These 3 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On May 18, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 18, 2023, but first, here's the message of the day for everyone. Don't wait for a calamity to force you out of inaction if you know something needs to change. Plan and act as quickly as possible. Some of you may be stuck in a toxic home, college or work environment. Others of you are stuck in a bad relationship and refuse to pull the plug.

You are stronger than you know and more capable of dealing with challenges than you believe. Jupiter will finally enter Taurus today. So Earth signs can expect unexpected good luck, and with the transiting Moon in Taurus, this good fortune will be massive for many of you — especially the creatives with a small business or an Etsy shop.

Also, "fools tread where angels fear to go." Don't let your imagination get the best of you and divide you from reality. Some of you are on the verge of making a big mistake, especially in love, by pursuing something out of your league. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 18, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your day will be "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." In other words, really, really good! It's all thanks to Jupiter in Taurus conjunct Moon in Taurus. You will feel in sync with the universe today and feel like anything you wish for is coming true. Don't use your powers for evil, though. Although, if you "accidentally" create some mischief for someone annoying, who can blame you?

You will also feel like a cauldron of bursting ideas throughout the day. Write them down as they come, or you will miss the inspiration! You may even get approval for something important at work or be assigned as the team lead for a new project.

Keep your cackles to yourself, though. The universe loves a humble king/queen. Besides, why draw in jealousy? Wear something nice today. Preferably something colorful, so if anyone asks why the day is going so well, you can say it's the magic of your awesome wardrobe.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you are getting married today, you couldn't have chosen a better day for your nuptials. The day is like a zinger of good energy for you, with the Moon, Venus, Mercury and Saturn blessing you. Although, with Chiron square Venus, your outfit may create some issues or cause a headache by the end of the day. If this refers to an unpopped cherry, you won't mind the pain in the least.

The day will feel like a breeze for those in a relationship, and the energy between you and your boo will be the best in the longest time. You may even enjoy some quiet time together, baking in the kitchen or whatever strikes your mood.

Stay realistic, though, even if you want a good day. Saturn in Pisces is not very tolerant of daydreams and fantasizing at this time. As long as you stay humble, you can continue to enjoy the good stuff without a hitch.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Here's the deal, Scorpio. All the awesome planets are concentrated in Taurus right now. So, as the opposite sign to Taurus, you probably thought you would get the hand-me-downs and the worst end of the stick. Thankfully, that's not the case today. The Moon is exalted in Taurus. So even enemies become friends for the day. With Jupiter conjunct Moon, don't be surprised when the generosity puts a big smile on your face.

Your love life will benefit the most from this energy. So if you are in a relationship, don't forget to spend quality time with your bae.

It can just be an hour of chilling in front of the TV with some wine, potato chips and a silly rom-com playing on the screen. Or, do it your way, and if you are single, the universe gives you a free day to go crazy over whichever fandom you are a member of. Love is love, even if it's the love for an idol.

Of course, this energy won't last for too long. So make the most of it while it's here. The next few months will be tough for you, but today's reprieve can be just the confidence booster you need to make it. Your time will come too, but you know that it always happens at the end of the year.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.