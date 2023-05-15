The One Thing Each Zodiac Sign Can Easily Manifest On May 18 By Connecting To The Universe

Here's what to manifest on May 18, 2023, by zodiac sign. No matter how it might seem on certain days — you are never alone. You aren't by yourself in this world, but instead always connected to the universe and divine.

This energy is there like the electricity within your home, you only need to tap into it. Quieting your mind, focusing on your breath, and embracing moments of solitude are all those which can help you tap into this greater power.

When you do, you are also creating the perfect environment for manifesting because you are vibrating at the same frequency as the universe. The more you give yourself what you need, the more power you will acquire. And not only will your inner power help you to manifest more quickly, but you will also feel a greater connection to the world around you.

What to manifest on May 18, 2023, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Spiritual Guidance

Make a practice of holding or keeping a clear quartz crystal with you as you repeat the daily affirmation to tap into greater spiritual guidance.

Affirmation For Today: I am at one with the universe.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Vitality

Create a life-affirming smoothie with ginger, ginkgo biloba, and ashwagandha. As you drink this and meditate on your day ahead, repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am full of confidence and energy in every facet of my life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Relationship Improvements

Take a moonstone, hold it to your heart chakra, and then place it on your altar as you repeat the affirmation for the day seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am worthy of healthy reciprocal relationships.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Motivation

Using a spring of sage, or essential oil, anoint your third eye and throat chakra as you visualize the affirmation for today.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to living the life of my dreams.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Patience

Take a seed and write the word patience on it. Plant it in the soil outside or a pot and as you bury and water it, repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation For Today: I am patient and trust in divine timing.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Inner Wisdom

Holding an amethyst to your third eye, repeat when you are relinquishing control of what you are calling into your life. Repeat the affirmation in a 4-7-8 breathwork meditation for added benefit.

Affirmation For Today: I trust my intuition and in the divine plan of the universe.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Harmony

Using smoky quartz, cleanse your energy with it as you repeat the affirmation three times. Once finished, place it within your water bottle for the day as you envision every sip is filled with peace and balance.

Affirmation For Today: I seek to bring peace and balance into my life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Good health

Incorporate the ‘ha’ breathwork practice as you release and breathe out everything you no longer want to carry. Once finished, place your hands in Anjali mudra as you repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation For Today: I release anything which brings stress or anxiety.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Wisdom

Create a cleansing bath of lemon and eucalyptus. Slice enough lemons to cover the top of the bath. Once submerged, take a lemon, and rub it over your skin as you repeat the affirmation eight times.

Affirmation For Today: I am always seeking greater understanding and meaning.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Emotional strength

Collect a small piece of bark or a branch from a nearby tree. Place this on your altar as you meditate on the qualities of the tree and your strength, repeating the affirmation four times.

Affirmation For Today: I am capable of handling any situation.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Greater inner peace

Participate in a guided meditation envisioning yourself as water, constantly flowing and finding the best route to the sea. Breathe in this image and feeling while repeating the affirmation and holding calcite or placing it on your body for greater embodiment.

Affirmation For Today: I choose the path of peace and least resistance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Confidence in yourself

Choose a mirror you use to get ready each morning and write the affirmation on it, whiteboard markers work great. As you look at yourself in the mirror, repeat the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am highly intuitive and motivated to accomplish all I desire.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.