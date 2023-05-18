Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 22 - 28, 2023

Welcome to the weekly Tarot card reading for May 22 - 28, 2023, for all zodiac signs. We're here already, and it is the last week of May ... how did time fly so fast that we're already almost in June of 2023? That's a lesson right there, isn't it? The idea is that time waits for no one and is indeed fleeting. White rabbit, white rabbit! The clock is ticking for sure, and as we reveal the Tarot cards for each sign of the zodiac, we get to see how time plays a significant part in this week's reading. It's all up for interpretation, isn't it? This week gives us plenty to work with.

As it stands, astrologically, we are chock full of wild and aggressive energy during the week of May 22 - 28. We can look to the cards for specifics with Gemini season here and now and the many Mars transits that seek to twist and turn our emotions.

This is a good week for us to practice patience, as it seems that many of us will be put to the test where that is concerned. Many tarot cards are also displayed in their reverse state, which always lets us know there are other ways to interpret what may seem obvious to us at the time.

This week will have us measuring our lives according to those interpretations. We will be in situations that demand we look deeper; nothing is 'as it seems' as it's said. Let us know to go over the cards drawn for each zodiac sign. If the card has been pulled for you, there is a reason. Heed the advice and acted accordingly. This week is all yours, zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs weekly tarot for April 22 - 28, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

As Gemini season kicks in, so will your opportunity to make a firm, intelligent decision that could affect several people in your life. You are the power figure that these people turn to ... this could mean you are a parent or a figure of authority, and it will be during this week, May 22 - 28, that you will change lives and do the right thing, according to what you believe is 'the right thing.'

Key words for the week: discretion, focus, care

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

This week has you stepping up to the plate and doing what is needed. If work requires your undivided attention, then so be it. If love or family needs you, then you are the one who shows up. You are devoted and eager to please during the week of May 22 - 28. You may have moments of self-doubt, but you will overcome them.

Key words for the week: diligence, vision, optimism

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You are now in Gemini season, and you mean to do your best during this time. The week of May 22 - 28, has you making a very strong decision that could affect your life for good. You don't want to wait for confirmation; you want to plunge in and finish it. You are fierce and determined to do the right thing. Nothing will stop you, which is a change for someone like you.

Key words for the week: decisiveness, speed, strictness

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

While you will feel the world around you crumbling and threatening your peace, you will joyfully ignore the drama and opt for fun and good times. You make a choice available to yourself and don't depend on others to approve or grant you what you want. During May 22 - 28, you will keep to yourself and find your happiness within.

Key words for the week: playfulness, ignorance, creativity

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

A recent victory has you thinking that nothing can stop you, and during the week of May 22 - 28, you may end up grabbing more than you deserve. You aren't about waiting for someone else's approval regarding what you take and leave. So you just take, take, take until you can take no more. You feel good doing this, and you are not concerned with consequences.

Key words for the week: sneakiness, cunning, greed

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

In order to keep yourself afloat, you feel as though you need to grasp whatever control you can get, and while that might make things difficult for you — especially in the workplace — you feel that if you don't step up, you'll be crushed. During the week of May 22 - 28, you will fight for yourself because you do not trust that anyone else will do this for you. You're right, too.

Key words for the week: confusion, materialism, balance

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You aren't leaving anything to chance this week, Libra, as you have seen what happens when you rely too much on others for results you know only you can bring. During May 22 - 28, you will see how easily everyone departs once their job is done, which propels you into the position of having to clean up the leftovers. You are strong and sober; your mind knows what your body must do, and you do it.

Key words for the week: preparedness, survival, business

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

This week, May 22 - 28, brings you the opportunity to go a little crazy, and if you aren't careful, you might bring back a few terrible habits. These habits will anger you if you don't get a grip on them, and what is obvious about this week is your degree of hostility and rebelliousness. You don't want to listen to reason, and the chances that you won't are great.

Key words for the week: rebellion, excess, danger

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Your heart is warm, and you believe that your life is finally on the right track, but because you've seen so many hard times in the past, you are always wary and nervous that what you've worked so hard for will suddenly be taken away from you. During the week of May 22 - 28, you will be happy ... but cautious, if not a little paranoid and worried.

Keywords for the week: happiness, worry, security

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

May 22 - 28, brings you a week filled with weary stamina. You are becoming tired of gatekeeping. You are the boss, and you maintain just about everything in your life, but you want something new in your life. You dream of a beautiful future but are stuck in the past, thinking you have no choice. This week brings you confusion and irritation.

Key words for the week: future, past, indecision

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You can't help but feel this week, May 22 - 28, is here to tempt and excite you. You feel great about the future until you realize 'it's here,' and then you waver in your ability to make firm decisions about your life. You know that you're strong and can weather any storm. It's just about taking the first step, and that's where you tend to back off.

Key words for the week: faltering, self-doubt, determination

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

While the week of May 22 - 28, brings you much of the same ol', same ol', you will be feeling particularly put out by the antics of fellow co-workers. Does nothing ever change? Must you always be the peacekeeper of the bunch? You will feel both successful and underpaid during this time. This might make you angry, but you will feel the weight of its success alone falls on your shoulders.

Key words for the week: drama, work, intensity

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.