit throughout the day and then bury it in the garden.
Affirmation For Today: I am attracting new and healthy friendships.
RELATED: How To Manifest Your Hopes & Dreams Without Hurting Anyone Else
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Self-love
Using Ylang-ylang oil, give yourself a loving massage as you repeat the affirmation seven times, paying special attention to your heart and root chakras.
Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of love.
RELATED: How To Get 'Lucky Girl Syndrome' To Make Sure You Achieve Anything You Want
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Your dream career
Create a vision board of what you want your career to look like or a virtual one on your phone's background. As you gaze upon this, repeat the affirmation ten times.
Affirmation For Today: I always strive to turn my dreams into reality.
RELATED:
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Confidence in your abilities
Write your name and a list of all your qualities and talents. Take this and bury it next to a tree as you repeat the affirmation eight times.
Affirmation For Today: I trust in myself and my talents.
RELATED: How To Become Luckier Using Astrology
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Energizing self-care habits
Using ginger oil, anoint yourself on your pulse points as you breathe in deep while meditating on the daily affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I will embrace new ways of caring for myself.
RELATED: 10 Best Crystals For Bringing Good Luck & Prosperity Into Your Life
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Abundant gratitude
Write down what you are grateful for, which has worked out how you wanted, and what hasn't. Sprinkle with cinnamon and then burn as you inhale gratitude and exhale worry.
Affirmation For Today: I am grateful for every experience in my life.
RELATED: 5 Ways The Universe Tells You It's Time To Change Course & Find A New Destiny
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: People who inspire you
Using orange oil, anoint your wrists and third eye chakra. Meditate in front of a blue candle as you repeat the daily affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I welcome positive, uplifting relationships into my life.
RELATED: How To Use 'The Elevator Method' To Shift Into Your Desired Reality
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Courage to make changes
Tie a red string around your wrist as you repeat the daily affirmation nine times.
Affirmation For Today: I fearlessly am creating a life I love.
RELATED: 12 Simple Ways To Communicate With The Universe & Get What You Want
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Related Stories From YourTango:
Manifest: Better working relationships
Place a blue candle, anointed with olive oil, on your altar. As you meditate on your intention, repeat the affirmation eleven times.
Affirmation For Today: I will be more mindful of my presence and pay more attention to listening to others.
RELATED: 10 Unsexy Pieces Of Dating Advice For Women Desperate To Find Love
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Freedom to live your dreams
Using agate, cleanse your aura as you repeat the affirmation five times. Place it on your altar with basil leaves and a white candle.
Affirmation For Today: I free myself from what was to welcome in what will be.
RELATED: 8 Magical Ways To Embrace Divine Timing
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Home changes
Gather dried sage, basil and lavender. Create a smudge to cleanse your space while repeating the affirmation. Take the ashes and blow them into the wind once finished.
Affirmation For Today: I live in a safe, healthy and encouraging environment.
RELATED: 5 Ways The Universe Shows You Loving Spirits All Around You
More for You:
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.